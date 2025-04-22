Robinhood Markets, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: HOOD) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On March 7, 2025, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) announced that it had ordered Robinhood Financial to pay $3.75 million in restitution to its customers and imposed a $26 million fine on Robinhood Financial and Robinhood Securities. The penalties were issued for multiple violations of FINRA rules, including failure to address red flags indicating potential misconduct. FINRA alleged that Robinhood provided customers with inaccurate or incomplete information regarding its practice of converting market orders to limit orders—known as “collaring.” Additionally, FINRA found that Robinhood failed to establish and maintain effective anti-money laundering programs, which led to the firms' inability to detect, investigate, or report suspicious activities such as manipulative trading, unusual money transfers, and account takeovers by third-party hackers.

