Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings for the First Quarter of 2025

TUPELO, Miss., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the first quarter of 2025.

(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended
  Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2024
Net income and earnings per share:      
Net income $41,518 $44,747 $39,409
Basic EPS   0.65   0.70   0.70
Diluted EPS   0.65   0.70   0.70
Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)(1)   0.66   0.73   0.65
             

“Results for the quarter represent a good start to the year with solid profitability and growth in loans and deposits," remarked C. Mitchell Waycaster, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "On April 1st, we completed the merger with The First Bancshares, Inc. and welcome their team to Renasant. Together, we are positioned to accelerate profit performance and operate in some of the country's most attractive banking markets.”

Quarterly Highlights

Acquisition of The First Bancshares, Inc.

  • On April 1, 2025, the Company completed its merger with The First Bancshares, Inc. (“The First”). As of the acquisition date, The First operated 116 locations throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida and, prior to any purchase accounting adjustments, had approximately $8.0 billion in assets, which included approximately $5.4 billion in loans, and approximately $6.5 billion in deposits.

Earnings

  • Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $41.5 million; diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1) were $0.65 and $0.66, respectively
  • Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the first quarter of 2025 was $137.4 million, up $1.9 million linked quarter
  • For the first quarter of 2025, net interest margin was 3.45%, up 9 basis points linked quarter
  • Cost of total deposits was 2.22% for the first quarter of 2025, down 13 basis points linked quarter
  • Noninterest income increased $2.2 million linked quarter, driven in part by an increase in mortgage banking income and gains on the sale of SBA loans
  • Mortgage banking income increased $1.3 million linked quarter. The mortgage division generated $632.1 million in interest rate lock volume in the first quarter of 2025, up $149.8 million linked quarter. Gain on sale margin was 1.42% for the first quarter of 2025, down 59 basis points linked quarter
  • Noninterest expense decreased $0.9 million linked quarter. Merger and conversion expenses decreased $1.3 million linked quarter

Balance Sheet

  • Loans increased $170.6 million linked quarter, representing 5.4% annualized net loan growth
  • Securities increased $146.8 million linked quarter. The Company purchased $175.7 million in securities during the first quarter, which was offset by cash flows related to principal payments, calls and maturities of $58.6 million and a positive fair market value adjustment in the Company’s available-for-sale portfolio of $29.7 million
  • Deposits at March 31, 2025 increased $199.5 million on a linked quarter basis. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $137.4 million linked quarter and represented 24.0% of total deposits at March 31, 2025

Capital and Stock Repurchase Program

  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) increased 1.6% and 2.7%, respectively, linked quarter
  • The Company has a $100.0 million stock repurchase program in effect through October 2025 under which the Company is authorized to repurchase outstanding shares of its common stock either in open market purchases or privately-negotiated transactions. There was no buyback activity during the first quarter of 2025

Credit Quality

  • The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, up $2.6 million linked quarter
  • The ratio of the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.56% at March 31, 2025, down one basis point linked quarter
  • The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 206.55% at March 31, 2025, compared to 178.11% at December 31, 2024
  • Net loan recoveries for the first quarter of 2025 were $0.1 million
  • Nonperforming loans to total loans decreased to 0.76% at March 31, 2025 compared to 0.88% at December 31, 2024, and criticized loans (which include classified and Special Mention loans) to total loans decreased to 2.45% at March 31, 2025, compared to 2.89% at December 31, 2024

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.


Income Statement

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended
  Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024		 Mar 31,
2024
Interest income          
Loans held for investment $ 196,566 $ 199,240   $ 202,655   $ 198,397   $ 192,390  
Loans held for sale   3,008   3,564     4,212     3,530     2,308  
Securities   12,117   10,510     10,304     10,410     10,700  
Other   8,639   12,030     11,872     7,874     7,781  
Total interest income   220,330   225,344     229,043     220,211     213,179  
Interest expense          
Deposits   79,386   85,571     90,787     87,621     82,613  
Borrowings   6,747   6,891     7,258     7,564     7,276  
Total interest expense   86,133   92,462     98,045     95,185     89,889  
Net interest income   134,197   132,882     130,998     125,026     123,290  
Provision for credit losses          
Provision for loan losses   2,050   3,100     1,210     4,300     2,638  
Provision for (Recovery of) unfunded commitments   2,700   (500 )   (275 )   (1,000 )   (200 )
Total provision for credit losses   4,750   2,600     935     3,300     2,438  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   129,447   130,282     130,063     121,726     120,852  
Noninterest income   36,395   34,218     89,299     38,762     41,381  
Noninterest expense   113,876   114,747     121,983     111,976     112,912  
Income before income taxes   51,966   49,753     97,379     48,512     49,321  
Income taxes   10,448   5,006     24,924     9,666     9,912  
Net income $ 41,518 $ 44,747   $ 72,455   $ 38,846   $ 39,409  
           
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1) $ 42,111 $ 46,458   $ 42,960   $ 38,846   $ 36,572  
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)(1) $ 57,507 $ 54,177   $ 56,238   $ 51,812   $ 48,231  
           
Basic earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 0.70   $ 1.18   $ 0.69   $ 0.70  
Diluted earnings per share   0.65   0.70     1.18     0.69     0.70  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1)   0.66   0.73     0.70     0.69     0.65  
Average basic shares outstanding   63,666,419   63,565,437     61,217,094     56,342,909     56,208,348  
Average diluted shares outstanding   64,028,025   64,056,303     61,632,448     56,684,626     56,531,078  
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22   $ 0.22   $ 0.22   $ 0.22  

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.


Performance Ratios

  Three Months Ended
  Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024		 Mar 31,
2024
Return on average assets 0.94 % 0.99 % 1.63 % 0.90 % 0.92 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.95   1.03   0.97   0.90   0.86  
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.01   1.07   1.75   0.98   1.00  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.02   1.11   1.05   0.98   0.93  
Return on average equity 6.25   6.70   11.29   6.68   6.85  
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1) 6.34   6.96   6.69   6.68   6.36  
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 10.16   10.97   18.83   12.04   12.45  
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 10.30   11.38   11.26   12.04   11.58  
Efficiency ratio (fully taxable equivalent) 65.51   67.61   54.73   67.31   67.52  
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 64.43   65.82   64.62   66.60   68.23  
Dividend payout ratio 33.85   31.43   18.64   31.88   31.43  


Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios

  As of
  Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024
Shares outstanding   63,739,467     63,565,690     63,564,028     56,367,924     56,304,860  
Market value per share $ 33.93   $ 35.75   $ 32.50   $ 30.54   $ 31.32  
Book value per share   42.79     42.13     41.82     41.77     41.25  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)   27.07     26.36     26.02     23.89     23.32  
Shareholders’ equity to assets   14.93 %   14.85 %   14.80 %   13.45 %   13.39 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)   9.99     9.84     9.76     8.16     8.04  
Leverage ratio   11.39     11.34     11.32     9.81     9.75  
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   12.59     12.73     12.88     10.75     10.59  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   13.34     13.50     13.67     11.53     11.37  
Total risk-based capital ratio   16.88     17.08     17.32     15.15     15.00  

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.


Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended
  Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024		 Mar 31,
2024
Noninterest income          
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 10,364 $ 10,549 $ 10,438 $ 10,286 $ 10,506  
Fees and commissions   3,787   4,181   4,116   3,944   3,949  
Insurance commissions         2,758   2,716  
Wealth management revenue   7,067   6,371   5,835   5,684   5,669  
Mortgage banking income   8,147   6,861   8,447   9,698   11,370  
Gain on sale of insurance agency       53,349      
Gain on extinguishment of debt           56  
BOLI income   2,929   3,317   2,858   2,701   2,691  
Other   4,101   2,939   4,256   3,691   4,424  
Total noninterest income $ 36,395 $ 34,218 $ 89,299 $ 38,762 $ 41,381  
Noninterest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits $ 71,957 $ 70,260 $ 71,307 $ 70,731 $ 71,470  
Data processing   4,089   4,145   4,133   3,945   3,807  
Net occupancy and equipment   11,754   11,312   11,415   11,844   11,389  
Other real estate owned   685   590   56   105   107  
Professional fees   2,884   2,686   3,189   3,195   3,348  
Advertising and public relations   4,297   3,840   3,677   3,807   4,886  
Intangible amortization   1,080   1,133   1,160   1,186   1,212  
Communications   2,033   2,067   2,176   2,112   2,024  
Merger and conversion related expenses   791   2,076   11,273      
Other   14,306   16,638   13,597   15,051   14,669  
Total noninterest expense $ 113,876 $ 114,747 $ 121,983 $ 111,976 $ 112,912  


Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended
  Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024		 Mar 31,
2024
Gain on sales of loans, net $ 4,500 $ 2,379 $ 4,499 $ 5,199 $ 4,535  
Fees, net   2,317   2,850   2,646   2,866   1,854  
Mortgage servicing income, net   1,330   1,632   1,302   1,633   4,981  
Total mortgage banking income $ 8,147 $ 6,861 $ 8,447 $ 9,698 $ 11,370  


Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands) As of
  Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,091,339   $ 1,092,032   $ 1,275,620   $ 851,906   $ 844,400  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   1,101,901     1,126,112     1,150,531     1,174,663     1,199,111  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   1,002,056     831,013     764,844     749,685     764,486  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   226,003     246,171     291,735     266,406     191,440  
Loans held for investment   13,055,593     12,885,020     12,627,648     12,604,755     12,500,525  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (203,931 )   (201,756 )   (200,378 )   (199,871 )   (201,052 )
Loans, net   12,851,662     12,683,264     12,427,270     12,404,884     12,299,473  
Premises and equipment, net   279,011     279,796     280,550     280,966     282,193  
Other real estate owned   8,654     8,673     9,136     7,366     9,142  
Goodwill and other intangibles   1,001,923     1,003,003     1,004,136     1,008,062     1,009,248  
Bank-owned life insurance   337,502     391,810     389,138     387,791     385,186  
Mortgage servicing rights   72,902     72,991     71,990     72,092     71,596  
Other assets   298,428     300,003     293,890     306,570     289,466  
Total assets $ 18,271,381   $ 18,034,868   $ 17,958,840   $ 17,510,391   $ 17,345,741  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $ 3,541,375   $ 3,403,981   $ 3,529,801   $ 3,539,453   $ 3,516,164  
Interest-bearing   11,230,720     11,168,631     10,979,950     10,715,760     10,720,999  
Total deposits   14,772,095     14,572,612     14,509,751     14,255,213     14,237,163  
Short-term borrowings   108,015     108,018     108,732     232,741     108,121  
Long-term debt   433,309     430,614     433,177     428,677     428,047  
Other liabilities   230,857     245,306     249,102     239,059     250,060  
Total liabilities   15,544,276     15,356,550     15,300,762     15,155,690     15,023,391  
           
Shareholders’ equity:          
Common stock   332,421     332,421     332,421     296,483     296,483  
Treasury stock   (91,646 )   (97,196 )   (97,251 )   (97,534 )   (99,683 )
Additional paid-in capital   1,486,849     1,491,847     1,488,678     1,304,782     1,303,613  
Retained earnings   1,121,102     1,093,854     1,063,324     1,005,086     978,880  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (121,621 )   (142,608 )   (129,094 )   (154,116 )   (156,943 )
Total shareholders’ equity   2,727,105     2,678,318     2,658,078     2,354,701     2,322,350  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 18,271,381   $ 18,034,868   $ 17,958,840   $ 17,510,391   $ 17,345,741  


Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024
  Average
Balance 		Interest
Income/
Expense 		Yield/  
 Rate 		Average
Balance 		Interest
Income/
Expense 		Yield/  
 Rate 		Average
Balance 		Interest
Income/
Expense 		Yield/  
 Rate
Interest-earning assets:                  
Loans held for investment $ 12,966,869 $ 199,504 6.24 % $ 12,746,941 $ 201,562 6.29 % $ 12,407,976 $ 194,640 6.30 %
Loans held for sale   200,917   3,008 5.99 %   250,812   3,564 5.69 %   155,382   2,308 5.94 %
Taxable securities   1,883,535   10,971 2.33 %   1,784,167   9,408 2.11 %   1,891,817   9,505 2.01 %
Tax-exempt securities(1)   259,800   1,443 2.22 %   261,679   1,400 2.14 %   270,279   1,505 2.23 %
Total securities   2,143,335   12,414 2.32 %   2,045,846   10,808 2.11 %   2,162,096   11,010 2.04 %
Interest-bearing balances with banks   824,743   8,639 4.25 %   1,025,294   12,030 4.67 %   570,336   7,781 5.49 %
Total interest-earning assets   16,135,864   223,565 5.61 %   16,068,893   227,964 5.65 %   15,295,790   215,739 5.66 %
Cash and due from banks   181,869       188,493       188,503    
Intangible assets   1,002,511       1,003,551       1,009,825    
Other assets   669,392       682,211       708,895    
Total assets $ 17,989,636     $ 17,943,148     $ 17,203,013    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 7,835,617 $ 54,710 2.83 % $ 7,629,685 $ 57,605 3.00 % $ 6,955,989 $ 52,500 3.03 %
Savings deposits   813,451   711 0.35 %   804,132   706 0.35 %   860,397   730 0.34 %
Brokered deposits     %   60,298   1,013 6.68 %   445,608   5,987 5.39 %
Time deposits   2,474,218   23,965 3.93 %   2,512,097   26,247 4.16 %   2,319,420   23,396 4.06 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   11,123,286   79,386 2.89 %   11,006,212   85,571 3.09 %   10,581,414   82,613 3.13 %
Borrowed funds   556,734   6,747 4.88 %   556,966   6,891 4.94 %   562,398   7,276 5.35 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   11,680,020   86,133 2.99 %   11,563,178   92,462 3.18 %   11,143,812   89,889 3.24 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   3,408,830       3,502,931       3,518,612    
Other liabilities   208,105       220,154       226,308    
Shareholders’ equity   2,692,681       2,656,885       2,314,281    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,989,636     $ 17,943,148     $ 17,203,013    
Net interest income/ net interest margin   $ 137,432 3.45 %   $ 135,502 3.36 %   $ 125,850 3.30 %
Cost of funding     2.31 %     2.44 %     2.46 %
Cost of total deposits     2.22 %     2.35 %     2.35 %

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.
(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.


Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) As of
  Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024
Loan Portfolio:          
Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 1,888,580 $ 1,885,817 $ 1,804,961 $ 1,847,762 $ 1,869,408  
Lease financing   85,412   90,591   98,159   102,996   107,474  
Real estate - construction   1,090,862   1,093,653   1,198,838   1,355,425   1,243,535  
Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages   3,583,080   3,488,877   3,440,038   3,435,818   3,429,286  
Real estate - commercial mortgages   6,320,120   6,236,068   5,995,152   5,766,478   5,753,230  
Installment loans to individuals   87,539   90,014   90,500   96,276   97,592  
Total loans $ 13,055,593 $ 12,885,020 $ 12,627,648 $ 12,604,755 $ 12,500,525  


Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Dollars in thousands) As of
  Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024
Nonperforming Assets:          
Nonaccruing loans $ 98,638   $ 110,811   $ 113,872   $ 97,795   $ 73,774  
Loans 90 days or more past due   95     2,464     5,351     240     451  
Total nonperforming loans   98,733     113,275     119,223     98,035     74,225  
Other real estate owned   8,654     8,673     9,136     7,366     9,142  
Total nonperforming assets $ 107,387   $ 121,948   $ 128,359   $ 105,401   $ 83,367  
           
Criticized Loans          
Classified loans $ 224,654   $ 241,708   $ 218,135   $ 191,595   $ 206,502  
Special Mention loans   95,778     130,882     163,804     138,343     138,366  
Criticized loans(1) $ 320,432   $ 372,590   $ 381,939   $ 329,938   $ 344,868  
           
Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 203,931   $ 201,756   $ 200,378   $ 199,871   $ 201,052  
Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs $ (125 ) $ 1,722   $ 703   $ 5,481   $ 164  
Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans   %   0.05 %   0.02 %   0.18 %   0.01 %
Nonperforming loans / total loans   0.76     0.88     0.94     0.78     0.59  
Nonperforming assets / total assets   0.59     0.68     0.71     0.60     0.48  
Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans   1.56     1.57     1.59     1.59     1.61  
Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans   206.55     178.11     168.07     203.88     270.87  
Criticized loans / total loans   2.45     2.89     3.02     2.62     2.76  

(1) Criticized loans include classified and Special Mention loans.


CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time) on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

The webcast is accessible through Renasant’s investor relations website at www.renasant.com or https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=3wLevlin. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation 2025 First Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.

The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com after the call and will remain accessible for one year. A replay can be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 6525571 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until May 7, 2025.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 121-year-old financial services institution. As of April 1, 2025, Renasant has assets of approximately $26.0 billion and operates 280 banking, lending, mortgage and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast and also offers factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “focus,” “possible,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company’s future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. The Company’s management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Important factors currently known to management that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the Company’s ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions (including its recently-completed merger with The First Bancshares, Inc.) (“The First”) into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management (including the possibility that such cost savings will not be realized when expected, or at all, as a result of the impact of, or challenges arising from, the integration of the acquired assets and assumed liabilities into the Company, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events); (ii) potential exposure to unknown or contingent risks and liabilities the Company has acquired, or may acquire, or target for acquisition, including in connection with its merger with The First; (iii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iv) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (v) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, factoring and mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (vi) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (vii) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards; (viii) changes in governmental and regulatory policy, whether applicable specifically to financial institutions or impacting the United States generally (such as, for example, changes in trade policy); (ix) increased scrutiny by, and/or additional regulatory requirements of, regulatory agencies as a result of the Company’s merger with The First; (x) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (xi) the Company’s potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (xii) changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers or issuers of investment securities, or the impact of interest rates on the value of the Company’s investment securities portfolio; (xiii) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xiv) changes in the sources and costs of the capital the Company uses to make loans and otherwise fund the Company’s operations, due to deposit outflows, changes in the mix of deposits and the cost and availability of borrowings; (xv) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xvi) changes in demand for loan and deposit products and other financial services; (xvii) concentrations of credit or deposit exposure; (xviii) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xix) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses; (xx) civil unrest, natural disasters, epidemics and other catastrophic events in the Company’s geographic area; (xxi) geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism and actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; (xxii) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; and (xxiii) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management’s control.

Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company’s forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, namely, (i) adjusted loan yield, (ii) adjusted net interest income and margin, (iii) pre-provision net revenue (including on an as-adjusted basis), (iv) adjusted net income, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vi) tangible book value per share, (vii) the tangible common equity ratio, (viii) the adjusted return on average assets and on average equity and certain other performance ratios (namely, the ratio of pre-provision net revenue to average assets and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including each of the foregoing on an as-adjusted basis)), and (ix) the adjusted efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets, including related amortization, and/or certain gains or charges (such as, for the first quarter of 2025, merger and conversion expenses), with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution’s regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company’s results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below under the caption “Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides are intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended
  Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024		 Mar 31,
2024
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”)      
Net income (GAAP) $ 41,518   $ 44,747   $ 72,455   $ 38,846   $ 39,409  
Income taxes   10,448     5,006     24,924     9,666     9,912  
Provision for credit losses (including unfunded commitments)   4,750     2,600     935     3,300     2,438  
Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 56,716   $ 52,353   $ 98,314   $ 51,812   $ 51,759  
Merger and conversion expense   791     2,076     11,273          
Gain on extinguishment of debt                   (56 )
Gain on sales of MSR       (252 )           (3,472 )
Gain on sale of insurance agency           (53,349 )        
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 57,507   $ 54,177   $ 56,238   $ 51,812   $ 48,231  
           
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income      
Net income (GAAP) $ 41,518   $ 44,747   $ 72,455   $ 38,846   $ 39,409  
Amortization of intangibles   1,080     1,133     1,160     1,186     1,212  
Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1)   (270 )   (283 )   (296 )   (233 )   (237 )
Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 42,328   $ 45,597   $ 73,319   $ 39,799   $ 40,384  
           
Net income (GAAP) $ 41,518   $ 44,747   $ 72,455   $ 38,846   $ 39,409  
Merger and conversion expense   791     2,076     11,273          
Gain on extinguishment of debt                   (56 )
Gain on sales of MSR       (252 )           (3,472 )
Gain on sale of insurance agency           (53,349 )        
Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1)   (198 )   (113 )   12,581         691  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 42,111   $ 46,458   $ 42,960   $ 38,846   $ 36,572  
Amortization of intangibles   1,080     1,133     1,160     1,186     1,212  
Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1)   (270 )   (283 )   (296 )   (233 )   (237 )
Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 42,921   $ 47,308   $ 43,824   $ 39,799   $ 37,547  
Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders’ Equity      
Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,692,681   $ 2,656,885   $ 2,553,586   $ 2,337,731   $ 2,314,281  
Average intangible assets   (1,002,511 )   (1,003,551 )   (1,004,701 )   (1,008,638 )   (1,009,825 )
Average tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,690,170   $ 1,653,334   $ 1,548,885   $ 1,329,093   $ 1,304,456  
           
Average assets (GAAP) $ 17,989,636   $ 17,943,148   $ 17,681,664   $ 17,371,369   $ 17,203,013  
Average intangible assets   (1,002,511 )   (1,003,551 )   (1,004,701 )   (1,008,638 )   (1,009,825 )
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,987,125   $ 16,939,597   $ 16,676,963   $ 16,362,731   $ 16,193,188  
           
Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,727,105   $ 2,678,318   $ 2,658,078   $ 2,354,701   $ 2,322,350  
Intangible assets   (1,001,923 )   (1,003,003 )   (1,004,136 )   (1,008,062 )   (1,009,248 )
Tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,725,182   $ 1,675,315   $ 1,653,942   $ 1,346,639   $ 1,313,102  
           
Total assets (GAAP) $ 18,271,381   $ 18,034,868   $ 17,958,840   $ 17,510,391   $ 17,345,741  
Intangible assets   (1,001,923 )   (1,003,003 )   (1,004,136 )   (1,008,062 )   (1,009,248 )
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 17,269,458   $ 17,031,865   $ 16,954,704   $ 16,502,329   $ 16,336,493  
           
Adjusted Performance Ratios          
Return on average assets (GAAP)   0.94 %   0.99 %   1.63 %   0.90 %   0.92 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.95     1.03     0.97     0.90     0.86  
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)   1.01     1.07     1.75     0.98     1.00  
Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP)   1.28     1.16     2.21     1.20     1.21  
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP)   1.30     1.20     1.27     1.20     1.13  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)   1.02     1.11     1.05     0.98     0.93  
Return on average equity (GAAP)   6.25     6.70     11.29     6.68     6.85  
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)   6.34     6.96     6.69     6.68     6.36  
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   10.16     10.97     18.83     12.04     12.45  
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   10.30     11.38     11.26     12.04     11.58  
           
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share      
Average diluted shares outstanding   64,028,025     64,056,303     61,632,448     56,684,626     56,531,078  
           
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.65   $ 0.70   $ 1.18   $ 0.69   $ 0.70  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.66   $ 0.73   $ 0.70   $ 0.69   $ 0.65  
           
Tangible Book Value Per Share          
Shares outstanding   63,739,467     63,565,690     63,564,028     56,367,924     56,304,860  
           
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 42.79   $ 42.13   $ 41.82   $ 41.77   $ 41.25  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 27.07   $ 26.36   $ 26.02   $ 23.89   $ 23.32  
           
Tangible Common Equity Ratio          
Shareholders’ equity to assets (GAAP)   14.93 %   14.85 %   14.80 %   13.45 %   13.39 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)   9.99 %   9.84 %   9.76 %   8.16 %   8.04 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio          
Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 137,432   $ 135,502   $ 133,576   $ 127,598   $ 125,850  
           
Total noninterest income (GAAP) $ 36,395   $ 34,218   $ 89,299   $ 38,762   $ 41,381  
Gain on sales of MSR       (252 )           (3,472 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt                   (56 )
Gain on sale of insurance agency           (53,349 )        
Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 36,395   $ 33,966   $ 35,950   $ 38,762   $ 37,853  
           
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 113,876   $ 114,747   $ 121,983   $ 111,976   $ 112,912  
Amortization of intangibles   (1,080 )   (1,133 )   (1,160 )   (1,186 )   (1,212 )
Merger and conversion expense   (791 )   (2,076 )   (11,273 )        
Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 112,005   $ 111,538   $ 109,550   $ 110,790   $ 111,700  
           
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   65.51 %   67.61 %   54.73 %   67.31 %   67.52 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   64.43 %   65.82 %   64.62 %   66.60 %   68.23 %
           
Adjusted Net Interest Income and Adjusted Net Interest Margin      
Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 137,432   $ 135,502   $ 133,576   $ 127,598   $ 125,850  
Net interest income collected on problem loans   (1,026 )   (151 )   (642 )   146     (123 )
Accretion recognized on purchased loans   (558 )   (616 )   (1,089 )   (897 )   (800 )
Adjustments to net interest income $ (1,584 ) $ (767 ) $ (1,731 ) $ (751 ) $ (923 )
Adjusted net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 135,848   $ 134,735   $ 131,845   $ 126,847   $ 124,927  
           
Net interest margin (GAAP)   3.45 %   3.36 %   3.36 %   3.31 %   3.30 %
Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP)   3.42 %   3.34 %   3.32 %   3.29 %   3.28 %
           
Adjusted Loan Yield          
Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 199,504   $ 201,562   $ 204,935   $ 200,670   $ 194,640  
Net interest income collected on problem loans   (1,026 )   (151 )   (642 )   146     (123 )
Accretion recognized on purchased loans   (558 )   (616 )   (1,089 )   (897 )   (800 )
Adjusted loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 197,920   $ 200,795   $ 203,204   $ 199,919   $ 193,717  
           
Loan yield (GAAP)   6.24 %   6.29 %   6.47 %   6.41 %   6.30 %
Adjusted loan yield (non-GAAP)   6.19 %   6.27 %   6.41 %   6.38 %   6.27 %

(1) Tax effect is calculated based on the respective legal entity’s appropriate federal and state tax rates (as applicable) for the period, and includes the estimated impact of both current and deferred tax expense. The tax effect of the discrete gain on sale of insurance agency was calculated based on an estimated tax rate of 27.0%.


Contacts: For Media:   For Financials:
  John S. Oxford   James C. Mabry IV
  Senior Vice President   Executive Vice President
  Chief Marketing Officer   Chief Financial Officer
  (662) 680-1219   (662) 680-1281

