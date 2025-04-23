MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT CO-MANAGING PARTNER STEVEN ELIE NAMED A 'TOP 100 LAWYER'

Steve Elie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Co-Managing Partner Steven Elie has been recognized as one of Los Angeles Business Journal’s “ Top 100 Lawyers .”Steve Elie “specializes in complex business, insurance and environmental litigation and counseling,” the publication states. “Elie has extensive experience defending and prosecuting a broad range of environmental, administrative and litigation matters,” handling a wide variety of insurance, commercial litigation and white-collar criminal matters.Elie brings more than three decades of experience in complex environmental, insurance, and tort litigation, and deep expertise in environmental counseling. He has handled numerous cases in state and federal courts involving groundwater contamination and major environmental statutes, including CERCLA, RCRA, CEQA, NEPA, and the Clean Water Act. Elie has served as lead trial counsel in high-stakes, multiparty litigation and administrative proceedings across various governmental levels.“It is humbling to be recognized along with such legal luminaries. Thank you to the Los Angeles Business Journal for this great honor.” Elie stated.Elie was also recently named a “Legal Visionary” by the Los Angeles Times.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.