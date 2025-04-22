Ilham Aliyev arrived in China for state visit
We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Richard Armitage – an eminent statesman, distinguished diplomat, dedicated public servant, and a great friend of Azerbaijan.
His years-long, productive service in international politics and diplomacy, coupled with...16 April 2025, 18:06
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.