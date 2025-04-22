Cordell & Cordell Announces the Addition of Estate Planning To Its Family Law Practices

St. Louis, MO, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordell & Cordell, the nation's largest family law firm* with offices throughout the U.S., is expanding its services to include Estate Planning, now available in the St. Louis area.

With this addition, the firm aims to better serve the future plans and financial goals of its clients and the community. Helping protect families from costly and time-consuming court processes, protecting their hard-earned assets, reducing tax burdens, and ensuring loved ones are provided for according to their wishes.

Consulting with Cordell's experienced and friendly Estate Planning team will allow you to plan for the unexpected, such as the incapacity or death of a loved one. By working with Cordell's team to develop a clear and well thought out estate plan, you will establish long-term security for your family by:

Protecting your assets, including your home, investments, life insurance, and personal property

Ensuring that your children or loved ones will be provided for in accordance with your wishes and their individual needs.

Scheduling for these services is now available in the St. Louis, MO area through Cordell & Cordell offices located in Town & Country and St. Charles—with additional offices joining soon.

Kimberly Gray, Managing Partner, underlined the significance of the firm's latest move, stating, "Cordell & Cordell is committed to being a trusted partner for our clients through all of life's important stages. The addition of Estate Planning services underscores this commitment, providing our clients with the peace of mind that comes with knowing their future and their loved ones are protected." She went on to say

"Expanding into Estate Planning allows Cordell & Cordell to further serve the long-term financial well-being of our clients. Having a quality estate plan is one of the best things you can do for the ones you love, and we are proud to now offer this crucial service."

Cordell & Cordell Town & Country offices are located at 600 Kellwood Parkway, Suite 310, Town and Country, MO 63107, and can be contacted by phone, 8:30 am-5:30 pm at 314-725-0000. The St. Charles offices are located at 3050 W. Clay St., Suite 101, St. Charles, MO 63301, and can be contacted by phone, 8:30 am-5:30 pm at 636-946-8900.

# # #

About Cordell & Cordell

Cordell & Cordell is the largest family law firm in the United States* with over 200 attorneys and has served more than 250,000 clients over the last 35 years. Our clients hire Cordell & Cordell because the firm is committed to relentlessly advocating for the rights of our clients in the toughest family law matters. Information about Cordell & Cordell is available at CordellCordell.com, or by calling 1-866-323-7529.

