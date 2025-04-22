Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar Rolls Out Spicy Chicken Rice Bowl and Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl with LEE KUM KEE® Teriyaki Glaze

The U.S.-based poke franchise is offering new rice bowl selections at Uncle Sharkii locations nationwide.

Our aim is to be a place for all people to come together and enjoy what Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar has to offer.” — Raymond Reyes, COO of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® , the fast-casual Hawaiian brand known for its Signature Hawaiian™ Poke Bowls, Boba Milk Teas, and Dole Soft Serve, is elevating its menu this spring with the introduction of two new offerings: the Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl and the Spicy Chicken Rice Bowl featuring LEE KUM KEE® Teriyaki Glaze.Chief Operating Officer and Founder Raymond Reyes commented on the launch of the new items, pointing out that it is one more way Uncle Sharkii can offer poke for the masses at an affordable price point for all.“As we’ve continued to grow, we’ve seen a variety of customers and taste preferences visit our stores. Our aim is to be a place for all people to come together and enjoy what Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar has to offer,” stated Reyes. “These rice bowls are hearty, warm, and inviting, and the perfect choice for someone who is seeking something different. With the same high-quality and flavor in mind that our other menu items are known for, Uncle Sharkii has designed our rice bowls to be the perfect selection on-the-go or to sit down and enjoy with friends.”The Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl features cooked chicken marinated in LEE KUM KEETeriyaki Glaze, served over a bed of white rice, and topped with green onions and traditional dried toppings. The Spicy Chicken Rice Bowl, on the other hand, turns up the heat with tender chicken cooked with jalapeños and white onions, marinated in a proprietary house spicy sauce, and finished with green onions, dried toppings, and the guest’s choice of poke sauce.According to Reyes, the dishes are more than just a new item— they’re a nod to the flavors of his childhood.“Growing up in Hawai‘i, we had quite the variety of dishes— and rice bowls were certainly one of them,” Reyes said. “They were warm, filling, and made with love. Bringing that experience into our stores makes perfect sense.”The new bowls were also created with value in mind, offering an affordable option for guests looking for a satisfying meal without the premium price tag.“These bowls hit a sweet spot,” Reyes explained. “They're easy to enjoy, quick to prepare, and approachable for guests who might not be familiar with poke. It’s comfort food, Hawaiian-style.”This launch coincides with Uncle Sharkii’s ongoing national expansion efforts. With open locations in Hawai‘i, California, Utah, and Texas—and signed agreements in Arizona and Nevada—the brand is quickly establishing itself as a major player in the fast-casual space. The addition of warm rice bowls is a testament to how the brand continues to innovate while staying rooted in the essence of Hawaiian cuisine and culture.As Uncle Sharkii continues to grow, franchise opportunities are available for individuals seeking to bring authentic flavors of Hawai‘i to their communities. With a streamlined menu, comprehensive training, low startup costs, and strong brand support, the concept is well-positioned for franchisees looking to be part of a vibrant, family-centered brand with room to grow.Learn more about upcoming product launches, franchising opportunities, and more Uncle Sharkii news by visiting www.unclesharkii.com About Uncle Sharkii Poke BarUncle Sharkii Poke Bar www.unclesharkii.com ) is a healthy Hawaiian fast-food franchise featuring its Signature Hawaiian™Poke Bowls, Boba Milk Teas, & Dole Soft Serve. The brand was founded in 2018 during an overseas family gathering when the founders’ daughter, Melody, was gifted a plush shark by an uncle she never met before. The bond was instantaneous and sealed by celebration over boba milk tea, fried snacks and ice cream. The founders coined the name Uncle Sharkii and adhere to an authentic focus on 'Ohana “family” culture with the mission of offering a streamlined healthy menu for the family on the go — Poke Bowls Made Simple™.Uncle Sharkii stands firm as one of the only national poke brands to be curated by a local born and raised founder who grew up eating, breathing, and living all the paradisiacal essence that Hawai’i represents. Poke originated from Hawai’i as a snack for fishermen.Currently Uncle Sharkii has open locations in the heart of Hawaii, California, Utah, and Texas with signed locations in Arizona & Nevada. The brand touts itself as one of the fastest growing quick service restaurants serving Hawaiian poke today. With low startup costs, quicker return on investment, comprehensive training, a simple menu, and a sense of community, Uncle Sharkii aims to revolutionize the Hawaiian poke industry from inspiration to reality.The company is actively expanding throughout the U.S. (United States) and internationally and welcomes interested individuals to visit their franchise page for more information at https://www.unclesharkiipokebarfranchise.com . Or follow Uncle Sharkii Poke Baron Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and TikTok.About Lee Kum KeeLee Kum Kee, established in 1888, is the global gateway to Asian culinary culture. Originating from a single restaurant in Nanshui, China, it has grown into a global brand, empowering restaurants and millions of home cooks to explore Asian flavors and culinary culture. Beloved by consumers and chefs alike, the family-owned brand offers over three hundred authentic sauces and condiments, including favorites like Sriracha Chili Sauce, Sriracha Mayo, Premium Soy Sauce, Hoisin Sauce, Oyster Flavored Sauce, Chili Crisp Oil and more. With a rich heritage and commitment to quality, Lee Kum Kee has expanded its presence in more than 100 countries across five continents through international retailers, specialty stores, and online at USA.LKK.com. For more information, follow Lee Kum Kee on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Pinterest.

