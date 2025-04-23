Tandem Workforce and NuPaths Partner to Address the IT Talent Shortage with Scalable, Retention-Focused Model

ENOLA, Pa., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tandem Workforce and NuPaths today unveiled a first-of-its-kind collaboration that promises to transform how companies build and maintain their IT departments. This innovative partnership combines NuPaths' specialized technical training with Tandem's proven retention model to create sustainable talent pipelines for technology employers nationwide.

Confronting the IT Workforce Crisis

With technology positions remaining vacant for 50% longer than average roles and employee turnover costing companies up to 200% of annual salaries, the tech sector faces unprecedented workforce challenges. This alliance directly addresses these pain points by not only preparing job-ready IT professionals but also implementing structures that dramatically improve retention rates.

"Companies today aren't just struggling to find qualified IT staff—they're struggling to keep them," said Andy Petroski, President of NuPaths. "Our partnership with Tandem creates a complete solution that solves both problems simultaneously, giving employers the stability they need to grow confidently."

Two-Pronged Solution to Technical Staffing

The partnership leverages complementary strengths from both organizations:

NuPaths' Career-Focused IT Training: NuPaths prepares students for high-demand fields like cybersecurity, technical support, network technician, and software testing. NuPaths programs are industry-validated and produce job-ready talent in just 26 weeks.

Tandem's Employer-Sponsored Retention Model: Tandem's innovative approach removes the traditional risks of investing in employee development. Tandem’s sponsorship solution ensures companies receive positive returns on training investments while creating incentive structures that encourage long-term employee commitment.

Measurable Benefits for Technology Employers

Early adopters of the sponsorship model report significant improvements across key metrics:

67% faster time-to-productivity for new team members

Retention rates 2.8x higher than industry averages

35% reduction in recruitment costs over 24 months

Increased team capacity without proportional budget increases

Jeffrey Groeber, CEO of Tandem Workforce, explained: "This partnership is particularly powerful since NuPaths' focused, certification-based training programs create ready-trained IT professionals that can contribute immediately. When combined with our retention framework, we've seen employers reduce their staffing costs by up to 35% while simultaneously improving team stability and performance."

Pioneering a New Approach to IT Workforce Development

This partnership introduces a fundamentally different model for building technical teams. Rather than competing in an increasingly expensive talent war, participating employers can develop customized talent pipelines that deliver qualified, committed IT professionals.

The Tandem-NuPaths solution is now available in select mid-Atlantic markets, with national expansion planned throughout 2025.

About Tandem Workforce: Tandem Workforce builds job-ready talent pipelines with employer-sponsored training programs that accelerate sourcing, hiring, and retention. With proven results across multiple sectors including technology, healthcare, and skilled trades, Tandem delivers high-retention talent more efficiently than traditional staffing solutions. Learn more at https://tandem.work .

About NuPaths: NuPaths is an IT training provider cofounded by Harrisburg University that prepares students for in-demand jobs through focused 26-week training programs. Offering multiple specialized IT career pathways and industry-recognized certifications, NuPaths has helped hundreds of career-changers successfully transition into technology roles. Learn more at https://nupaths.org .

