20th China Huabiao Film Awards Ceremony to Be Held in Qingdao on April 27

QINGDAO, China, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To mark the 120th anniversary of Chinese cinema, the event titled "Building Dreams through Film, Embracing the Spirit of the Era -- The 20th China Huabiao Film Awards Ceremony" will take place in Qingdao, Shandong Province on April 27, to celebrate and honor outstanding achievements in filmmaking.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The China Huabiao Film Awards is organized and presented by the China Film Administration. This year marks the first time the awards ceremony will be held in Qingdao. Representatives from across the film industry will be invited to attend and, together with audiences nationwide, witness the unveiling of the latest award results, contributing to the high-quality development of Chinese cinema.

With Ne Zha 2 entering the top five in global box office history, Chinese cinema has achieved remarkable international recognition. Positioned at a historic juncture in the development of Chinese film, this year's Huabiao Awards aims to further promote the development of film creation.

The main visual design of this year's awards ceremony closely aligns with the theme, featuring the iconic coiled dragon atop the Huabiao trophy as a central motif. The design abstractly interprets the surging tides of the era, with flowing light and shadow spanning heaven and earth, converging into a path that extends into the distance. This path intersects with the silhouette of a dragon, symbolizing the unwavering journey and century-long dream-building of Chinese filmmakers. Golden steps, resembling the imprints of time, form a radiant path of cinematic progress, reflecting filmmakers' relentless pursuit of artistic excellence.

On April 27, hundreds of representatives from the film industry will gather for the ceremony to showcase the unity, perseverance, and creative spirit of Chinese filmmakers, and inject new vitality into Chinese cinema.

Source: China Film Administration

Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.