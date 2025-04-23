Bag Closure Clips Market to Reach USD 395.4 Million by 2035, Fueling Growth in Food and Industrial Packaging | FMI

Bag Closure Clips Market

Demand for reusable bag closure clips in the USA is rising due to eco-conscious consumers, with retailers offering more sustainable options to reduce waste.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 𝐁𝐚𝐠 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 , valued at USD 217.1 million in 2024, is expected to grow to 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟐𝟗.𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 in 2025 and further expand to 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑𝟗𝟓.𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by 2035, progressing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟔% from 2025 to 2035. The bag closure clips market is witnessing significant growth as demand surges across various industries, particularly in the food packaging sector. These small yet essential components play a crucial role in maintaining product freshness, preventing contamination, and enhancing consumer convenience.Bag closure clips are small devices used to seal bags effectively, ensuring the contents remain fresh and secure. These clips are commonly utilized in food packaging, household storage, and industrial applications.Their primary function is to provide tamper-evident, resealable, and easy-to-use solutions for various packaging needs. Supermarkets, bakeries, and food manufacturers widely adopt closure clips as an essential tool for brand visibility and product safety.𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 – 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲!𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬The demand for bag closure clips is driven by multiple factors, including changing consumer preferences, technological advancements in packaging, and the increasing need for sustainable and reusable solutions. Several key factors contribute to the growing adoption of bag closure clips:1. 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬: With busy lifestyles, consumers are increasingly opting for ready-to-eat and pre-cooked meals, leading to higher demand for efficient packaging solutions.2. 𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲: The need for contamination-free and tamper-evident packaging has surged, pushing manufacturers to adopt reliable closure mechanisms.3. 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧: The growth of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online grocery stores has fueled the demand for bag closure clips as part of secure packaging strategies.4. 𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬: As sustainability becomes a focal point, manufacturers are innovating with biodegradable and recyclable bag closure clip options.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐠 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬• The global bag closure clips market recorded a CAGR of 3% from 2020 to 2024.• Market size reached USD 217.1 million in 2024.• The USA is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2035.• Spain is projected to see the highest growth in Europe, with a CAGR of 5.2% by 2035.• Clip bands are estimated to hold 42.6% of the market share by 2035.• Plastic is expected to dominate as the primary material, accounting for over 56% of the market share by 2035.𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐲: 𝐆𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐠 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭1. 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝 & 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 – The increasing consumption of packaged snacks, bakery products, and frozen foods is fueling the need for effective resealable packaging solutions like bag closure clips.2. 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 & 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 – Consumers and businesses are prioritizing solutions that help maintain food freshness and extend shelf life, driving demand for reusable and airtight closure clips.3. 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 & 𝐄𝐜𝐨-𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 – The shift toward sustainable packaging has led to the adoption of reusable and recyclable bag closure clips as an alternative to single-use plastic ties.4. 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 & 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 – The growth of online grocery shopping and increased demand for secure, resealable packaging in the retail sector are boosting the market for bag closure clips.5. 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 & 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐬 – Advancements in clip materials (such as biodegradable plastics and durable silicone) and ergonomic designs for easy handling are enhancing product appeal and driving market growth.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞Leading companies in the worldwide bag closure clips market are creating and introducing new goods. They are expanding their geographic reach and integrating with other businesses. A small number of them are also working together and forming partnerships with start-up businesses and local brands.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐠 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• In March 2024, Kwik Lok introduced Fibre-Lok, an environmentally friendly bag closure made from 100% natural cellulose fibers sourced from post-consumer waste. This product aims to provide the same reliability as traditional closures while reducing plastic usage.• In December 2024, Bedford Industries introduced the Crafted™ Tag, the first curbside recyclable hangtag. This innovation allows the tag to be recycled by reattaching or inserting it into bottles made of high-density polyethylene for curbside pickup, aligning with sustainability efforts.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐠 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• Kwik Lok Corporation• Schutte Bagclosures• Plas-Ties• Bedford Industries• Bedford Industries, Inc.• ITW Envopak Limited• AndFel Corporation• Multipack B.V.B.A.• ITW Envopak Limited• T & T Industries Inc.• Zhenjiang Hongda Commodity Co., Ltd.• Inno Bag Closure• Truseal (Pty) Ltd.𝐔𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬—𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲!𝐁𝐚𝐠 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:• Clip Band• Multi-Clips• Twist Band / Strip• Tin Tie𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:• Plastico Polyethyleneo Polypropyleneo Polystyreneo PET Polyethylene Terephthalateo PVC Polyvinyl Chloride• Paper & Paperboard• Metal𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:• Foodo Bakery & Confectioneryo Fruits & Vegetableso Meat, Poultry & Seafoodo Ready-to-Eat Foodo Others• Non-Foodo Garbage/Trasho Security Packagingo Other Non-Food Applications𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:• Food Packaging Industry• Retail Consumers• Industrial Applications𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:• North America• Latin America• East Asia• South Asia & Pacific• Western Europe• Eastern Europe• Middle East & Africa𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐌𝐈’𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧:The 𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is estimated to have a value of USD 4.1 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR from 2025 to 2035 to reach USD 6.6 Billion. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/labeling-equipment-market The 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is projected to increase from USD 846.6 million in 2025 to USD 1,574.5 million in 2035 at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysed period. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/insulated-coolers-market The 𝐈𝐕 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬 & 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is estimated to reach USD 177.6 million in 2025 and is anticipated to grow to USD 303.4 million by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% over the forecast period. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/iv-infusion-bottle-seals-and-caps-market The market size of 𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬 is estimated to be worth USD 5,241.1 million in 2025 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 8,210.6 million by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/barrier-coated-papers-market The global market size for 𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐦 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐬 is expected to grow up to around USD 63.2 billion by the year 2025 and will attain USD 94.5 billion for the market by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/aluminum-cans-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 (𝐅𝐌𝐈)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.