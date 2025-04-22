Submit Release
First Bank Announces First Quarter 2025 Net Income of $9.4 Million

Results highlighted by strong loan growth, continued operating efficiency, and solid asset quality

HAMILTON, N.J., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) ("the Bank") today announced results for the first quarter of 2025. Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $9.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $12.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. Return on average assets, return on average equity and return on average tangible equityi for the first quarter of 2025 were 1.00%, 9.20% and 10.54%, respectively, compared to 1.41%, 13.36% and 15.64%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024. 

First Quarter 2025 Performance Highlights:

  • Total loans of $3.24 billion at March 31, 2025 grew $91.8 million, or 11.8%, annualized, from the linked quarter ended December 31, 2024.
  • Total deposits were $3.12 billion at March 31, 2025, increasing $63.9 million, or 8.5% annualized from the linked quarter ended December 31, 2024.
  • Net interest margin measured 3.65% for the first quarter of 2025, increasing 11 basis points from 3.54% for the linked quarter ended December 31, 2024.
  • Tangible book value per shareii grew to $14.47 at March 31, 2025, increasing 8.0%, annualized, from $14.19 at December 31, 2024.
  • Strong asset quality continued, with nonperforming assets decreasing to 0.42% of total assets at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.46% at December 31, 2024 and 0.64% at March 31, 2024.

“We are pleased to report high-quality loan and deposit growth in the first quarter of 2025,” Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO of First Bank, reflecting on the Bank’s performance. “Our team produced excellent Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) loan growth during the quarter with an improved net interest margin and sustained asset quality. We are especially pleased to have achieved this with an efficiency ratio that remained below 60% for the 23rd consecutive quarter, and with continued growth in our primary areas of focus. Our recent and ongoing investments in technology and new C&I lending and deposit-focused business units are building scale and bearing fruit, as reflected in our 10.8% year-over-year increase in tangible book value per share.”

Mr. Ryan continued, “Our success demonstrates a deep commitment to continuing our evolution from a traditional community bank into a full-service, middle market commercial bank. We are executing with a clear vision for our future success, growing our balance sheet and earnings power through strategic initiatives focused on diversification and profitability. Our goal is to achieve top-quartile performance among our peers in any economic environment. We expect our strong underwriting and diversification strategies will support quality growth in 2025 and beyond. As our new business units continue to scale up, we expect to see even better efficiency and profitability moving forward. Additionally, we are pleased to continue driving returns for shareholders through successful share buybacks and meaningful dividends.”

Income Statement

In the first quarter of 2025, the Bank’s net interest income increased to $32.1 million, growing $1.8 million, or 5.9%, compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $2.2 million in interest income which outpaced the $450,000 increase in interest expense in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter in 2024. Net interest income increased $498,000, or 1.6%, over the linked fourth quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily driven by a decrease of $1.6 million in interest expense on deposits, resulting from lower average rates in the first quarter, partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in interest income from interest bearing deposits with banks, due to lower average balances and yields.

The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin measured 3.65% for the first quarter of 2025, increasing by one basis point from 3.64% for the prior year quarter, and increasing by 11 basis points from 3.54% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The relatively flat margin from the prior year quarter was primarily driven by similar decreases in the average rate on interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities. The Bank’s net interest margin increased compared to the linked fourth quarter primarily due to declines in average rates on deposits and borrowings outpacing the slight reduction in average rates on earning assets. The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin includes the impact of amortization and accretion of premiums and discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions. The net impact of amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions was a $2.8 million increase in net interest income during the first quarter of 2025, compared to $3.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.

The Bank recorded a credit loss expense totaling $1.5 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared to a credit loss expense totaling $234,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and a $698,000 credit loss benefit for the first quarter of 2024. The increased credit loss expense for the first quarter of 2025 is primarily due to the Bank's loan growth during the quarter. The Bank’s credit loss benefit for the first quarter of 2024 reflected the Bank’s strong and stable asset quality and lack of loan growth during the quarter.

In the first quarter of 2025, the Bank recorded non-interest income totaling $2.0 million, compared to non-interest income measuring $2.0 million during the same period in 2024 and $2.2 million in non-interest income during the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-interest income declined from the linked quarter primarily due to lower loan fee income.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $20.4 million, an increase of $2.6 million, or 14.5%, compared to $17.8 million for the prior year quarter. Higher non-interest expense was largely due to increases of $1.1 million in salaries and employee benefits primarily due to a larger employee base, $832,000 in other real estate owned ("OREO") expense due to an $815,000 impairment of an OREO asset recorded during the quarter, and $438,000 in occupancy and equipment primarily due to new branch locations added at the end of 2024.

On a linked quarter basis, non-interest expense increased $1.3 million from $19.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The linked quarter increase primarily reflects increases of $781,000 in OREO expense due to the $815,000 impairment of an OREO asset recorded during the quarter, $606,000 in salaries and employee benefits costs due to year-end salary increases and higher payroll taxes due to bonus payments made in the first quarter of 2025, $202,000 in occupancy and equipment costs due to the new branch locations added at the end of 2024 and higher maintenance and repair costs. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $425,000 in other professional fees compared to the linked quarter primarily due to lower consulting services and personnel placement fees.

Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $2.8 million with an effective tax rate of 22.7%, compared to $2.7 million with an effective tax rate of 17.5% for the first quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 included the impact of certain discrete items related to stock compensation activity as well as the impact of additional tax credit investments made by the Bank during the quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was lower due to certain one-time adjustments primarily related to the finalization of certain tax items related to our acquisition of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. and Malvern Bank, National Association ("Malvern"). Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $3.9 million with an effective tax rate of 27.2%, which included additional tax related to the Bank’s bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) restructuring completed in the second half of 2024. We anticipate our future effective tax rate will be in the range of 23% to 24%.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $100.4 million, or 2.7%, from December 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025. Total loans as of March 31, 2025 increased $91.8 million, or 2.9%, from $3.14 billion at December 31, 2024. The Bank’s cash and cash equivalents increased by $16.2 million, or 5.9%, compared to December 31, 2024, as management continued to ensure adequate on-balance sheet liquidity. 

The Bank reported total assets of $3.88 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $289.4 million, or 8.1%, from $3.59 billion at March 31, 2024. Total loans increased $243.6 million, or 8.1%, to $3.24 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to $2.99 billion at March 31, 2024. The increase primarily reflects strong organic loan growth, particularly in the C&I and owner-occupied commercial real estate portfolios. 

Total deposits increased by $63.9 million or 2.1% from $3.06 billion at December 31, 2024 to $3.12 billion at March 31, 2025, due to a combination of in-market and brokered deposits which were utilized to support significant loan growth during the first quarter of 2025. The Bank's total deposits increased $149.5 million, or 5.0%, from $2.97 billion at March 31, 2024. Organic deposit growth was primarily due to our team’s success in attracting new deposit relationships while also maintaining existing balances amid heightened industry-wide pricing competition.

During the three months ended March 31, 2025, stockholders’ equity increased by $5.8 million, or 1.4%, primarily due to net income, partially offset by dividends and share repurchases.

As of March 31, 2025, the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well-capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 9.63%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 9.59%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 9.59%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 11.46%. The tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratioiii measured 9.47% as of March 31, 2025 compared to 9.56% at December 31, 2024. The decline from December 31, 2024, was primarily due to the asset growth during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Asset Quality

First Bank's asset quality metrics remained favorable during the first quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming loans declined from $11.7 million at December 31, 2024 to $11.6 million at March 31, 2025. Total nonperforming assets declined from $17.3 million to $16.4 million during the same period primarily due to the $815,000 impairment of an OREO asset recorded during the quarter.

The Bank recorded net recoveries of $15,000 during the first quarter of 2025 compared to net recoveries of $155,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and net charge-offs of $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2024 reflected the charge-off of a $5.5 million purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loan acquired from Malvern, partially offset by $201,000 in net recoveries. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans measured 1.21% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.20% at December 31, 2024 and 1.22% at March 31, 2024.

Liquidity and Borrowings

Management believes the Bank’s current liquidity position, coupled with our various contingent funding sources, provides the Bank with a strong liquidity base and a diverse source of funding options. The Bank’s cash and cash equivalents increased by $16.2 million, or 5.9%, compared to December 31, 2024, ensuring adequate on-balance sheet liquidity. Borrowings increased by $34.9 million compared to December 31, 2024, as the Bank utilized Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances to support loan growth, while continuing to maintain adequate available borrowing capacity at the FHLB.

Cash Dividend Declared

On February 21, 2025, the Bank paid $0.06 per share in cash dividends to common stockholders totaling $1.5 million that was declared by the Bank’s Board of Directors on January 21, 2025.

On April 15, 2025, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on May 9, 2025, payable on May 23, 2025.

Share Repurchase Program

During the first quarter of 2025 the Bank repurchased 256,454 shares of common stock at an average price of $15.06 per share, under the share repurchase program authorized in October 2024. Through March 31, 2025, 350,000 shares have been repurchased from the current share repurchase plan with a total cost of $5.2 million or $14.74 per share on average. The share repurchase program provides for the repurchase of up to 1.0 million shares of First Bank common stock with an aggregate repurchase amount of up to $16.0 million. The share repurchase program will expire on September 30, 2025.

Conference Call and Earnings Release Supplement

Additional details on the quarterly results and the Bank are included in the attached earnings release supplement.  http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b39afd8e-20bb-4429-bcd7-61a0762ab19e

First Bank will host its earnings call on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. The direct dial toll free number for the live call is 1-800-715-9871 and the access code is 3909613. For those unable to participate in the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (access code 3909613) from one hour after the end of the conference call until July 22, 2025. Replay information will also be available on First Bank’s website at www.firstbanknj.com under the “About Us” tab. Click on “Investor Relations” to access the replay of the conference call.

About First Bank

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 26 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Morristown, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, Trenton and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Coventry, Devon, Doylestown, Lionville, Malvern, Media, Paoli, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania; and Palm Beach, Florida. With $3.88 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, either express or implied, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding First Bank’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and related transactions, integration of acquired businesses, ability to recognize anticipated operational efficiencies, and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about First Bank, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond First Bank’s control. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether First Bank can: successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying acquisition targets and consummating suitable acquisitions, integrate acquired entities and realize anticipated efficiencies, sustain its internal growth rate, and provide competitive products and services that appeal to its customers and target markets; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; the impact of public health emergencies, on First Bank, its operations and its customers and employees; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; First Bank's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; changes in market interest rates may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields thus reducing margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Bank's investment securities portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of First Bank's operations, including changes in regulations affecting financial institutions and expenses associated with complying with such regulations; uncertainties in tax estimates and valuations, including due to changes in state and federal tax law; First Bank's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including First Bank’s ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; and possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in First Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in First Bank’s proxy statement, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if First Bank’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what First Bank anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Bank does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that First Bank or persons acting on First Bank’s behalf may issue.

______________________

This press release contains “non-GAAP” financial measures, which management uses in its analysis of First Bank’s performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period to period operating performance. Additionally, First Bank believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the accompanying financial tables.

i Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing net income by average tangible equity (average equity minus average goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release

ii Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing common shares outstanding by tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets).  For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

iii Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets) by tangible assets (total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.


FIRST BANK
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
 
    March 31, 2025
 		  December 31, 2024
Assets                
Cash and due from banks   $ 32,396       $ 18,252    
Restricted cash     11,910         14,270    
Interest bearing deposits with banks     243,778         239,392    
Cash and cash equivalents     288,084         271,914    
Interest bearing time deposits with banks     743         743    
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $90,393 and $84,083, respectively)     85,059         77,413    
Equity securities, at fair value     1,860         1,870    
Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $209 and $206, respectively (fair value of $42,565 and $42,770, respectively)     46,387         47,123    
Restricted investment in bank stocks     15,933         14,333    
Other investments     13,388         11,612    
Loans held for sale     618         -    
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs     3,236,039         3,144,266    
Less: Allowance for credit losses     (39,223)         (37,773)    
Net loans     3,196,816         3,106,493    
Premises and equipment, net     21,267         21,351    
Other real estate owned, net     4,822         5,637    
Accrued interest receivable     14,889         14,267    
Bank-owned life insurance     86,258         85,553    
Goodwill     44,166         44,166    
Other intangible assets, net     8,341         8,827    
Deferred income taxes, net     25,178         25,528    
Other assets     26,950         43,516    
Total assets   $ 3,880,759       $ 3,780,346    
                 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                
Liabilities:                
Non-interest bearing deposits   $ 535,584       $ 519,320    
Interest bearing deposits     2,584,210         2,536,576    
Total deposits     3,119,794         3,055,896    
Borrowings     281,867         246,933    
Subordinated debentures     29,981         29,954    
Accrued interest payable     4,887         3,820    
Other liabilities     29,315         34,587    
Total liabilities     3,465,844         3,371,190    
Stockholders' Equity:                
Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding     -         -    
Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 27,576,676 shares issued and 25,045,612 shares outstanding and 27,375,439 shares issued and 25,100,829 shares outstanding, respectively     136,220         135,495    
Additional paid-in capital     124,555         124,524    
Retained earnings     184,657         176,779    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (3,938)         (4,925)    
Treasury stock, 2,531,064 and 2,274,610 shares, respectively     (26,579)         (22,717)    
Total stockholders' equity     414,915         409,156    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 3,880,759       $ 3,780,346    
 


FIRST BANK
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,  
    2025
 		  2024
Interest and Dividend Income                
Investment securities—taxable   $ 1,188     $ 1,182    
Investment securities—tax-exempt     51       38    
Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other     2,997       3,025    
Loans, including fees     51,552       49,319    
Total interest and dividend income     55,788       53,564    
                 
Interest Expense                
Deposits     20,844       20,786    
Borrowings     2,412       2,116    
Subordinated debentures     440       344    
Total interest expense     23,696       23,246    
Net interest income     32,092       30,318    
Credit loss expense (benefit)     1,544       (698)    
Net interest income after credit loss expense     30,548       31,016    
                 
Non-Interest Income                
Service fees on deposit accounts     356       344    
Loan fees     326       102    
Income from bank-owned life insurance     793       785    
Gains on sale of loans, net     29       229    
Gains on recovery of acquired loans     24       118    
Other non-interest income     443       386    
Total non-interest income     1,971       1,964    
                 
Non-Interest Expense                
Salaries and employee benefits     11,118       10,038    
Occupancy and equipment     2,464       2,026    
Legal fees     368       316    
Other professional fees     726       756    
Regulatory fees     684       602    
Directors' fees     282       242    
Data processing     805       806    
Marketing and advertising     399       296    
Travel and entertainment     236       244    
Insurance     214       244    
Other real estate owned expense, net     920       88    
Other expense     2,168       2,152    
Total non-interest expense     20,384       17,810    
Income Before Income Taxes     12,135       15,170    
Income tax expense     2,754       2,658    
Net Income   $ 9,381     $ 12,512    
                 
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.37     $ 0.50    
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.37     $ 0.50    
                 
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding     25,118,062       25,039,949    
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding     25,269,002       25,199,381    
                   


FIRST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025   2024
    Average           Average   Average           Average
    Balance   Interest   Rate (5)   Balance   Interest   Rate (5)
Interest earning assets                                              
Investment securities (1) (2)   $ 134,274       $ 1,250         3.78%       $ 147,147       $ 1,228         3.36%  
Loans (3)     3,170,772         51,552         6.59%         2,979,522         49,319         6.66%  
Interest bearing deposits with banks,                                              
Federal funds sold and other     234,032         2,575         4.46%         203,158         2,710         5.37%  
Restricted investment in bank stocks     14,137         300         8.61%         10,421         199         7.68%  
Other investments     14,054         122         3.52%         11,870         116         3.93%  
Total interest earning assets (2)     3,567,269         55,799         6.34%         3,352,118         53,572         6.43%  
Allowance for credit losses     (38,181)                         (37,607)                  
Non-interest earning assets     261,101                         261,237                  
Total assets   $ 3,790,189                       $ 3,575,748                  
                                               
Interest bearing liabilities                                              
Interest bearing demand deposits   $ 644,736       $ 4,027         2.53%       $ 618,941       $ 3,666         2.38%  
Money market deposits     1,045,013         8,631         3.35%         1,014,906         9,789         3.88%  
Savings deposits     142,502         650         1.85%         162,113         574         1.42%  
Time deposits     717,881         7,536         4.26%         671,546         6,757         4.05%  
Total interest bearing deposits     2,550,132         20,844         3.31%         2,467,506         20,786         3.39%  
Borrowings     234,526         2,412         4.17%         167,141         2,116         5.09%  
Subordinated debentures     29,963         440         5.87%         42,470         344         3.24%  
Total interest bearing liabilities     2,814,621         23,696         3.41%         2,677,117         23,246         3.49%  
Non-interest bearing deposits     521,326                         481,503                  
Other liabilities     40,570                         40,586                  
Stockholders' equity     413,672                         376,542                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 3,790,189                       $ 3,575,748                  
Net interest income/interest rate spread (2)             32,103         2.93%                 30,326         2.92%  
Net interest margin (2) (4)                     3.65%                         3.64%  
Tax equivalent adjustment (2)             (11)                         (8)          
Net interest income           $ 32,092                       $ 30,318          


(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.
(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.
(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.
(5) Annualized.
 


FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited)
 
    As of or For the Quarter Ended
    3/31/2025
 		  12/31/2024
 		  9/30/2024
 		  6/30/2024
 		  3/31/2024
EARNINGS                                        
Net interest income   $ 32,092       $ 31,594       $ 30,094       $ 30,540       $ 30,318    
Credit loss expense (benefit)     1,544         234         1,579         63         (698)    
Non-interest income     1,971         2,176         2,479         689         1,964    
Non-interest expense     20,384         19,124         18,644         17,953         17,810    
Income tax expense     2,754         3,915         4,188         2,140         2,658    
Net income     9,381         10,497         8,162         11,073         12,512    
                                         
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                                        
Return on average assets (1)     1.00%         1.10%         0.88%         1.23%         1.41%    
Return on average equity (1)     9.20%         10.27%         8.15%         11.52%         13.36%    
Return on average tangible equity (1) (2)     10.54%         11.82%         9.42%         13.40%         15.64%    
Net interest margin (1) (3)     3.65%         3.54%         3.48%         3.62%         3.64%    
Yield on loans (1)     6.59%         6.62%         6.73%         6.81%         6.66%    
Total cost of deposits (1)     2.75%         2.89%         3.06%         3.01%         2.83%    
Efficiency ratio (2)     57.65%         56.98%         58.49%         55.88%         55.56%    
                                         
SHARE DATA                                        
Common shares outstanding     25,045,612         25,100,829         25,186,920         25,144,983         25,096,449    
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.37       $ 0.42       $ 0.32       $ 0.44       $ 0.50    
Diluted earnings per share     0.37         0.41         0.32         0.44         0.50    
Book value per share     16.57         16.30         15.96         15.61         15.23    
Tangible book value per share (2)     14.47         14.19         13.84         13.46         13.06    
                                         
MARKET DATA                                        
Market value per share   $ 14.81       $ 14.07       $ 15.20       $ 12.74       $ 13.74    
Market value / Tangible book value     102.35%         99.16%         109.83%         94.65%         105.20%    
Market capitalization   $ 370,926       $ 353,169       $ 382,841       $ 320,347       $ 344,825    
                                         
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY                                        
Stockholders' equity / assets     10.69%         10.82%         10.70%         10.86%         10.64%    
Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets (2)     9.47%         9.56%         9.41%         9.50%         9.27%    
Loans / deposits     103.73%         102.89%         101.23%         101.02%         100.75%    
                                         
ASSET QUALITY                                        
Net charge-offs   $ (15)       $ (155)       $ 386       $ 175       $ 5,293    
Net charge-offs (recoveries), excluding PCD loan charge-off (4)     (15)         (155)         386         175         (201)    
Nonperforming loans     11,584         11,677         12,014         14,227         17,054    
Nonperforming assets     16,406         17,314         17,651         20,226         23,053    
Net charge offs / average loans (1)     0.00%         (0.02%)         0.05%         0.02%         0.72%    
Net charge offs (recoveries), excluding PCD loan charge-off / average loans (1) (4)     (0.00%)         (0.02%)         0.05%         0.02%         (0.03%)    
Nonperforming loans / total loans     0.36%         0.37%         0.39%         0.47%         0.57%    
Nonperforming assets / total assets     0.42%         0.46%         0.47%         0.56%         0.64%    
Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans     1.21%         1.20%         1.21%         1.21%         1.22%    
Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans     338.60%         323.48%         311.59%         254.81%         213.42%    
                                         
OTHER DATA                                        
Total assets   $ 3,880,759       $ 3,780,346       $ 3,757,653       $ 3,615,731       $ 3,591,398    
Total loans     3,236,039         3,144,266         3,087,488         2,998,029         2,992,423    
Total deposits     3,119,794         3,055,896         3,050,070         2,967,634         2,970,262    
Total stockholders' equity     414,915         409,156         402,070         392,489         382,254    
Number of full-time equivalent employees     315         318         313         294         288    


(1) Annualized.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and condition.  See the accompanying table, "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," for calculation and reconciliation.
(3) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(4) Excludes $5.5 million in a PCD loan charge-off in first quarter of 2024, which was reserved for through purchase accounting marks at the time of the Malvern acquisition.
 


FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
 
    As of the Quarter Ended
    3/31/2025   12/31/2024   9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024
LOAN COMPOSITION                                        
Commercial and industrial   $ 651,690       $ 576,625       $ 546,541     $ 530,996       $ 508,911      
Commercial real estate:                                        
Owner-occupied     694,113         671,357         688,988       647,625         625,643      
Investor     1,160,549         1,181,684         1,170,508       1,143,954         1,172,311      
Construction and development     200,262         205,096         193,460       190,108         184,816      
Multi-family     308,217         287,843         267,861       270,238         279,668      
Total commercial real estate     2,363,141         2,345,980         2,320,817       2,251,925         2,262,438      
Residential real estate:                                        
Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans     142,298         142,769         144,081       144,978         154,704      
Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit     52,438         51,020         49,763       46,882         45,869      
Total residential real estate     194,736         193,789         193,844       191,860         200,573      
Consumer and other     29,760         31,324         29,518       26,321         23,702      
Total loans prior to deferred loan fees and costs     3,239,327         3,147,718         3,090,720       3,001,102         2,995,624      
Net deferred loan fees and costs     (3,288)         (3,452)         (3,232)       (3,073)         (3,201)      
Total loans   $ 3,236,039       $ 3,144,266       $ 3,087,488     $ 2,998,029       $ 2,992,423      
                                         
LOAN MIX                                        
Commercial and industrial     20.1%         18.3%         17.7%       17.7%         17.0%      
Commercial real estate:                                        
Owner-occupied     21.5%         21.4%         22.3%       22.3%         20.9%      
Investor     35.9%         37.6%         37.9%       37.9%         39.2%      
Construction and development     6.2%         6.5%         6.3%       6.3%         6.2%      
Multi-family     9.5%         9.1%         8.7%       8.7%         9.3%      
Total commercial real estate     73.1%         74.6%         75.2%       75.2%         75.6%      
Residential real estate:                                        
Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans     4.4%         4.6%         4.7%       4.7%         5.2%      
Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit     1.6%         1.6%         1.6%       1.6%         1.5%      
Total residential real estate     6.0%         6.2%         6.3%       6.3%         6.7%      
Consumer and other     0.9%         1.0%         0.9%       0.9%         0.8%      
Net deferred loan fees and costs     (0.1%)         (0.1%)         (0.1%)       (0.1%)         (0.1%)      
Total loans     100.0%         100.0%         100.0%       100.0%         100.0%      
 


FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
 
    As of the Quarter Ended
    3/31/2025   12/31/2024   9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION                                        
Non-interest bearing demand deposits   $ 535,584       $ 519,320       $ 519,079       $ 499,765       $ 470,749    
Interest bearing demand deposits     629,974         629,099         597,802         574,515         580,864    
Money market and savings deposits     1,197,517         1,198,039         1,235,637         1,199,382         1,219,634    
Time deposits     756,719         709,438         697,552         693,972         699,015    
Total Deposits   $ 3,119,794       $ 3,055,896       $ 3,050,070       $ 2,967,634       $ 2,970,262    
                                         
DEPOSIT MIX                                        
Non-interest bearing demand deposits     17.2%         17.0%         17.0%         16.8%         15.8%    
Interest bearing demand deposits     20.2%         20.6%         19.6%         19.4%         19.6%    
Money market and savings deposits     38.4%         39.2%         40.5%         40.4%         41.1%    
Time deposits     24.2%         23.2%         22.9%         23.4%         23.5%    
Total Deposits     100.0%         100.0%         100.0%         100.0%         100.0%    
 


FIRST BANK
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
 
    As of or For the Quarter Ended
    3/31/2025   12/31/2024   9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024
Return on Average Tangible Equity                                        
Net income (numerator)   $ 9,381       $ 10,497       $ 8,162       $ 11,073       $ 12,512    
                                         
Average stockholders' equity   $ 413,672       $ 406,579       $ 398,535       $ 386,644       $ 376,542    
Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     52,805         53,278         53,823         54,347         54,790    
Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator)   $ 360,867       $ 353,301       $ 344,712       $ 332,297       $ 321,752    
                                         
Return on average tangible equity (1)     10.54%         11.82%         9.42%         13.40%         15.64%    
                                         
Tangible Book Value Per Share                                        
Stockholders' equity   $ 414,915       $ 409,156       $ 402,070       $ 392,489       $ 382,254    
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     52,507         52,993         53,484         54,026         54,483    
Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)   $ 362,408       $ 356,163       $ 348,586       $ 338,463       $ 327,771    
                                         
Common shares outstanding (denominator)     25,045,612         25,100,829         25,186,920         25,144,983         25,096,449    
                                         
Tangible book value per share   $ 14.47       $ 14.19       $ 13.84       $ 13.46       $ 13.06    
                                   
Tangible Equity / Tangible Assets                                        
Stockholders' equity   $ 414,915       $ 409,156       $ 402,070       $ 392,489       $ 382,254    
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     52,507         52,993         53,484         54,026         54,483    
Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)   $ 362,408       $ 356,163       $ 348,586       $ 338,463       $ 327,771    
                                         
Total assets   $ 3,880,759       $ 3,780,346       $ 3,757,653       $ 3,615,731       $ 3,591,398    
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     52,507         52,993         53,484         54,026         54,483    
Tangible total assets (denominator)   $ 3,828,252       $ 3,727,353       $ 3,704,169       $ 3,561,705       $ 3,536,915    
                                         
Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets     9.47%         9.56%         9.41%         9.50%         9.27%    
                                         
Efficiency Ratio                                        
Non-interest expense   $ 20,384       $ 19,124       $ 18,644       $ 17,953       $ 17,810    
Less: Other real estate owned write-down     815         -         362         -         -    
Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator)   $ 19,569       $ 19,124       $ 18,282       $ 17,953       $ 17,810    
                                         
Net interest income   $ 32,092       $ 31,594       $ 30,094       $ 30,540       $ 30,318    
Non-interest income     1,971         2,176         2,479         689         1,964    
Total revenue     34,063         33,770         32,573         31,229         32,282    
Add: Losses on sale of investment securities, net     -         -         555         -         -    
(Subtract) Add: (Gains) losses on sale of loans, net     (29)         (38)         (135)         900         (229)    
Less: Bank Owned Life Insurance Incentive     (88)         (168)         (1,116)         -         -    
Adjusted total revenue (denominator)   $ 33,946       $ 33,564       $ 31,877       $ 32,129       $ 32,053    
                                         
Efficiency ratio     57.65%         56.98%         57.35%         55.88%         55.56%    
                                         
(1) Annualized.


CONTACT: Andrew Hibshman, Chief Financial Officer
(609) 643-0058, andrew.hibshman@firstbanknj.com

Primary Logo

