Eyes on the Water: The Importance of a Proper Lookout

By Mindy Tucker/DWR

According to the 2024 Recreational Boating Incident Summary from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), the leading contributing factor in boating incidents was failure to maintain a proper lookout.

Whether you’re cruising across a lake or paddling a quiet river, maintaining awareness of your surroundings is key. Lack of attention was frequently linked to boating incidents in Virginia that resulted in collisions, injuries, and deaths.

Quick Takeaways:

  • Always assign a proper lookout – Paying attention is essential; always assign a responsible person to watch for potential hazards.​ If you must operate solo, scan ahead, behind, and to the sides regularly.
  • Be alert for other boats, swimmers, obstacles, and changing water or weather conditions.
  • Distractions can be fatal – phones, loud music, or chatting shouldn’t come at the expense of safe navigation.

This simple habit—keeping a proper lookout—can prevent boating incidents. Make it part of your boating routine.

Stay safe, Virginia, and always remember to wear your life jacket!

