Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

WAUWATOSA, Wis., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $3.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $3.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"The Community Banking segment continues to perform well in a challenging interest rate environment,” said William Bruss, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. "We increased net interest income 6.9% at the Community Banking segment and net interest margin increased 32 bps compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Asset quality continues to remain strong and low historical loan losses are reflected in the decrease in provision for credit losses during the quarter. The Mortgage Banking segment pre-tax loss reflects a market-wide decrease in loan origination volumes and elevated legal expense associated with the final settlement of a previously disclosed lawsuit. In spite of the results of the Mortgage Banking segment, Waterstone Financial, Inc. exceeded the prior year's same quarter earnings per share, added to book value per share through our share repurchase program and maintained our strong quarterly dividend." 

Highlights of the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

  • Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $3.0 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024.
  • Consolidated return on average assets (annualized) was 0.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and 0.56% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
  • Consolidated return on average equity (annualized) was 3.61% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and 3.56% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
  • Dividends declared during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $0.15 per common share.
  • During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we repurchased approximately 237,000 shares at a cost (including the federal excise tax) of $3.2 million, or $13.37 per share.
  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.35% at March 31, 2025, 0.28% at December 31, 2024, and 0.23% at March 31, 2024.
  • Past due loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.67% at March 31, 2025, 0.95% at December 31, 2024, and 0.64% at March 31, 2024.
  • Book value per share was $17.70 at March 31, 2025 and $17.53 at December 31, 2024.

Community Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax income totaled $6.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which represents a $1.8 million, or 41.7%, increase compared to $4.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
  • Net interest income totaled $12.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which represents a $805,000, or 6.9%, increase compared to $11.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
  • Average loans held for investment totaled $1.67 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which represents an increase of $10.7 million, or 0.6%, compared to $1.66 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to increases in the commercial real estate and multi-family mortgages. Average loans held for investment decreased $6.8 million compared to $1.68 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in construction and multi-family mortgages.
  • Net interest margin increased 32 basis points to 2.47% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to 2.15% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which was primarily driven by an increase in weighted average yield on loans receivable and held for sale and decrease in cost of borrowings offset by an increase in weighted average cost of deposits. Net interest margin increased five basis points compared to 2.42% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by decreases in weighted average cost of deposits and borrowings.
  • Past due loans at the community banking segment totaled $7.6 million at March 31, 2025, $12.8 million at December 31, 2024, and $8.1 million at March 31, 2024.
  • The segment had a negative provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $314,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $35,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The current quarter decrease was primarily due to decreases in historical loss rates and loan portfolio balances offset by an increase in the commercial real estate loan qualitative factors primarily related to increases in economic risks and internal asset quality risks. The negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments was $204,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments of $70,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was due primarily to a decrease in construction loans that are currently waiting to be funded compared to the prior quarter end and decrease in historical loss rates.
  • The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP ratio, was 59.66% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 65.17% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
  • Average core retail deposits (excluding brokered and escrow accounts) totaled $1.28 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $87.6 million, or 7.4%, compared to $1.19 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Average deposits increased $2.9 million, or 0.9% annualized, compared to $1.27 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increases were primarily due to an increase in certificates of deposit balances. The segment had $84.1 million in brokered certificate of deposits at March 31, 2025.

Mortgage Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax loss totaled $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to a $369,000 of pre-tax income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
  • Loan originations decreased $97.4 million, or 20.1%, to $387.7 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $485.1 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 87.5% of originations for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to 93.0% of total originations for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
  • Mortgage banking non-interest income decreased $4.6 million, or 22.6%, to $15.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $20.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
  • Gross margin on loans sold totaled 3.98% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 4.10% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
  • Professional fees increased $853,000, or 164.0%, to $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $520,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily related to legal services and the finalization of a settlement related to a previously disclosed legal matter during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company maintained a $1.3 million accrual related to this legal matter as of December 31, 2024.
  • Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits decreased $2.7 million, or 18.3%, to $12.1 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to $14.8 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease primarily related to decreased commission expense, branch manager pay, salary expense, and sign-on incentives driven by reduced employee headcount and a decrease in loan origination volumes and branch profitability.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank, a community-focused financial institution established in 1921. WaterStone Bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and operates 14 branch locations across southeastern Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is also the parent company of WaterStone Mortgage Corporation, a national lender licensed in 48 states.

With a long-standing commitment to innovation, integrity, and community service, Waterstone Financial, Inc. supports the financial and homeownership goals of customers nationwide.

For more information about WaterStone Bank, visit wsbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.” Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures 

Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods. The Company’s management believes that investors may use this non-GAAP measure to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in this measure and that different companies might calculate this measure differently. 

Contact: Mark R. Gerke
Chief Financial Officer
414-459-4012
markgerke@wsbonline.com

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)

 		 
    For The Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2025     2024  
    (In Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Interest income:                
Loans   $ 25,078     $ 24,484  
Mortgage-related securities     1,191       1,098  
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments     1,486       1,323  
Total interest income     27,755       26,905  
Interest expense:                
Deposits     11,332       8,970  
Borrowings     3,847       6,798  
Total interest expense     15,179       15,768  
Net interest income     12,576       11,137  
Provision (credit) for credit losses     (558 )     67  
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses     13,134       11,070  
Noninterest income:                
Service charges on loans and deposits     593       424  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance     481       348  
Mortgage banking income     15,728       20,068  
Other     295       408  
Total noninterest income     17,097       21,248  
Noninterest expenses:                
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits     17,047       19,876  
Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment     1,929       2,108  
Advertising     723       914  
Data processing     1,212       1,206  
Communications     235       226  
Professional fees     1,736       743  
Real estate owned     (10 )     13  
Loan processing expense     920       1,046  
Other     2,558       1,418  
Total noninterest expenses     26,350       27,550  
Income before income taxes     3,881       4,768  
Income tax expense     845       1,730  
Net income   $ 3,036     $ 3,038  
Income per share:                
Basic   $ 0.17     $ 0.16  
Diluted   $ 0.17     $ 0.16  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic     18,267       19,021  
Diluted     18,280       19,036  


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

 		 
    March 31,     December 31,  
    2025     2024  
    (Unaudited)          
Assets   (In Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Cash   $ 37,459     $ 35,182  
Federal funds sold     5,550       4,302  
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments     280       277  
Cash and cash equivalents     43,289       39,761  
Securities available for sale (at fair value)     213,615       208,549  
Loans held for sale (at fair value)     116,290       135,909  
Loans receivable     1,663,519       1,680,576  
Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - loans     17,905       18,247  
Loans receivable, net     1,645,614       1,662,329  
                 
Office properties and equipment, net     19,223       19,389  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)     18,351       20,295  
Cash surrender value of life insurance     75,093       74,612  
Real estate owned, net     135       505  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     43,757       48,259  
Total assets   $ 2,175,367     $ 2,209,608  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                
Liabilities:                
Demand deposits   $ 170,183     $ 171,115  
Money market and savings deposits     296,203       283,243  
Time deposits     914,814       905,539  
Total deposits     1,381,200       1,359,897  
                 
Borrowings     395,853       446,519  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes     12,628       5,630  
Other liabilities     44,326       58,427  
Total liabilities     1,834,007       1,870,473  
                 
Shareholders' equity:                
Preferred stock     -       -  
Common stock     193       193  
Additional paid-in capital     90,470       91,214  
Retained earnings     277,521       277,196  
Unearned ESOP shares     (10,386 )     (10,682 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes     (16,438 )     (18,786 )
Total shareholders' equity     341,360       339,135  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,175,367     $ 2,209,608  
                 
Share Information                
Shares outstanding     19,281       19,343  
Book value per share   $ 17.70     $ 17.53  


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)

 		 
    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
    (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Condensed Results of Operations:                                        
Net interest income   $ 12,576     $ 12,835     $ 11,517     $ 10,679     $ 11,137  
Provision (credit) for credit losses     (558 )     367       (377 )     (225 )     67  
Total noninterest income     17,097       19,005       22,552       26,497       21,248  
Total noninterest expense     26,350       25,267       28,560       30,259       27,550  
Income before income taxes     3,881       6,206       5,886       7,142       4,768  
Income tax expense     845       996       1,158       1,430       1,730  
Net income   $ 3,036     $ 5,210     $ 4,728     $ 5,712     $ 3,038  
Income per share – basic   $ 0.17     $ 0.28     $ 0.26     $ 0.31     $ 0.16  
Income per share – diluted   $ 0.17     $ 0.28     $ 0.26     $ 0.31     $ 0.16  
Dividends declared per common share   $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.15  
                                         
Performance Ratios (annualized):                                        
Return on average assets - QTD     0.57 %     0.94 %     0.83 %     1.02 %     0.56 %
Return on average equity - QTD     3.61 %     6.05 %     5.55 %     6.84 %     3.56 %
Net interest margin - QTD     2.47 %     2.42 %     2.13 %     2.01 %     2.15 %
                                         
Return on average assets - YTD     0.57 %     0.84 %     0.81 %     0.79 %     0.56 %
Return on average equity - YTD     3.61 %     5.48 %     5.30 %     5.17 %     3.56 %
Net interest margin - YTD     2.47 %     2.17 %     2.09 %     2.08 %     2.15 %
                                         
Asset Quality Ratios:                                        
Past due loans to total loans     0.67 %     0.95 %     0.63 %     0.76 %     0.64 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans     0.45 %     0.34 %     0.32 %     0.33 %     0.29 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.35 %     0.28 %     0.25 %     0.25 %     0.23 %
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable     1.08 %     1.09 %     1.07 %     1.10 %     1.10 %


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS
(Unaudited)

 		 
    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
Average balances   (Dollars in Thousands)  
Interest-earning assets                                        
Loans receivable and held for sale   $ 1,768,617     $ 1,819,574     $ 1,870,627     $ 1,859,608     $ 1,805,102  
Mortgage related securities     170,947       168,521       170,221       171,895       172,077  
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments     123,004       124,658       115,270       107,992       110,431  
Total interest-earning assets     2,062,568       2,112,753       2,156,118       2,139,495       2,087,610  
Noninterest-earning assets     105,030       100,627       104,600       104,019       103,815  
Total assets   $ 2,167,598     $ 2,213,380     $ 2,260,718     $ 2,243,514     $ 2,191,425  
                                         
Interest-bearing liabilities                                        
Demand accounts   $ 87,393     $ 92,247     $ 89,334     $ 91,300     $ 87,393  
Money market, savings, and escrow accounts     300,686       306,478       304,116       293,483       281,171  
Certificates of deposit - retail     818,612       810,340       786,228       758,252       739,543  
Certificates of deposit - brokered     97,101       59,254       -       -       -  
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,303,792       1,268,319       1,179,678       1,143,035       1,108,107  
Borrowings     397,053       464,964       600,570       622,771       602,724  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,700,845       1,733,283       1,780,248       1,765,806       1,710,831  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     80,372       87,889       91,532       93,637       92,129  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     44,905       49,645       49,787       48,315       45,484  
Total liabilities     1,826,122       1,870,817       1,921,567       1,907,758       1,848,444  
Equity     341,476       342,563       339,151       335,756       342,981  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 2,167,598     $ 2,213,380     $ 2,260,718     $ 2,243,514     $ 2,191,425  
                                         
Average Yield/Costs (annualized)                                        
Loans receivable and held for sale     5.75 %     5.75 %     5.65 %     5.54 %     5.46 %
Mortgage related securities     2.83 %     2.67 %     2.66 %     2.63 %     2.57 %
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments     4.90 %     4.85 %     5.05 %     4.82 %     4.82 %
Total interest-earning assets     5.46 %     5.46 %     5.39 %     5.27 %     5.18 %
                                         
Demand accounts     0.11 %     0.11 %     0.11 %     0.11 %     0.11 %
Money market and savings accounts     2.10 %     2.00 %     1.94 %     1.89 %     1.79 %
Certificates of deposit - retail     4.33 %     4.53 %     4.54 %     4.41 %     4.19 %
Certificates of deposit - brokered     4.18 %     4.18 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     3.52 %     3.58 %     3.53 %     3.42 %     3.26 %
Borrowings     3.93 %     4.11 %     4.77 %     4.92 %     4.54 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3.62 %     3.72 %     3.95 %     3.95 %     3.71 %


COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)

 		 
    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
    (Dollars in Thousands)  
Condensed Results of Operations:                                        
Net interest income   $ 12,403     $ 12,886     $ 12,250     $ 11,234     $ 11,598  
Provision (credit) for credit losses     (518 )     331       (302 )     (279 )     105  
Total noninterest income     1,348       1,595       1,227       1,491       990  
Noninterest expenses:                                        
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits     5,212       4,883       5,326       5,116       5,360  
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment     1,076       825       904       983       1,000  
Advertising     171       204       311       229       174  
Data processing     712       691       720       687       693  
Communications     100       89       80       72       65  
Professional fees     347       196       190       177       208  
Real estate owned     (10 )     12       -       1       13  
Loan processing expense     -       -       -       -       -  
Other     596       563       602       672       691  
Total noninterest expense     8,204       7,463       8,133       7,937       8,204  
Income before income taxes     6,065       6,687       5,646       5,067       4,279  
Income tax expense     1,427       1,399       941       718       1,639  
Net income   $ 4,638     $ 5,288     $ 4,705     $ 4,349     $ 2,640  
                                         
Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP)     59.66 %     51.54 %     60.35 %     62.37 %     65.17 %
Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP)     59.66 %     59.58 %     62.58 %     63.77 %     65.17 %


MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)

 		 
    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
    (Dollars in Thousands)  
Condensed Results of Operations:                                        
Net interest income (loss)   $ 152     $ (92 )   $ (760 )   $ (552 )   $ (541 )
Provision (credit) for credit losses     (40 )     36       (75 )     54       (38 )
Total noninterest income     15,731       17,455       21,386       25,081       20,328  
Noninterest expenses:                                        
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits     12,054       13,781       15,930       16,886       14,756  
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment     853       754       953       1,046       1,108  
Advertising     552       523       615       758       740  
Data processing     498       542       570       549       508  
Communications     135       135       152       168       161  
Professional fees     1,373       917       379       569       520  
Real estate owned     -       -       -       -       -  
Loan processing expense     920       486       697       861       1,046  
Other     1,751       814       1,261       1,641       617  
Total noninterest expense     18,136       17,952       20,557       22,478       19,456  
(Loss) income before income taxes (benefit) expense     (2,213 )     (625 )     144       1,997       369  
Income tax (benefit) expense     (588 )     (428 )     194       684       71  
Net (loss) income   $ (1,625 )   $ (197 )   $ (50 )   $ 1,313     $ 298  
                                         
Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP)     114.18 %     103.39 %     99.67 %     91.64 %     98.33 %
Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP)     114.18 %     97.74 %     96.23 %     94.62 %     98.33 %
                                         
Loan originations   $ 387,729     $ 470,650     $ 558,729     $ 634,109     $ 485,109  
Purchase     87.5 %     82.1 %     88.9 %     92.7 %     93.0 %
Refinance     12.5 %     17.9 %     11.1 %     7.3 %     7.0 %
Gross margin on loans sold(1)     3.98 %     3.74 %     3.83 %     3.93 %     4.10 %

(1) Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations


