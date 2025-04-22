Zurab Tsereteli, Internationally Acclaimed Artist and Friend of Wolf Popper LLP, Dies at 91

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internationally acclaimed artist, Zurab Tsereteli, died on April 21. As an artist, Tsereteli was remarkable in the breadth of his mediums, which include sculpture, monumental design, painting and drawing, enamel, mosaic and stained glass. The Georgia Republic born Tsereteli was a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador and for many decades served as President of the Russian Academy of Arts. Tsereteli was 91.

Tsereteli’s public monuments are on view throughout the world. Among his many monumental works in the United States, his bronze monument “Happiness to the Children of the World”, located in Brockport, New York, was dedicated to the Special Olympic Games (1976). Tsereteli’s bronze sculpture “Good Defeats Evil” (1990) is located on the front grounds of the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. Also in the United States, Tsereteli’s 100-foot bronze monument “To the Struggle Against World Terrorism” (2006), is located at the entrance to New York Harbor in front of the Statue of Liberty in Bayonne, New Jersey. This monument honors the victims of 9-11 and the 1993 World Trade Center bombings. Tsereteli’s monument to Saint John Paul II (2014) is installed in Paris, France next to the Cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris. His sculptural composition "To Break the Wall of Distrust" (1989), is installed in London, England. Tsereteli’s monument "Birth of a New Man" (1995), is located in Seville, Spain and the companion piece, “Birth of A New World” is installed in Arecibo, Puerto Rico. Tsereteli’s monument to the Russian novelist Nikolai Gogol (2002) is located in Rome, Italy; his statue of St. Nicholas the Wonder-Worker (2003) is in Bari, Italy; his monument to Honore de Balzac (2003) is located in Agde, France; his Holocaust sculptural composition (2005) is located in Jerusalem, Israel; and his monument to Itiro Hatoyama (2007) is located in Tokyo, Japan, to name a sampling of Tsereteli’s portfolio.

One of Tsereteli’s noted achievements was to modernize and enhance the ancient technique of cloisonne enamel. Tsereteli often used his enamel panels when he decorated the interiors of embassies of the Russian Federation in the United States, Brazil, Portugal, Japan and other countries.

Tsereteli was a prolific painter; his works show a fervent temperament and a passion for life. Tsereteli’s palette is expressive; his brushstroke thick and rich. He molded colors with his brush, thus creating a sculptural texture.

Throughout his life, Tsereteli was devoted to the ideas of peace and tolerance. All of Tsereteli’s work was imbued with personal, human themes common to all the people in the world.



Wolf Popper LLP

Emily Madoff

845 Third Avenue

New York, NY 10022

Tel.: (212) 451-9655

Email: emadoff@wolfpopper.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.