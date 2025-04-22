Submit Release
FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $8.0 Million or $1.01 Per Diluted Share and the Forty-Ninth Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW) (the “Company”), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the “Bank”) today reported 2025 first quarter net income of $8.0 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to $8.4 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter one year ago. 

“Deposit growth exceeded expectations in the first quarter of 2025, enabling the Bank to be well positioned for our loan pipeline going into the second quarter,” stated Matthew Mullet, President/CFO.

“We are also pleased that our Board of Directors approved our forty-ninth consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share, demonstrating our continued commitment to returning value to shareholders.  The cash dividend will be paid on May 22, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 8, 2025,” noted Joe Adams, CEO.

2025 First Quarter Highlights

  • Net income was $8.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $7.4 million for the previous quarter, and $8.4 million for the comparable quarter one year ago;
  • Total deposits increased $275.7 million, or 11.8%, to $2.62 billion at March 31, 2025, primarily due to an increase of $226.9 million in brokered deposits, compared to $2.34 billion at December 31, 2024, and increased $149.9 million, or 6.1%, from $2.47 billion at March 31, 2024.  Noninterest-bearing deposits were $676.7 million at March 31, 2025, $638.2 million at December 31, 2024, and $646.9 million at March 31, 2024, reflecting growth in core deposits; 
  • Borrowings decreased $239.0 million, or 77.6% to $68.8 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $307.8 million at December 31, 2024, and decreased $61.1 million, or 47.0%, from $129.9 million at March 31, 2024, and were primarily repositioned into wholesale brokered CDs noted above; 
  • Loans receivable, net was virtually unchanged at $2.50 billion at both March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, and increased $85.7 million, or 3.5%, from $2.42 billion at March 31, 2024;
  • Consumer loans, of which 87.4% are home improvement loans, decreased $11.3 million, or 1.8%, to $608.9 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $620.2 million in the previous quarter, and decreased $37.2 million, or 5.8%, from $646.1 million in the comparable quarter one year ago. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, consumer loan originations included 79.9% of home improvement loans originated with a Fair Isaac Corporation (“FICO”) score above 720;
  • Repurchased 98,317 shares of the Company's common stock in the first quarter of 2025 at an average price of $39.06 per share with $873,000 remaining for future purchases under the existing share repurchase plan. On April 4, 2025, the Board authorized an additional share repurchase program of up to $5.0 million of the Company's common stock;
  • Book value per share increased $0.86 to $39.12 at March 31, 2025, compared to $38.26 at December 31, 2024, and increased $3.06 from $36.06 at March 31, 2024.  Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP financial measure) increased $0.94 to $36.96 at March 31, 2025, compared to $36.02 at December 31, 2024, and increased $3.49 from $33.47 at March 31, 2024. See, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
  • Segment reporting in the first quarter of 2025 reflected net income of $7.8 million for the Commercial and Consumer Banking segment and $241,000 for the Home Lending segment, compared to net income of $7.4 million and net loss of $39,000 in the prior quarter, and net income of $8.2 million and $246,000 in the first quarter of 2024, respectively; and
  • Regulatory capital ratios at the Bank were 14.4% for total risk-based capital and 11.3% for Tier 1 leverage capital at March 31, 2025, compared to 14.2% for total risk-based capital and 11.2% for Tier 1 leverage capital at December 31, 2024.

Segment Reporting

The Company reports on two segments: Commercial and Consumer Banking and Home Lending. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment provides diversified financial products and services to our commercial and consumer customers. These products and services include deposit products; residential, consumer, business and commercial real estate lending and cash management services. This segment is also responsible for managing the Bank's investment portfolio and other assets. The Home Lending segment originates one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as loans held for investment.

The tables below provide a summary of segment reporting at or for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (dollars in thousands):

    At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025  
Condensed income statement:   Commercial and
Consumer Banking		     Home Lending     Total  
Net interest income (1)   $ 28,407     $ 2,575     $ 30,982  
Provision for credit losses     (1,321 )     (271 )     (1,592 )
Noninterest income (2)     2,246       2,880       5,126  
Noninterest expense (3)     (20,176 )     (4,879 )     (25,055 )
Income before provision for income taxes     9,156       305       9,461  
Provision for income taxes     (1,376 )     (64 )     (1,440 )
Net income   $ 7,780     $ 241     $ 8,021  
Total average assets for period ended   $ 2,414,100     $ 618,412     $ 3,032,512  
Full-time employees (“FTEs”)     454       113       567  
                         


    At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
Condensed income statement:   Commercial and
Consumer Banking		   Home Lending   Total
Net interest income (1)   $ 28,086     $ 2,260     $ 30,346  
Provision for credit losses     (1,251 )     (148 )     (1,399 )
Noninterest income (2)     2,393       2,718       5,111  
Noninterest expense (3)     (19,008 )     (4,521 )     (23,529 )
Income before provision for income taxes     10,220       309       10,529  
Provision for income taxes     (2,069 )     (63 )     (2,132 )
Net income   $ 8,151     $ 246     $ 8,397  
Total average assets for period ended   $ 2,401,864     $ 556,683     $ 2,958,547  
FTEs     440       130       570  
                         

__________________________________

(1 ) Net interest income is the difference between interest earned on assets and the cost of liabilities to fund those assets. Interest earned includes actual interest earned on segment assets and, if the segment has excess liabilities, interest credits for providing funding to the other segment. The cost of liabilities includes interest expense on segment liabilities and, if the segment does not have enough liabilities to fund its assets, a funding charge based on the cost of assigned liabilities to fund segment assets.
(2 ) Noninterest income includes activity from certain residential mortgage loans that were initially originated for sale and measured at fair value and subsequently transferred to loans held for investment. Gains and losses from changes in fair value for these loans are reported in earnings as a component of noninterest income. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a net increase in fair value of $263,000, compared to a net increase in fair value of $2,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025 and 2024, there were $14.5 million and $15.0 million, respectively, in residential mortgage loans recorded at fair value as they were previously transferred from loans held for sale to loans held for investment.
(3 ) Noninterest expense includes allocated overhead expense from general corporate activities. Allocation is determined based on a combination of segment assets and FTEs. For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, the Home Lending segment included allocated overhead expenses of $1.8 million and $1.5 million, respectively.   
     

Asset Summary

Total assets increased $36.9 million, or 1.2%, to $3.07 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $3.03 billion at December 31, 2024, and increased $96.4 million, or 3.2%, from $2.97 billion at March 31, 2024.  The increase in total assets at March 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, included increases of $31.1 million in total cash and cash equivalents, $10.0 million in securities available-for-sale, $3.4 million in other assets, $3.2 million in loans held for sale (“HFS”) and $2.0 million in securities held-to-maturity, partially offset by decreases in FHLB stock of $10.4 million, loans receivable, net of $834,000 and core deposit intangible (“CDI”), net of $831,000. The increase compared to March 31, 2024, was primarily due to increases in loans receivable, net of $85.7 million, other assets of $21.1 million, total cash and cash equivalents of $17.3 million, and securities available-for-sale of $11.5 million. These increases were partially offset by decreases in certificates of deposit at other financial institutions of $22.0 million, loans HFS of $18.9 million, and CDI, net of $3.5 million.

LOAN PORTFOLIO                                                                
(Dollars in thousands)   March 31, 2025     December 31, 2024     March 31, 2024                  
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE ("CRE") LOANS   Amount       %   Amount       %   Amount       %   Linked Quarter $ Change     Prior Year Quarter $ Change  
CRE owner occupied   $ 164,911       6.5 %   $ 170,396       6.7 %   $ 174,946       7.2 %   $ (5,485 )   $ (10,035 )
CRE non-owner occupied     174,188       6.9       174,921       6.9       184,109       7.5       (733 )     (9,921 )
Commercial and speculative construction and development     288,978       11.4       280,798       11.1       244,217       10.0       8,180       44,761  
Multi-family     244,940       9.7       245,222       9.7       222,410       9.1       (282 )     22,530  
Total CRE loans     873,017       34.5       871,337       34.4       825,682       33.8       1,680       47,335  
                                                                 
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS                                                                
One-to-four-family (excludes HFS)     637,299       25.2       617,322       24.4       580,050       23.7       19,977       57,249  
Home equity     73,846       2.9       75,147       3.0       73,323       3.0       (1,301 )     523  
Residential custom construction     48,810       1.9       49,902       2.0       57,129       2.3       (1,092 )     (8,319 )
Total residential real estate loans     759,955       30.0       742,371       29.4       710,502       29.0       17,584       49,453  
                                                                 
CONSUMER LOANS                                                                
Indirect home improvement     532,038       21.0       541,946       21.4       568,802       23.2       (9,908 )     (36,764 )
Marine     73,737       2.9       74,931       3.0       73,921       3.0       (1,194 )     (184 )
Other consumer     3,118       0.1       3,304       0.1       3,409       0.1       (186 )     (291 )
Total consumer loans     608,893       24.0       620,181       24.5       646,132       26.3       (11,288 )     (37,239 )
                                                                 
COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS                                                                
Commercial and industrial (“C&I”)     274,956       10.9       287,014       11.3       256,429       10.6       (12,058 )     18,527  
Warehouse lending     15,949       0.6       12,918       0.4       8,113       0.3       3,031       7,836  
Total commercial business loans     290,905       11.5       299,932       11.7       264,542       10.9       (9,027 )     26,363  
Total loans receivable, gross     2,532,770       100.0 %     2,533,821       100.0 %     2,446,858       100.0 %     (1,051 )     85,912  
                                                                 
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (31,653 )             (31,870 )             (31,479 )             217       (174 )
Total loans receivable, net   $ 2,501,117             $ 2,501,951             $ 2,415,379             $ (834 )   $ 85,738  
                                                                 

The composition of CRE loans at the dates indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands)   Mar 31, 2025     Dec 31, 2024     Mar 31, 2024  
CRE by Type:   Amount     Amount     Amount  
CRE non-owner occupied:                  
Office   $ 39,406     $ 39,697     $ 41,625  
Retail     35,520       36,568       38,712  
Hospitality/restaurant     27,377       27,562       24,751  
Self-storage     19,092       19,111       21,383  
Mixed use     18,868       17,721       19,186  
Industrial     15,033       15,125       17,475  
Senior housing/assisted living     7,506       7,565       8,446  
Other (1)     6,579       6,631       6,785  
Land     2,314       2,421       3,151  
Education/worship     2,493       2,520       2,595  
Total CRE non-owner occupied     174,188       174,921       184,109  
CRE owner occupied:                  
Agriculture     3,990       3,834       3,744  
Industrial     66,618       67,064       63,683  
Office     40,447       42,223       41,652  
Retail     20,535       20,718       21,836  
Hospitality/restaurant     7,306       10,396       10,933  
Other (2)     8,529       8,612       8,438  
Car wash                 7,713  
Automobile related     7,266       7,325       7,479  
Education/worship     4,641       4,608       4,604  
Mixed use     5,579       5,616       4,864  
Total CRE owner occupied     164,911       170,396       174,946  
Total     339,099       345,317       359,055  

__________________________________

(1 ) Primarily includes loans secured by mobile home parks totaling $758,000, $766,000, and $789,000, RV parks totaling $681,000, $685,000, and $696,000, automobile-related collateral totaling $584,000, $589,000, and $604,000, and other collateral totaling $4.6 million, $4.6 million, and $4.7 million at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.
(2 ) Primarily includes loans secured by gas stations totaling $1.5 million, $1.5 million and $1.7 million, non-profit organization totaling $1.4 million, $1.5 million and $915,000, and other collateral totaling $5.6 million, $5.6 million and $5.8 million at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.
     

The following table includes CRE loans repricing or maturing within the next two years, excluding loans that reprice simultaneously with changes to the prime rate:

(Dollars in thousands)     For the Quarter Ended          
CRE by type:   Jun 30, 2025   Sep 30, 2025   Dec 31, 2025   Mar 31, 2026   Jun 30, 2026   Sep 30, 2026   Dec 31, 2026   Mar 31, 2027   Total   Current Weighted
Average Rate
Agriculture   $ 723   $   $ 312   $ 175   $   $ 292   $   $   $ 1,502   6.14 %
Apartment     4,510     1,701     18,573     1,268     13,868     9,763     8,241     27,900     85,824   5.65  
Auto related     790                                 790   4.15  
Hotel / hospitality     1,760     1,315         115     1,265                 4,455   4.75  
Industrial         161     10,122     981     590     1,594         13,481     26,929   5.13  
Mixed use     3,469     244     313     2,119             382         6,527   5.74  
Office     11,077     4,127     966     519     1,641     559     7,749     2,878     29,516   4.96  
Other     1,309     1,147     241     890         2,493     1,497     283     7,860   5.05  
Retail     1,738     63         436     3,474         3,423     3,059     12,193   4.11  
Senior housing and assisted living                 2,157                     2,157   4.75 %
Total   $ 25,376   $ 8,758   $ 30,527   $ 8,660   $ 20,838   $ 14,701   $ 21,292   $ 47,601   $ 177,753    
                                                           

A breakdown of construction loans at the dates indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands)   March 31, 2025     December 31, 2024  
Construction Types:   Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent  
Commercial construction – retail   $ 8,157       2.4 %   $ 8,079       2.4 %
Commercial construction – office     6,487       1.9       4,979       1.5  
Commercial construction – self storage     16,012       4.7       13,480       4.1  
Commercial construction – hotel     402       0.1              
Multi-family     31,275       9.3       30,945       9.4  
Custom construction – single family residential and single family manufactured residential     41,143       12.2       42,040       12.7  
Custom construction – land, lot and acquisition and development     7,667       2.3       7,862       2.4  
Speculative residential construction – vertical     186,042       55.1       180,381       54.5  
Speculative residential construction – land, lot and acquisition and development     40,603       12.0       42,934       13.0  
Total   $ 337,788       100.0 %   $ 330,700       100.0 %
                                 


(Dollars in thousands)   March 31, 2025     March 31, 2024  
Construction Types:   Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent  
Commercial construction – retail   $ 8,157       2.4 %   $ 8,290       2.8 %
Commercial construction – office     6,487       1.9       4,737       1.6  
Commercial construction – self storage     16,012       4.7       10,000       3.3  
Commercial construction – hotel     402       0.1       7,807       2.6  
Multi-family     31,275       9.3       53,288       17.7  
Custom construction – single family residential and single family manufactured residential     41,143       12.2       50,674       16.8  
Custom construction – land, lot and acquisition and development     7,667       2.3       6,455       2.1  
Speculative residential construction – vertical     186,042       55.1       134,047       44.5  
Speculative residential construction – land, lot and acquisition and development     40,603       12.0       26,048       8.6  
Total   $ 337,788       100.0 %   $ 301,346       100.0 %
                                 

Originations of one-to-four-family loans to purchase and refinance a home for the periods indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands)   For the Three Months Ended                  
    March 31, 2025     December 31, 2024                  
    Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     $ Change     % Change  
Purchase   $ 120,719       83.0 %   $ 129,232       83.2 %   $ (8,513 )     (6.6 )%
Refinance     24,677       17.0       26,116       16.8       (1,439 )     (5.5 )%
Total   $ 145,396       100.0 %   $ 155,348       100.0 %   $ (9,952 )     (6.4 )%
                                                 


(Dollars in thousands)   For the Three Months Ended March 31,                  
    2025     2024                  
    Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     $ Change     % Change  
Purchase   $ 120,719       83.0 %   $ 135,577       88.1 %   $ (14,858 )     (11.0 )%
Refinance     24,677       17.0       18,371       11.9       6,306       34.3 %
Total   $ 145,396       100.0 %   $ 153,948       100.0 %   $ (8,552 )     (5.6 )%
                                                 

During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company sold $91.9 million of one-to-four-family loans compared to $138.9 million during the previous quarter and $93.9 million during the same quarter one year ago. The decrease in the volume of loans sold during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to seasonal factors combined with economic volatility. Gross margins on home loan sales increased to 3.26% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 3.14% in the previous quarter and decreased from 3.43% in the same quarter one year ago. Gross margins are defined as the margin on loans sold (cash sales) without the impact of deferred costs.

Liabilities and Equity Summary

Changes in deposits at the dates indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands)                                                
    March 31, 2025     December 31, 2024                  
Transactional deposits:   Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     $ Change     % Change  
Noninterest-bearing checking   $ 659,417       25.2 %   $ 627,679       26.8 %   $ 31,738       5.1 %
Interest-bearing checking (1)     201,469       7.7       176,561       7.5       24,908       14.1  
Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced (2)     17,289       0.7       10,479       0.5       6,810       65.0  
Subtotal     878,175       33.6       814,719       34.8       63,456       7.8  
Savings     160,332       6.1       154,188       6.6       6,144       4.0  
Money market (3)     343,349       13.1       341,615       14.6       1,734       0.5  
Subtotal     503,681       19.2       495,803       21.2       7,878       1.6  
Certificates of deposit less than $100,000 (4)     639,947       24.5       440,257       18.8       199,690       45.4  
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 through $250,000     450,836       17.2       455,594       19.5       (4,758 )     (1.0 )
Certificates of deposit greater than $250,000     142,512       5.5       133,045       5.7       9,467       7.1  
Subtotal     1,233,295       47.2       1,028,896       44.0       204,399       19.9  
Total   $ 2,615,151       100.0 %   $ 2,339,418       100.0 %   $ 275,733       11.8 %
                                                 


(Dollars in thousands)                                                
    March 31, 2025     March 31, 2024                  
Transactional deposits:   Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     $ Change     % Change  
Noninterest-bearing checking   $ 659,417       25.2 %   $ 618,526       25.1 %   $ 40,891       6.6 %
Interest-bearing checking (1)     201,469       7.7       188,050       7.6       13,419       7.1  
Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced (2)     17,289       0.7       28,373       1.2       (11,084 )     (39.1 )
Subtotal     878,175       33.6       834,949       33.9       43,226       5.2  
Savings     160,332       6.1       153,025       6.2       7,307       4.8  
Money market (3)     343,349       13.1       364,944       14.8       (21,595 )     (5.9 )
Subtotal     503,681       19.2       517,969       21.0       (14,288 )     (2.8 )
Certificates of deposit less than $100,000 (4)     639,947       24.5       579,153       23.5       60,794       10.5  
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 through $250,000     450,836       17.2       424,463       17.2       26,373       6.2  
Certificates of deposit greater than $250,000     142,512       5.5       108,763       4.4       33,749       31.0  
Subtotal     1,233,295       47.2       1,112,379       45.1       120,916       10.9  
Total   $ 2,615,151       100.0 %   $ 2,465,297       100.0 %   $ 149,854       6.1 %
                                                 

__________________________________

 

(1 ) Includes $30.1 million of brokered deposits at March 31, 2025, and no brokered deposits at December 31, 2024, and at March 31, 2024.                  
(2 ) Primarily noninterest-bearing accounts based on applicable state law.
(3 ) Includes $251,000, $279,000 and $8.0 million of brokered deposits at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
(4 ) Includes $339.9 million, $143.1 million, and $331.3 million of brokered deposits at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
     

At March 31, 2025, CDs, which include retail and non-retail CDs, totaled $1.23 billion, compared to $1.03 billion at December 31, 2024 and $1.11 billion at March 31, 2024, with non-retail CDs representing 28.5%, 15.0% and 31.0% of total CDs at such dates, respectively. At March 31, 2025, non-retail CDs, which include brokered CDs, online CDs and public funds CDs, increased $196.9 million to $351.7 million, compared to $154.8 million at December 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase of $196.8 million in brokered CDs.  The increase in brokered CDs provided funds to pay down higher cost borrowings. Non-retail CDs totaled $351.7 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $344.5 million at March 31, 2024.

At March 31, 2025, the Bank had uninsured deposits of approximately $679.4 million, compared to approximately $652.7 million at December 31, 2024, and $614.1 million at March 31, 2024.  The uninsured amounts are estimates based on the methodologies and assumptions used for the Bank's regulatory reporting requirements.

At March 31, 2025, borrowings decreased $239.0 million to $68.8 million at March 31, 2025, from $307.8 million at December 31, 2024, and decreased $61.1 million from $129.9 million at March 31, 2024. These borrowings were comprised solely of FHLB advances.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $3.1 million to $298.8 million at March 31, 2025, from $295.8 million at December 31, 2024, and increased $20.9 million, from $277.9 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, was primarily due to net income of $8.0 million and $513,000 in equity award compensation, partially offset by share repurchases of $3.8 million and cash dividends paid of $2.2 million. Stockholders’ equity was also impacted by decreases in unrealized net losses on securities available for sale of $2.7 million, net of tax, and decreases in unrealized net gains on fair value and cash flow hedges of $2.6 million, net of tax, reflecting changes in market interest rates during the quarter, resulting in a $151,000 decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax. Book value per common share was $39.12 at March 31, 2025, compared to $38.26 at December 31, 2024, and $36.06 at March 31, 2024.

The Bank is considered “well capitalized” under the capital requirements established by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.4%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 11.3%, and a common equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio of 13.2% at March 31, 2025.

The Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.7%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.9%, and a CET1 ratio of 11.5% at March 31, 2025.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) was $31.7 million, or 1.25% of gross loans receivable (excluding loans HFS) at March 31, 2025, compared to $31.9 million, or 1.26% of gross loans receivable (excluding loans HFS), at December 31, 2024, and $31.5 million, or 1.29% of gross loans receivable (excluding loans HFS), at March 31, 2024. The slight decrease in the ACLL at March 31, 2025, compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a decrease in the balance of higher risk consumer loans.  The increase of $174,000 in the ACLL from the same quarter the prior year was primarily due to increases in CRE loans. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments increased $66,000 to $1.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.4 million at December 31, 2024, and decreased $35,000 from $1.5 million at March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in the volume of unfunded commitments on construction loans

Nonperforming loans increased $870,000 to $14.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $13.6 million at December 31, 2024, and increased $2.4 million from $12.1 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in nonperforming loans compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to increases in nonperforming CRE construction and development loans of $1.5 million, nonperforming indirect home improvement loans of $1.1 million, and nonperforming one-to-four-family loans of $970,000, partially offset by decreases in nonperforming CRE loans of $1.6 million and nonperforming commercial business loans of $1.5 million. The increase in nonperforming loans compared to the same quarter the prior year was primarily due to increases in nonperforming construction and development loans of $1.8 million, nonperforming one-to-four-family loans of $961,000, and nonperforming indirect home improvement loans of $626,000, partially offset by a decrease in nonperforming commercial business loans of $1.4 million.

Loans classified as substandard increased $602,000 to $23.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $22.9 million at December 31, 2024, and decreased $1.4 million from $24.9 million at March 31, 2024.  The increase in substandard loans compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase of $1.5 million in CRE construction and development loans, $1.1 million in indirect home improvement loans, and $953,000 in one-to-four-family loans, partially offset by decreases in commercial business loans of $1.8 million and CRE of $1.6 million.  The decrease in substandard loans compared to the prior year was primarily due to decreases of $3.1 million in C&I loans and $1.9 million in CRE loans, partially offset by increases of $1.8 million in CRE construction and development loans, $794,000 in one-to-four-family loans, and $626,000 in indirect home improvement loans. 

Operating Results

Net interest income increased $636,000 to $31.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $30.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $1.9 million, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $1.3 million. The $1.9 million increase in total interest income was primarily due to an increase of $2.3 million in interest income on loans receivable, including fees, primarily as a result of net loan growth and variable rate loans repricing higher. The $1.3 million increase in total interest expense was primarily the result of higher market interest rates and a net increase in interest bearing liabilities.

NIM (annualized) increased six basis points to 4.32% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from 4.26% for the same period in the prior year. The increase in NIM for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, reflects the increased yields on interest-earning assets. 

The average total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing checking, increased 17 basis points to 2.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from 2.21% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This increase was predominantly due to higher market rates for borrowings. 

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the provision for credit losses on loans was $1.5 million, compared to $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses on loans reflects an increase in charge-off activity. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, net charge-offs increased $247,000 to $1.7 million, compared to $1.5 million for the same period last year. This increase was the result of increased net charge-offs of $487,000 in indirect home improvement loans and $25,000 in commercial business loans, partially offset by a net reduction of net charge-offs of $213,000 in marine loans and $46,000 in other consumer loans. Management attributes the increase in net charge-offs over the year primarily to volatile economic conditions.

Total noninterest income was unchanged at $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. Total noninterest expense was $25.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $23.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.  The $1.5 million increase was primarily due to a $976,000 increase in salaries and benefits and a $437,000 increase in operations expense.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington. The Bank offers a range of loan and deposit services primarily to small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Washington and Oregon.  It operates through 27 bank branches, one headquarters office that provides loans and deposit services, and loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, the Kennewick-Pasco-Richland metropolitan area of Washington, also known as the Tri-Cities, and in Vancouver, Washington. Additionally, the Bank services home mortgage customers across the Northwest, focusing on markets in Washington State including the Puget Sound, Tri-Cities, and Vancouver.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: adverse impacts to economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels; labor shortages, the effects of inflation, a recession or slowed economic growth; changes in the interest rate environment, including the increases and decrease in the Federal Reserve benchmark rate and duration at which such interest rate levels are maintained, which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses, the values of our assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the impact of inflation and the current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; the effects of any federal government shutdown;  increased competitive pressures, including repricing and competitors' pricing initiatives, and their impact on our market position, loan, and deposit products; adverse changes in the securities markets, the Company’s ability to execute its plans to grow its residential construction lending, mortgage banking, and warehouse lending operations, and the geographic expansion of its indirect home improvement lending; challenges arising from expanding into new geographic markets, products, or services; secondary market conditions for loans and the Company’s ability to originate loans for sale and sell loans in the secondary market; volatility in the mortgage industry; fluctuations in deposits; liquidity issues, including our ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities and tax law, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform critical processing functions for us; the potential for new or increased tariffs, trade restrictions or geopolitical tensions that could affect economic activity or specific industry sectors; environmental, social and governance goals; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, civil unrest and other external events on our business; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on its website at www.fsbwa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov

Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions the Company might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that cannot be foreseen by the Company. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. 

FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
                                     
                            Linked     Prior Year  
    March 31,     December 31,     March 31,     Quarter     Quarter  
    2025     2024     2024     % Change     % Change  
ASSETS                                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 18,657     $ 19,280     $ 17,149       (3 )     9  
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions     44,084       12,355       28,257       257       56  
Total cash and cash equivalents     62,741       31,635       45,406       98       38  
Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions     1,234       1,727       23,222       (29 )     (95 )
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     291,133       281,175       279,643       4       4  
Securities held-to-maturity, net     10,434       8,455       8,455       23       23  
Loans held for sale, at fair value     31,038       27,835       49,957       12       (38 )
Loans receivable, net     2,501,117       2,501,951       2,415,379             4  
Accrued interest receivable     14,406       13,881       14,455       4        
Premises and equipment, net     29,451       29,756       30,326       (1 )     (3 )
Operating lease right-of-use     4,979       5,378       6,202       (7 )     (20 )
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost     5,256       15,621       2,909       (66 )     81  
Deferred tax asset, net     7,009       7,059       4,832       (1 )     45  
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net     38,778       38,528       37,958       1       2  
MSRs, held at the lower of cost or fair value     8,926       9,204       9,009       (3 )     (1 )
Goodwill     3,592       3,592       3,592              
Core deposit intangible, net     12,879       13,710       16,402       (6 )     (21 )
Other assets     43,105       39,670       21,958       9       96  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 3,066,078     $ 3,029,177     $ 2,969,705       1       3  
LIABILITIES                                        
Deposits:                                        
Noninterest-bearing accounts   $ 676,706     $ 638,158     $ 646,899       6       5  
Interest-bearing accounts     1,938,445       1,701,260       1,818,398       14       7  
Total deposits     2,615,151       2,339,418       2,465,297       12       6  
Borrowings     68,805       307,806       129,940       (78 )     (47 )
Subordinated notes:                                        
Principal amount     50,000       50,000       50,000              
Unamortized debt issuance costs     (389 )     (406 )     (456 )     (4 )     (15 )
Total subordinated notes less unamortized debt issuance costs     49,611       49,594       49,544              
Operating lease liability     5,149       5,556       6,410       (7 )     (20 )
Other liabilities     28,522       31,036       40,582       (8 )     (30 )
Total liabilities     2,767,238       2,733,410       2,691,773       1       3  
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES                                        
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                        
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding                              
Common stock, $.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 7,742,907 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025, 7,833,014 at December 31, 2024, and 7,805,795 at March 31, 2024     77       78       78       (1 )     (1 )
Additional paid-in capital     52,806       55,716       57,552       (5 )     (8 )
Retained earnings     262,945       257,113       236,720       2       11  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax     (16,988 )     (17,140 )     (16,418 )     (1 )     3  
Total stockholders’ equity     298,840       295,767       277,932       1       8  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 3,066,078     $ 3,029,177     $ 2,969,705       1       3  
                                         


FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
                   
    Three Months Ended     Linked     Prior Year  
    Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Mar 31,     Quarter     Quarter  
    2025     2024     2024     % Change     % Change  
INTEREST INCOME                                        
Loans receivable, including fees   $ 43,303     $ 43,654     $ 40,997       (1 )     6  
Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions     3,485       3,320       3,883       5       (10 )
Total interest and dividend income     46,788       46,974       44,880             4  
INTEREST EXPENSE                                        
Deposits     13,058       13,543       12,882       (4 )     1  
Borrowings     2,263       1,831       1,167       24       94  
Subordinated notes     485       486       485              
Total interest expense     15,806       15,860       14,534             9  
NET INTEREST INCOME     30,982       31,114       30,346             2  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     1,592       1,522       1,399       5       14  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     29,390       29,592       28,947       (1 )     2  
NONINTEREST INCOME                                        
Service charges and fee income     2,244       2,513       2,552       (11 )     (12 )
Gain on sale of loans     1,700       1,733       1,838       (2 )     (8 )
Gain on sale of MSRs                 8,215             NM  
Loss on sale of investment securities, net                 (7,998 )           NM  
Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI     250       256       240       (2 )     4  
Other noninterest income     932       108       264       763       253  
Total noninterest income     5,126       4,610       5,111       11        
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                                        
Salaries and benefits     14,533       14,172       13,557       3       7  
Operations     3,445       3,175       3,008       9       15  
Occupancy     1,717       1,821       1,705       (6 )     1  
Data processing     2,045       2,252       1,958       (9 )     4  
Loan costs     548       781       585       (30 )     (6 )
Professional and board fees     1,186       1,038       923       14       28  
FDIC insurance     538       490       532       10       1  
Marketing and advertising     221       329       227       (33 )     (3 )
Amortization of core deposit intangible     831       876       941       (5 )     (12 )
(Recovery) impairment of servicing rights     (9 )     (583 )     93       (98 )     (110 )
Total noninterest expense     25,055       24,351       23,529       3       6  
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     9,461       9,851       10,529       (4 )     (10 )
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     1,440       2,469       2,132       (42 )     (32 )
NET INCOME   $ 8,021     $ 7,382     $ 8,397       9       (4 )
Basic earnings per share   $ 1.02     $ 0.94     $ 1.07       9       (5 )
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.01     $ 0.92     $ 1.06       10       (5 )
                                         

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND DATA (Unaudited)

    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     March 31,  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:   2025     2024     2024  
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) (1)     1.07 %     0.98 %     1.14 %
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average total stockholders' equity) (1)     10.80       9.88       12.29  
Yield on average interest-earning assets (1)     6.53       6.51       6.30  
Average total cost of funds (1)     2.38       2.38       2.21  
Interest rate spread information – average during period     4.15       4.13       4.09  
Net interest margin (1)     4.32       4.31       4.26  
Operating expense to average total assets (1)     3.35       3.24       3.20  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (1)     142.94       143.27       144.51  
Efficiency ratio (2)     69.39       68.16       66.36  
Common equity ratio (ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets)     9.75       9.76       9.36  
Tangible common equity ratio (3)     9.26       9.25       8.74  
                         


    March 31,     December 31,     March 31,  
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA:   2025     2024     2024  
Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (4)     0.47 %     0.45 %     0.41 %
Nonperforming loans to total gross loans (excluding loans HFS) (5)     0.57       0.54       0.49  
Allowance for credit losses – loans to nonperforming loans (5)     219.08       234.55       260.24  
Allowance for credit losses – loans to total gross loans (excluding loans HFS)     1.25       1.26       1.29  
                         


    At or For the Three Months Ended    
    March 31,       December 31,       March 31,    
PER COMMON SHARE DATA:   2025       2024       2024    
Basic earnings per share   $ 1.02       $ 0.94       $ 1.07    
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.01       $ 0.92       $ 1.06    
Weighted average basic shares outstanding     7,695,320         7,723,250         7,703,789    
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding     7,805,728         7,897,099         7,824,460    
Common shares outstanding at end of period     7,639,844   (6)     7,729,951   (7)     7,707,651   (8)
Book value per share using common shares outstanding   $ 39.12       $ 38.26       $ 36.06    
Tangible book value per share using common shares outstanding (9)   $ 36.96       $ 36.02       $ 33.47    
                               

__________________________________

(1 ) Annualized.
(2 ) Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total noninterest income.
(3 ) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  For a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(4 ) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), foreclosed real estate and other repossessed assets.
(5 ) Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due.
(6 ) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,742,907 at March 31, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.
(7 ) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,833,014 at December 31, 2024, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.
(8 ) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,805,795 at March 31, 2024, less 98,144 unvested restricted stock shares.
(9 ) Tangible book value per share using outstanding common shares excludes intangible assets. This ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
     


(Dollars in thousands)   For the Three Months Ended Mar 31,     Qtr. Over Qtr.  
Average Balances   2025     2024     $ Change  
Assets                        
Loans receivable, net (1)   $ 2,559,944     $ 2,464,602     $ 95,342  
Securities available-for-sale, at amortized cost     310,417       331,413       (20,996 )
Securities held-to-maturity     8,656       8,500       156  
Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions     16,161       59,514       (43,353 )
FHLB stock, at cost     11,948       2,174       9,774  
Total interest-earning assets     2,907,126       2,866,203       40,923  
Noninterest-earning assets     125,386       92,344       33,042  
Total assets   $ 3,032,512     $ 2,958,547     $ 73,965  
Liabilities                        
Interest-bearing deposit accounts   $ 1,765,605     $ 1,832,767     $ (67,162 )
Borrowings     218,639       101,150       117,489  
Subordinated notes     49,600       49,533       67  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,033,844       1,983,450       50,394  
Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts     663,824       657,083       6,741  
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities     33,739       43,246       (9,507 )
Total liabilities   $ 2,731,407     $ 2,683,779     $ 47,628  
                         

__________________________________

(1 ) Includes loans HFS.
     

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States (“GAAP”), this earnings release presents non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity ratio. Management believes that providing the Company’s tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is consistent with the capital treatment utilized by the investment community, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and facilitates comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and to its competitors. Where applicable, the Company has also presented comparable GAAP information.

These non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of the GAAP book value per share and common equity ratio and the non-GAAP tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is presented below.

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)   March 31,   December 31,   March 31,  
Tangible Book Value Per Share:   2025   2024   2024  
Stockholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 298,840     $ 295,767     $ 277,932    
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible, net     (16,471 )     (17,302 )     (19,994 )  
Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)   $ 282,369     $ 278,465     $ 257,938    
                     
Common shares outstanding at end of period     7,639,844   (1)   7,729,951   (2)   7,707,651   (3)
                     
Book value per share (GAAP)   $ 39.12     $ 38.26     $ 36.06    
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)   $ 36.96     $ 36.02     $ 33.47    
                     
Tangible Common Equity Ratio:                    
Total assets (GAAP)   $ 3,066,078     $ 3,029,177     $ 2,969,705    
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets     (16,471 )     (17,302 )     (19,994 )  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 3,049,607     $ 3,011,875     $ 2,949,711    
                     
Common equity ratio (GAAP)     9.75     9.76     9.36  
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)     9.26       9.25       8.74    
                           

__________________________________

(1 ) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,742,907 at March 31, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.
(2 ) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,833,014 at December 31, 2024, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.
(3 ) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,805,795 at March 31, 2024, less 98,144 unvested restricted stock shares.
     

Contacts:
Joseph C. Adams,
Chief Executive Officer

Matthew D. Mullet,
President/Chief Financial Officer

(425) 771-5299
www.FSBWA.com


