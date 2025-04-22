Another Way to Hunt Deer: Join the Springtime Search For Shed Antlers

April 22, 2025

A set of matching antlers from a Maryland white-tailed deer. Photo by Nick Stonesifer, Maryland DNR.

For those exploring Maryland’s outdoors this spring, the time is right for some great treasure hunting for the off-white tines of antlers left behind on the leafbed covering the forest floor. Shed antlers appear more frequently this time of year as white-tailed and sika deer drop their antlers after the breeding season.

For hunters, families, and other outdoor enthusiasts alike, shed hunting is an enjoyable way to spend time outdoors between seasons. With success comes a rewarding prize, as shed antlers may be collected and possessed at any time without a permit. They also tell a lot about the area in which they are found, and about the deer from which they were cast. Chances are that areas with shed antlers are a popular corridor used by deer, whether it’s a bedding area, travel route, or feeding site.

With a robust herd of roughly 200,000 deer in Maryland, the odds of any forested area holding deer and their antlers is high. The deer that shed these antlers are likely already forming its next set of antlers for the upcoming season.

Usually only one side of the rack can be located at a time, as both sides of the antlers do not drop simultaneously. However, finding pairs is not uncommon, especially if the hunter is familiar with the deer behavior in that neck of the woods. Urgency is important though, as other shed-collectors and small mammals will try to be first on the scene once they fall. The calcium and phosphorus that comprise the antlers also makes them valuable as a food source to squirrels and chipmunks.

While deer skulls can also be found while shed hunting, antlered skulls do require to be checked in prior to removal. Confirmation numbers for antlered skulls found not due to hunter harvest can be obtained by checking in the antlered skull using the DNR licensing​​ portal. Photo by Joshua Tabora, Maryland DNR

The sheds vary in many shapes and sizes, ranging from a single main-beam off a “spike” to a non-typical multi-tined example. Shed-antler hunters can look in many of Maryland’s public lands. State parks and forests, wildlife management areas, natural environment areas, and natural resource management areas can hold these treasures. Antlers can be removed and kept for personal collecting, but gathering them for sale is not allowed

Be advised, some public lands don’t allow any kind of finds to be removed. Federal land generally prohibits taking shed antlers, including Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge and Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge. Always check websites or call ahead to be sure you don’t run afoul of the rules.

Reservations may be needed during spring turkey hunting season, which runs April 18 through May 23. Additional information about accessing an area and collecting antlers can be found by contacting a regional wildlife office.

If you are a first-timer or just have little knowledge of deer or antler shed hunting, don’t fret. There are virtually no barriers to entry and time outdoors is always its own reward. Lace up a pair of hiking boots and get out to your nearest trailhead. Bring an open mind for nature’s other wonders, and a camera too!

Article by Hunter Dortenzo, public information officer, Maryland Natural Resources Police.