Viemed Healthcare Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call Details

LAFAYETTE, La., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (NASDAQ:VMD), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, today announced that it will host its First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

(866) 682-6100 (US Toll-Free)

+1 (862) 298-0702 (International)

Live Audio Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=0dOJVhdb

Following the live call, a replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.viemed.com.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is an in-home clinical care provider of post-acute respiratory healthcare equipment and services in the United States, including non-invasive ventilators (NIV), sleep therapy, staffing, and other complementary products and services. Viemed focuses on efficient and effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy, education and counseling to patients in their homes using high-touch and high-tech services. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

For further information, please contact:

Tripp Sullivan

SCR Partners, LLC

615-942-7077

tsullivan@scr-ir.com

Todd Zehnder

Chief Operating Officer

Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

337-504-3802

investorinfo@viemed.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.