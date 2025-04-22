Submit Release
Timberland Bancorp Reports Second Fiscal Quarter Net Income of $6.76 Million

  • Quarterly EPS Increases 21% to $0.85 from $0.70 One Year Ago
  • Quarterly Net Interest Margin Increases to 3.79%
  • Quarterly Return on Average Assets of 1.43%
  • Quarterly Return on Average Equity of 10.95%
  • Announces a 4% Increase in the Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOQUIAM, Wash., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSBK) (“Timberland” or “the Company”), the holding company for Timberland Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $6.76 million, or $0.85 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This compares to net income of $6.86 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share for the preceding quarter and $5.71 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, for the comparable quarter one year ago.

For the first six months of fiscal 2025, Timberland’s net income increased 13% to $13.62 million, or $1.71 per diluted common share, from $12.00 million, or $1.47 per diluted common share for the first six months of fiscal 2024.

“Our second fiscal quarter operating results were strong, highlighted by net interest margin expansion and modest balance sheet growth,” stated Dean Brydon, Chief Executive Officer. “Second fiscal quarter net income and earnings per share increased 18% and 21%, respectively, compared to the second fiscal quarter a year ago, reflecting an improvement in our net interest margin. Compared to the prior quarter, net income and earnings per share decreased 2% and 1%, respectively, as the increase in net interest income was offset by a higher provision for credit losses and a modest increase in expenses. All profitability metrics improved compared to the year ago quarter, and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) continued to trend upward.”

“As a result of Timberland’s solid earnings and strong capital position, our Board of Directors announced a 4% increase to the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders to $0.26 per share, payable on May 23, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 9, 2025,” stated Jonathan Fischer, President and Chief Operating Officer. “This represents the 50th consecutive quarter Timberland will have paid a cash dividend.”

“During the second fiscal quarter our net interest margin continued to improve, expanding 15 basis points to 3.79%, compared to the preceding quarter,” said Marci Basich, Chief Financial Officer. “The improvement was primarily driven by a reduction in funding costs as the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 15 basis points during the quarter. Total deposits increased $20 million, or 1% during the quarter, due to increases in checking and certificates of deposit account balances.”

“The loan portfolio continues to grow at a moderate pace, increasing 1% from the prior quarter and 4% year-over year,” Brydon continued. “We continue to monitor credit quality closely and saw improvements in several metrics during the quarter. The non-performing asset ratio improved to just 13 basis points, non-accrual loans decreased by 15%, and net charge-offs were less than $1,000 during the quarter. However, we experienced an increase in loans graded “Substandard”, as two loans related to one borrowing relationship were downgraded. Both of the loans are performing and Timberland remains well collateralized based on recent appraisals, but the loans were downgraded primarily because the borrower is experiencing a legal issue stemming from an unrelated project. We view this as an isolated event, and remain encouraged by the overall strength of our loan portfolio.”

Earnings and Balance Sheet Highlights (at or for the periods ended March 31, 2025, compared to March 31, 2024, or December 31, 2024):

Earnings Highlights:

  • Earnings per diluted common share (“EPS”) decreased 1% to $0.85 for the current quarter from $0.86 for the preceding quarter and increased 21% from $0.70 for the comparable quarter one year ago; EPS increased 16% to $1.71 for the first six months of fiscal 2025 from $1.47 for the first six months of fiscal 2024;
  • Net income decreased 2% to $6.76 million for the current quarter from $6.86 million for the preceding quarter and increased 18% from $5.71 million for the comparable quarter one year ago; Net income increased 13% to $13.62 million for the first six months of fiscal 2025 from $12.00 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024;
  • Return on average equity (“ROE”) and return on average assets (“ROA”) for the current quarter were 10.95% and 1.43%, respectively;
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) for the current quarter expanded to 3.79% from 3.64% for the preceding quarter and 3.48% for the comparable quarter one year ago; and
  • The efficiency ratio for the current quarter improved to 56.25% from 56.27% for the preceding quarter and 60.22% for the comparable quarter one year ago.

Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total assets increased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 1% year-over-year;
  • Net loans receivable increased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 4% year-over-year;
  • Total deposits increased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 1% year-over-year;
  • Total shareholders’ equity increased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 6% year-over-year; 61,764 shares of common stock were repurchased during the current quarter for $1.91 million;
  • Non-performing assets to total assets ratio improved to 0.13% at March 31, 2025 compared to 0.16% at December 31, 2024 and 0.19% at March 31, 2024;
  • Book and tangible book (non-GAAP) values per common share increased to $31.95 and $29.99, respectively, at March 31, 2025; and
  • Liquidity (both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet) remained strong at March 31, 2025 with only $20 million in borrowings and additional secured borrowing line capacity of $675 million available through the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and the Federal Reserve.

Operating Results

Operating revenue (net interest income before the provision for credit losses plus non-interest income) for the current quarter increased 1% to $19.90 million from $19.67 million for the preceding quarter and increased 9% from $18.25 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in operating revenue compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a decrease in funding costs, which was partially offset by a decrease in total interest and dividend income. Operating revenue increased 7%, to $39.57 million for the first six months of fiscal 2025 from $37.05 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024, primarily due to increases in interest income from loans and interest-bearing deposits in banks, which was partially offset by an increase in funding costs and a decrease in interest income on investment securities.

Net interest income increased $243,000, or 1%, to $17.21 million for the current quarter from $16.97 million for the preceding quarter and increased $1.58 million, or 10%, from $15.64 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in net interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a 15 basis point decrease in the weighted average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities to 2.47% from 2.62% and a six basis point increase in the weighted average yield on total interest-earning assets to 5.48% from 5.42%. These increases to net interest income were partially offset by an $11.44 million decrease in the average balance of total interest-earning assets.   Timberland’s NIM for the current quarter expanded to 3.79% from 3.64% for the preceding quarter and 3.48% for the comparable quarter one year ago.   The NIM for the current quarter was increased by approximately five basis points due to the collection of $201,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees and the accretion of $17,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans.   The NIM for the preceding quarter was increased by approximately three basis points due to the collection of $115,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $8,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans.   The NIM for the comparable quarter one year ago was increased by approximately three basis points due to the collection of $90,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $10,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans. Net interest income for the first six months of fiscal 2025 increased $2.54 million, or 8%, to $34.18 million from $31.64 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024, primarily due to a $55.11 million increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets and a 34 basis point increase in the weighted average yield of total interest-earning assets to 5.44% from 5.10%. These increases to net interest income were partially offset by an 18 basis point increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 2.55% from 2.37%. Timberland’s NIM expanded to 3.71% for the first six months of fiscal 2025 from 3.53% for the first six months of fiscal 2024.

A $237,000 provision for credit losses on loans was recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The provision was primarily due to loan portfolio growth and changes in the composition of the loan portfolio. This compares to a $52,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the preceding quarter and a $166,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the comparable quarter one year ago. In addition, a $14,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments and a $5,000 recapture of credit losses on investment securities were recorded for the current quarter.  

Non-interest income decreased $10,000, (less than 1%) to $2.69 million for the current quarter from $2.70 million for the preceding quarter and increased $72,000, or 3%, from $2.62 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The decrease in non-interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a decrease in ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees and smaller changes in several other categories, which was partially offset by an increase in gain on sales of loans and smaller changes in several other categories. Fiscal year-to-date non-interest income decreased by 1%, to $5.38 million from $5.41 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024.

Total operating (non-interest) expenses for the current quarter increased $127,000, or 1%, to $11.19 million from $11.07 million for the preceding quarter and increased $203,000, or 2%, from $10.99 million for the comparable quarter one year ago.   The increase in operating expenses compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to increases in premises and equipment expenses, professional fees and smaller increases in several other expense categories. These increases were partially offset by decreases in salaries and employee benefits and smaller decreases in several other expense categories. The efficiency ratio for the current quarter was 56.25% compared to 56.27% for the preceding quarter and 60.22% for the comparable quarter one year ago. Fiscal year-to-date operating expenses increased 3% to $22.26 million from $21.62 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024.

The provision for income taxes for the current quarter decreased $8,000, or less than 1%, to $1.71 million from $1.71 million for the preceding quarter, primarily due to lower taxable income. Timberland’s effective income tax rate was 20.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 20.0% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and 20.5% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Timberland’s effective income tax rate was 20.1% for the first six months of fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2024.

Balance Sheet Management

Total assets increased $23.25 million, or 1%, during the quarter to $1.93 billion at March 31, 2025 from $1.91 billion at December 31, 2024 and increased $25.50 million, or 1%, from $1.91 billion one year ago.   The increase during the current quarter was primarily due to a $27.14 million increase in total cash and cash equivalents, an $8.26 million increase in net loans receivable and smaller increases in several other categories. These increases were partially offset by a $7.42 million decrease in investment securities and smaller decreases in several other categories.

Liquidity

Timberland has continued to maintain a strong liquidity position, both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet. Liquidity, as measured by the sum of cash and cash equivalents, CDs held for investment, and available for sale investment securities, was 16.9% of total liabilities at March 31, 2025, compared to 15.0% at December 31, 2024, and 15.2% one year ago. Timberland had secured borrowing line capacity of $675 million available through the FHLB and the Federal Reserve at March 31, 2025. With a strong and diversified deposit base, only 18% of Timberland’s deposits were uninsured or uncollateralized at March 31, 2025. (Note: This calculation excludes public deposits that are fully collateralized.)

Loans

Net loans receivable increased $8.26 million, or 1%, during the quarter to $1.42 billion at March 31, 2025 from $1.41 billion at December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to a $10.31 million decrease in the undisbursed portion of construction loans in process, an $8.98 million increase in one- to four-family loans and a $5.19 million increase in commercial real estate loans. These increases were partially offset by a $12.57 million decrease in construction loans and smaller decreases in several other loan categories.

Loan Portfolio
($ in thousands)
 
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
  Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent
Mortgage loans:                      
One- to four-family (a) $ 315,421     21%   $ 306,443     20%   $ 276,433     19%
Multi-family   178,590     12     177,861     12     167,275     12
Commercial   602,248     40     597,054     39     577,373     40
Construction - custom and                      
owner/builder   114,401     7     124,104     8     122,988     8
Construction - speculative one-to four-family   9,791     1     8,887     1     16,407     1
Construction - commercial   22,352     1     22,841     2     32,318     2
Construction - multi-family   46,602     3     48,940     3     36,795     3
Construction - land                      
development   15,032     1     15,977     1     16,051     1
Land   32,301     2     30,538     2     31,821     2
Total mortgage loans   1,336,738     88     1,332,645     88     1,277,461     88
                       
Consumer loans:                      
Home equity and second                      
mortgage   47,458     3     48,851     3     42,357     3
Other   2,375     --     2,889     --     2,925     --
Total consumer loans   49,833     3     51,740     3     45,282     3
                       
Commercial loans:                      
Commercial business loans   131,243     9     135,312     9     135,505     9
SBA PPP loans   156     --     204     --     367     --
Total commercial loans   131,399     9     135,516     9     135,872     9
Total loans   1,517,970     100%     1,519,901     100%     1,458,615     100%
Less:                      
Undisbursed portion of                      
construction loans in                      
process   (75,042 )         (85,350 )         (77,502 )    
Deferred loan origination                      
fees   (5,329 )         (5,444 )         (5,179 )    
Allowance for credit losses   (17,525 )         (17,288 )         (16,818 )    
Total loans receivable, net $ 1,420,074         $ 1,411,819         $ 1,359,116      
                                   

_______________________
(a)  Does not include one- to four-family loans held for sale totaling $1,151, $411, and $1,311 at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.  

The following table provides a breakdown of commercial real estate (“CRE”) mortgage loans by collateral type as of March 31, 2025:

CRE Loan Portfolio Breakdown by Collateral
($ in thousands)
 
Collateral Type   Balance   Percent of
CRE
Portfolio		   Percent of
Total Loan
Portfolio		   Average
Balance Per
Loan		   Non-
Accrual
Industrial warehouse   $ 127,898   21%   8%   $ 1,255   $ 163
Medical/dental offices     84,013   14   5     1,254     --
Office buildings     68,239   11   5     784     --
Other retail buildings     53,121   9   3     553     --
Mini-storage     32,596   5   2     1,358     --
Hotel/motel     31,967   5   2     2,664     --
Restaurants     27,374   5   2     582     161
Gas stations/conv. stores     24,622   4   2     1,026     --
Churches     14,823   3   1     988     --
Nursing homes     13,606   2   1     2,268     --
Shopping centers     10,578   2   1     1,762     --
Mobile home parks     8,968   2   1     448     --
Additional CRE     104,443   17   7     762     --
Total CRE   $ 602,248   100%   40%   $ 938   $ 324
                           

Timberland originated $56.76 million in loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $72.07 million for the preceding quarter and $39.37 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. Timberland continues to originate fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans, a portion of which are sold into the secondary market for asset-liability management purposes and to generate non-interest income.   During the current quarter, fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans totaling $5.17 million were sold compared to $2.31 million for the preceding quarter and $2.28 million for the comparable quarter one year ago.

Investment Securities
        
Timberland’s investment securities and CDs held for investment decreased $6.17 million, or 3%, to $235.33 million at March 31, 2025, from $241.50 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to maturities of U.S. Treasury investment securities (classified as held to maturity) and scheduled amortization. Partially offsetting these decreases, was the purchase of additional U.S. government agency mortgage-backed investment securities and U.S. Treasury investment securities, all of which were classified as available for sale.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $20.41 million, or 1%, during the quarter to $1.65 billion at March 31, 2025, from $1.63 billion at December 31, 2024. The quarter’s increase consisted of a $15.45 million increase in certificates of deposit account balances, a $9.91 million increase in NOW checking account balances, a $4.90 million increase in non-interest bearing account balances, and a $1.01 million increase in savings account balances. These decreases were partially offset by a $10.86 million decrease in money market account balances.

Deposit Breakdown
($ in thousands)
 
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
  Amount    Percent   Amount    Percent   Amount   Percent
Non-interest-bearing demand $ 407,811     25%   $ 402,911     25%   $ 424,906   26%
NOW checking   333,325     20     323,412     20     336,621   20
Savings   207,857     13     206,845     13     211,085   13
Money market   300,552     18     311,413     19     311,994   19
Certificates of deposit under $250   227,137     14     212,764     13     190,762   12
Certificates of deposit $250 and over   124,009     7     122,997     7     118,698   7
Certificates of deposit – brokered   50,139     3     50,074     3     44,488   3
Total deposits $ 1,650,830     100%   $ 1,630,416     100%   $ 1,638,554   100%
                                 

Borrowings

Total borrowings were $20.00 million at both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the weighted average rate on the borrowings was 3.97%.

Shareholders’ Equity and Capital Ratios

Total shareholders’ equity increased $3.32 million, or 1%, to $252.52 million at March 31, 2025, from $249.20 million at December 31, 2024, and increased $13.84 million, or 6%, from $238.68 million at March 31, 2024.   The quarter’s increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to net income of $6.76 million, which was partially offset by the payment of $1.99 million in dividends to shareholders and the repurchase of 61,764 shares of common stock for $1.91 million (an average price of $30.85 per share). There were 65,995 shares available to be repurchased in accordance with the terms of its existing stock repurchase plan at March 31, 2025.

Timberland remains well capitalized with a total risk-based capital ratio of 20.29%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 12.55%, a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) of 12.36%, and a shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio of 13.07% at March 31, 2025.   Timberland’s held to maturity investment securities were $140.95 million at March 31, 2025, with a net unrealized loss of $6.62 million (pre-tax). Although not permitted by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), including these unrealized losses in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (“AOCI”) would result in a ratio of shareholders’ equity to total assets of 12.83%, compared to 13.07%, as reported.

Asset Quality

Timberland’s non-performing assets to total assets ratio improved to 0.13% at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.16% at December 31, 2024 and 0.19% at March 31, 2024.   Net charge-offs totaled less than $1,000 for the current quarter compared to net charge-offs of $242,000 for the preceding quarter and net charge-offs of $3,000 for the comparable quarter one year ago. During the current quarter, provisions for credit losses of $237,000 on loans and $14,000 unfunded commitments were made, which was partially offset by a $5,000 recapture of credit losses on investment securities. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) for loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 1.22% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.21% at December 31, 2024 and 1.22% one year ago.

Total delinquent loans (past due 30 days or more) and non-accrual loans decreased $697,000 or 17%, to $3.32 million at March 31, 2025, from $4.02 million at December 31, 2024 and decreased $879,000, or 21%, from $4.20 million at March 31, 2024. Non-accrual loans decreased $406,000, or 15%, to $2.33 million at March 31, 2025 from $2.73 million at December 31, 2024 and decreased $1.28 million, or 35%, from $3.61 million at March 31, 2024.   The quarterly decrease in non-accrual loans was primarily due to decreases in commercial business loans and commercial real estate loans on non-accrual status. Loans graded “Substandard”, however, increased to $23.51 million at March 31, 2025 from $2.12 million at December 31, 2024 and $8.42 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in loans graded “Substandard” was primarily a result of two loans (totaling $21.30 million) to one borrowing relationship being downgraded during the March 31, 2025 quarter. Both of these loans are performing and Timberland remains well collateralized (based on recent appraisals), but the loans were downgraded primarily because the borrower is experiencing a legal issue stemming from an unrelated project.   

Non-Accrual Loans
($ in thousands)
 
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
  Amount   Quantity   Amount   Quantity   Amount   Quantity
Mortgage loans:                      
One- to four-family $ 47   1   $ 47   1   $ 380   3
Commercial   324   3     698   5     1,149   3
Construction – custom and                      
owner/builder   --   --     --   --     152   1
Total mortgage loans   371   4     745   6     1,681   7
                       
Consumer loans:                      
Home equity and second                      
mortgage   575   3     587   3     165   1
Other   --   --     --   --     --   --
Total consumer loans   575   3     587   3     165   1
                       
Commercial business loans   1,381   11     1,401   11     1,759   6
Total loans $ 2,327   18   $ 2,733   20   $ 3,605   14
                             

Timberland had two properties classified as other real estate owned (“OREO”) at March 31, 2025:

  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
  Amount   Quantity   Amount   Quantity   Amount   Quantity
Other real estate owned:                      
Commercial $ 221   1   $ 221   1   $ --   --
Land   --   1     --   1     --   1
Total mortgage loans $ 221   2   $ 221   2   $ --   1
                             

About Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
Timberland Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for Timberland Bank. The Bank opened for business in 1915 and primarily serves consumers and businesses across Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, King, Kitsap and Lewis counties, Washington with a full range of lending and deposit services through its 23 branches (including its main office in Hoquiam).    

Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, are based on certain assumptions and often include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “potentially,” “probably,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.” Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth; continuing elevated levels of inflation and the impact of current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System ("Federal Reserve") in response thereto; the effects of any federal government shutdown; credit risks of lending activities, including any deterioration in the housing and commercial real estate markets which may lead to increased losses and non-performing loans in our loan portfolio resulting in our ACL not being adequate to cover actual losses and thus requiring us to materially increase our ACL through the provision for credit losses; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas; changes in the levels of general interest rates, and the relative differences between short and long-term interest rates, deposit interest rates, our net interest margin and funding sources; fluctuations in the demand for loans, the number of unsold homes, land and other properties and fluctuations in real estate values in our market areas; secondary market conditions for loans and our ability to sell loans in the secondary market; results of examinations of us by the Federal Reserve and of our bank subsidiary by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions, Division of Banks or other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, institute a formal or informal enforcement action against us or our bank subsidiary which could require us to increase our ACL, write-down assets, change our regulatory capital position or affect our ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits or impose additional requirements or restrictions on us, any of which could adversely affect our liquidity and earnings; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business including changes in banking, securities and tax law, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; our ability to attract and retain deposits; our ability to control operating costs and expenses; the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; difficulties in reducing risks associated with the loans in our consolidated balance sheet; staffing fluctuations in response to product demand or the implementation of corporate strategies that affect our work force and potential associated charges; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; our ability to retain key members of our senior management team; costs and effects of litigation, including settlements and judgments; our ability to implement our business strategies; our ability to manage loan delinquency rates; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; the availability of resources to address changes in laws, rules, or regulations or to respond to regulatory actions; our ability to pay dividends on our common stock; the quality and composition of our securities portfolio and the impact if any adverse changes in the securities markets, including on market liquidity; inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the financial institution regulatory agencies or the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB"), including additional guidance and interpretation on accounting issues and details of the implementation of new accounting methods; the economic impact of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, civil unrest and other external events on our business; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services; and other risks described elsewhere in this press release and in the Company's other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed in this document might not occur and we caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2025 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's consolidated financial condition and results of operations as well as its stock price performance.

TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 		Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) March 31,   Dec. 31   March 31,
  2025   2024   2024
  Interest and dividend income          
  Loans receivable $ 20,896     $ 21,032     $ 18,909  
  Investment securities   2,003       2,138       2,246  
  Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments   82       86       82  
  Interest bearing deposits in banks   1,884       2,001       1,919  
  Total interest and dividend income   24,865       25,257       23,156  
             
  Interest expense          
  Deposits   7,454       8,084       7,301  
  Borrowings   198       203       220  
  Total interest expense   7,652       8,287       7,521  
  Net interest income   17,213       16,970       15,635  
  Provision for credit losses – loans   237       52       166  
  Prov. for (recapture of) credit losses – investment securities   (5 )     (5 )     3  
  Prov. for (recapture of ) credit losses - unfunded commitments   14       (20 )     (88 )
  Net int. income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses   16,967       16,943       15,554  
             
  Non-interest income          
  Service charges on deposits   959       999       988  
  ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees   1,176       1,267       1,212  
  Gain on sales of loans, net   122       43       41  
  Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) net earnings   165       167       156  
  Recoveries on investment securities, net   4       3       2  
  Other   261       218       216  
  Total non-interest income, net   2,687       2,697       2,615  
             
  Non-interest expense          
  Salaries and employee benefits   5,977       6,092       6,024  
  Premises and equipment   1,075       950       1,081  
  Advertising   189       181       159  
  OREO and other repossessed assets, net   9       --       --  
  ATM and debit card processing   521       521       601  
  Postage and courier   142       121       145  
  State and local taxes   335       346       325  
  Professional fees   431       346       319  
  FDIC insurance   219       210       206  
  Loan administration and foreclosure   155       128       134  
  Technology and communications   1,121       1,140       1,040  
  Deposit operations   319       332       324  
  Amortization of core deposit intangible (“CDI”)   45       45       57  
  Other, net   656       655       576  
  Total non-interest expense, net   11,194       11,067       10,991  
             
  Income before income taxes   8,460       8,573       7,178  
  Provision for income taxes   1,705       1,713       1,470  
  Net income $ 6,755     $ 6,860     $ 5,708  
             
  Net income per common share:          
  Basic $ 0.85     $ 0.86     $ 0.71  
  Diluted   0.85       0.86       0.70  
             
  Weighted average common shares outstanding:          
  Basic   7,937,063       7,958,275       8,081,924  
  Diluted   7,968,632       7,999,504       8,121,109  
             
TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 		Six Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) March 31,       March 31,
  2025
       2024
  Interest and dividend income          
  Loans receivable $ 41,928         $ 37,304  
  Investment securities   4,141           4,556  
  Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments   168           173  
  Interest bearing deposits in banks   3,885           3,618  
  Total interest and dividend income   50,122           45,651  
             
  Interest expense          
  Deposits   15,538           13,444  
  Borrowings   402           568  
  Total interest expense   15,940           14,012  
  Net interest income   34,182           31,639  
  Provision for credit losses – loans   289           545  
  Recapture of credit losses – investment securities   (10 )         (7 )
  Recapture of credit losses - unfunded commitments   (7 )         (121 )
  Net int. income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses   33,910           31,222  
             
  Non-interest income          
  Service charges on deposits   1,958           2,011  
  ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees   2,443           2,476  
  Gain on sales of loans, net   165           120  
  Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) net earnings   331           312  
  Recoveries on investment securities, net   7           7  
  Other   480           487  
  Total non-interest income, net   5,384           5,413  
             
  Non-interest expense          
  Salaries and employee benefits   12,068           11,936  
  Premises and equipment   2,025           2,054  
  Advertising   370           345  
  OREO and other repossessed assets, net   9           --  
  ATM and debit card processing   1,043           1,216  
  Postage and courier   264           271  
  State and local taxes   680           644  
  Professional fees   777           572  
  FDIC insurance   429           416  
  Loan administration and foreclosure   283           239  
  Technology and communications   2,261           2,014  
  Deposit operations   652           644  
  Amortization of core deposit intangible (“CDI”)   90           113  
  Other, net   1,309           1,151  
  Total non-interest expense, net   22,260           21,615  
             
  Income before income taxes   17,034           15,020  
  Provision for income taxes   3,419           3,016  
  Net income $ 13,615         $ 12,004  
             
  Net income per common share:          
  Basic $ 1.71         $ 1.48  
  Diluted   1.71           1.47  
             
  Weighted average common shares outstanding:          
  Basic   7,947,786           8,098,155  
  Diluted   7,984,238           8,143,701  
   
TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 		 
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) March 31,   Dec. 31,   March 31,
  2025   2024
   2024
Assets          
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 26,010     $ 24,538     $ 22,310  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   165,201       139,533       158,039  
  Total cash and cash equivalents   191,211       164,071       180,349  
             
Certificates of deposit (“CDs”) held for investment, at cost   8,711       7,470       11,204  
Investment securities:          
  Held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of ACL – investment securities)   140,954       156,105       211,818  
  Available for sale, at fair value   84,807       77,080       61,746  
Investments in equity securities, at fair value   853       840       839  
FHLB stock   2,045       2,037       2,037  
Other investments, at cost   3,000       3,000       3,000  
Loans held for sale   1,151       411       1,311  
               
Loans receivable   1,437,599       1,429,107       1,375,934  
Less: ACL – loans   (17,525 )     (17,288 )     (16,818 )
  Net loans receivable   1,420,074       1,411,819       1,359,116  
             
Premises and equipment, net   21,436       21,617       21,718  
OREO and other repossessed assets, net   221       221       --  
BOLI   23,942       23,777       23,278  
Accrued interest receivable   7,127       7,095       7,108  
Goodwill   15,131       15,131       15,131  
CDI   361       406       564  
Loan servicing rights, net   1,051       1,195       1,717  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   1,324       1,400       1,624  
Other assets   9,331       15,805       4,674  
  Total assets $ 1,932,730       1,909,480     $ 1,907,234  
             
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity          
Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand $ 407,811       402,911     $ 424,906  
Deposits: Interest-bearing   1,243,019       1,227,505       1,213,648  
  Total deposits   1,650,830       1,630,416       1,638,554  
             
Operating lease liabilities   1,426       1,501       1,723  
FHLB borrowings   20,000       20,000       20,000  
Other liabilities and accrued expenses   7,950       8,364       8,278  
  Total liabilities   1,680,206       1,660,281       1,668,555  
           
Shareholders’ equity          
Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;                      
7,903,489 shares issued and outstanding – March 31, 2025                      
7,954,673 shares issued and outstanding – December 31, 2024                      
8,023,121shares issued and outstanding – March 31, 2024   28,028       29,593       32,338  
Retained earnings   225,166       220,398       207,086  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (670 )     (792 )     (745 )
  Total shareholders’ equity   252,524       249,199       238,679  
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,932,730       1,909,480     $ 1,907,234  
                         


  Three Months Ended
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: March 31, 2025   Dec. 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
Return on average assets (a)   1.43 %     1.41 %     1.22 %
Return on average equity (a)   10.95 %     11.03 %     9.67 %
Net interest margin (a)   3.79 %     3.64 %     3.48 %
Efficiency ratio   56.25 %     56.27 %     60.22 %
           
  Six Months Ended
  March 31, 2025       March 31, 2024
Return on average assets (a)   1.42 %         1.28 %
Return on average equity (a)   10.99 %         10.18 %
Net interest margin (a)   3.71 %         3.53 %
Efficiency ratio   56.26 %         58.34 %
           
  Three Months Ended
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA: ($ in thousands) March 31, 2025   Dec. 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
Non-accrual loans $ 2,327     $ 2,733     $ 3,605  
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing   --       --       --  
Non-performing investment securities   41       45       79  
OREO and other repossessed assets   221       221       --  
Total non-performing assets (b) $ 2,589     $ 2,999     $ 3,684  
           
Non-performing assets to total assets (b)   0.13 %     0.16 %     0.19 %
Net charge-offs during quarter $ --     $ 242     $ 3  
Allowance for credit losses - loans to non-accrual loans   753 %     633 %     467 %
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable (c)   1.22 %     1.21 %     1.22 %
           
           
CAPITAL RATIOS:          
Tier 1 leverage capital   12.55 %     12.32 %     12.01 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital   19.04 %     18.69 %     18.08 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital   19.04 %     18.69 %     18.08 %
Total risk-based capital   20.29 %     19.95 %     19.33 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   12.36 %     12.34 %     11.79 %
           
BOOK VALUES:          
Book value per common share $ 31.95     $ 31.33     $ 29.75  
Tangible book value per common share (d)   29.99       29.37       27.79  

________________________________________________

(a) Annualized
(b) Non-performing assets include non-accrual loans, loans past due 90 days and still accruing, non-performing investment securities and OREO and other repossessed assets.
(c) Does not include loans held for sale and is before the allowance for credit losses.
(d) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding (non-GAAP).                                

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - QUARTERLY
($ in thousands)
(unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 2025    December 31, 2024    March 31, 2024 
  Amount   Rate   Amount   Rate   Amount   Rate
                       
Assets                      
Loans receivable and loans held for sale $ 1,435,999     5.90 %   $ 1,438,144     5.80 %   $ 1,365,417     5.57 %
Investment securities and FHLB stock (1)   232,532     3.64       247,236     3.57             298,003     3.14  
                                         
Interest-earning deposits in banks and CDs   172,175     4.44       166,764     4.76       143,121     5.39  
Total interest-earning assets   1,840,706     5.48       1,852,144     5.42            1,806,541     5.16  
Other assets   77,563           75,534           81,337      
Total assets $ 1,918,269         $ 1,927,678         $ 1,887,878      
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                      
NOW checking accounts $ 328,115     1.32 %   $ 328,455     1.38 %   $ 367,924     1.61 %
Money market accounts   306,137     3.18       324,424     3.42       270,623     3.14  
Savings accounts   206,054     0.28       205,650     0.28       214,233     0.23  
Certificates of deposit accounts   343,945     3.82       331,785     4.09       295,202     4.16  
Brokered CDs   50,104     4.85       46,414     4.98       40,402     5.40  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,234,355     2.45       1,236,728     2.59       1,188,384     2.47  
Borrowings   20,000     4.04       20,000     4.03       20,001     4.42  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,254,355     2.47       1,256,728     2.62       1,208,385     2.50  
                       
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits   403,738           414,149           431,826      
Other liabilities   10,064           10,146           10,182      
Shareholders’ equity   250,112           246,655           237,485      
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,918,269         $ 1,927,678         $ 1,887,878      
                       
Interest rate spread     3.01 %       2.80 %       2.66 %
Net interest margin (2)     3.79 %       3.64 %       3.48 %
Average interest-earning assets to                      
average interest-bearing liabilities   146.75 %         147.38 %         149.50 %    
                                   

_____________________________________
(1) Includes other investments
(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income / average interest-earning assets
        

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES
($ in thousands)
(unaudited)

  For the Six Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   March 31, 2024
  Amount   Rate   Amount   Rate
               
Assets              
Loans receivable and loans held for sale $ 1,437,081     5.85 %   $ 1,349,105     5.53 %
Investment securities and FHLB stock (1)   239,966     3.60             307,636     3.08  
Interest-earning deposits in banks and CDs   169,444     4.60       134,643     5.37  
Total interest-earning assets        1,846,491     5.44            1,791,384     5.10  
Other assets   76,535           81,473      
Total assets $ 1,923,026         $ 1,872,857      
               
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity              
NOW checking accounts $ 328,287     1.35 %   $ 372,327     1.56 %
Money market accounts   315,381     3.31       247,656     2.78  
Savings accounts   205,849     0.28       217,153     0.23  
Certificates of deposit accounts   337,798     3.95       281,842     4.07  
Brokered CDs   48,239     4.91       41,570     5.39  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,235,554     2.52       1,160,548     2.32  
Borrowings   20,000     4.02       24,427     4.65  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,255,554     2.55       1,184,975     2.37  
               
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits   409,000           440,976      
Other liabilities   10,107           11,035      
Shareholders’ equity   248,365           235,871      
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,923,026         $ 1,872,857      
               
Interest rate spread     2.89 %       2.73 %
Net interest margin (2)     3.71 %       3.53 %
Average interest-earning assets to              
average interest-bearing liabilities   147.07 %         151.17 %    

_____________________________________
(1) Includes other investments
(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income / average interest-earning assets

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Timberland believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance; however, readers of this report are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP results as reported.

Financial measures that exclude intangible assets are non-GAAP measures. To provide investors with a broader understanding of capital adequacy, Timberland provides non-GAAP financial measures for tangible common equity, along with the GAAP measure. Tangible common equity is calculated as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and CDI. In addition, tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and CDI.

The following table provides a reconciliation of ending shareholders’ equity (GAAP) to ending tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) and ending total assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).

($ in thousands) March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
           
Shareholders’ equity $ 252,524     $ 249,199     $ 238,679  
Less goodwill and CDI   (15,492 )     (15,537 )     (15,695 )
Tangible common equity $ 237,032     $ 233,662     $ 222,984  
           
Total assets $ 1,932,730     $ 1,909,480     $ 1,907,234  
Less goodwill and CDI   (15,492 )     (15,537 )     (15,695 )
Tangible assets $ 1,917,238     $ 1,893,943     $ 1,891,539  
                       


Contact: Dean J. Brydon, CEO
  Jonathan A. Fischer, President & COO
  Marci A. Basich, CFO
  (360) 533-4747
  www.timberlandbank.com

