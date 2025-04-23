TWO FRANDZEL ATTORNEYS NAMED 'LEGAL VISIONARIES' BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

Hemal Master Craig Welin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Shareholders Hemal Master and Craig Welin have been recognized by Los Angeles Times as “Legal Visionaries.”Those awarded are “some of the best and brightest in a large and highly competitive world of Southern California professionals, but it is their dogged dedication to both clients and craft that make them worthy of this recognition,” states the publisher.Hemal Master “specializes in lender representation, advising commercial banks, private equity funds and financial institutions on real estate and commercial loan transactions, workouts, liability defense and enforcement of lender remedies,” according to the feature. “His recent work includes leading a $125-million syndicated hotel construction loan and restructuring a $120-million credit for an engine leasing company.”Master’s extensive knowledge makes him a sought-after speaker on timely topics involving finance. He was named a “Top 100” Lawyer last year by the Los Angeles Business Journal.The publication highlights that Craig Welin “has nearly 30 years of experience resolving business challenges in creditors’ rights, bankruptcy litigation, real estate financing and secured transaction workouts.” The profile continues, “Notable cases include serving as lead counsel for a federal equity receiver in a $1-billion Ponzi scheme, achieving a full return of principal to investors and representing a bank in a $2.5-billion asset sale.”

