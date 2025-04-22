Moore Law Encourages Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Law, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located in New York City on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH)



The investigation concerns alleged false and/or misleading statements and/or failure to disclose a that the company created and/ or its officers and directors created a false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Manhattan Associates’ projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing the risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations; (ii) in truth, Manhattan Associates’ optimistic reports of growth in its professional services and overall confidence, despite the macroeconomic fluctuations and streamlining of professional services, fell short of reality; and (iii) Manhattan Associates’ Service Segment was ill equipped to achieve the purportedly “responsible targets” set by Manhattan Associates.

On January 28, 2025, Manhattan Associates published its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 and announced reduced revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2025, attributing the results and lowered guidance on the “shift in professional services work for future periods . . . and to a lesser extent, reduced customization and higher partner utilization.”

On this news, the price of Manhattan Associates stock fell approximately 24%. Year to date of Manhattan Associates stock is down approximately 40%.

ABOUT MOORE LAW PLLC

Moore Law is a NYC plaintiff contingency litigation law firm for investors. We hold officers and directors accountable for breaches of fiduciary duty, fraud, insider trading, wasteful spending, and other corporate misconduct. There is no cost to you ever.

We pride ourselves on 24/7 availability, same day email responses, and constant case updates.



MOORE LAW PLLC

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

(212) 709-8245

fletcher@fmoorelaw.com

www.fmoorelaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.