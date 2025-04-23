USGrants.org Tracks Over $1.5 Billion in Federal Funding for Women in Business

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, the trusted portal for federal grant and funding information in the United States, has identified 761 funding programs totaling more than $1.52 billion USD specifically allocated to support women in business across a wide range of sectors.

These funding initiatives empower women entrepreneurs, executives, and non-profit leaders by addressing key areas including workforce participation, economic development, access to capital, healthcare, education, retirement planning, and STEM advancement.

Recent Highlighted Funding Opportunities Include:

Strengthening Women’s Contribution to the Formal and Informal Economies in the Middle East and North Africa

Funding Amount: $3,000,000

Agency: Department of State, Assistance Coordination

Funding Number: SFOP0005852

Women’s Business Center Renewal Grants

Funding Amount: Up to $125,882

Agency: U.S. Small Business Administration

Funding Numbers: OWBO 2010 02, OWBO 2014 02

Women Overcoming the World’s Climate Crisis with STEM (WOW CCs)

Funding Amount: $1,481,250

Agency: U.S. Department of State – Global Women’s Issues

Funding Number: SFOP0008781

Tools for Reducing Risks of Child Labor in Women’s Economic Empowerment Initiatives

Funding Amount: $1,500,000

Agency: Department of Labor

Funding Number: NOI ILAB 17 06

Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) 2024 – U.S. Mission to Bangladesh

Funding Amount: $40,000

Funding Number: PDS DHAKA NOFO FY2024 02

Media and Communication Training for Women Politicians/Activists – Afghanistan

Funding Amount: $700,000

Funding Number: SCAKAB 15 GR 005 SCA 04132015

To view a comprehensive and continuously updated list of grant opportunities for women in business, visit:

🔗 https://www.usgrants.org/business/women-in-business

How to Apply for Federal Funding as an Organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS Number – A 9-digit ID issued by Dun & Bradstreet (typically completed within 2 business days).

2. Register with SAM.gov – The official U.S. government system for grant application eligibility (allow up to 4 weeks).

3. Create an Account on Grants.gov – Required to submit application packages.

4. Prepare and Submit the Full Application Package – Ensure all documents and criteria are met.

5. Receive a Tracking Number – Provided upon successful submission.

6. Monitor Application Status – Via the Grants.gov portal using your tracking ID.

About USGrants.org

USGrants.org is the leading online resource for discovering and applying for U.S. federal grants. With an easy-to-navigate platform and up-to-date program listings, it empowers individuals, businesses, and organizations to access the financial resources they need to grow, innovate, and lead in their respective fields.

