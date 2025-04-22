XenDex News: The First Lending and Borrowing Protocol on the XRP Ledger

SYDNEY, Australia, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XenDex is pioneering a transformative step forward for the XRP Ledger (XRPL) by launching the ecosystem’s first non-custodial, trustless, and smart contract-based lending and borrowing platform. Designed to empower users with direct access to decentralized finance, XenDex enables individuals to lend their crypto assets and earn yield, or borrow against their holdings, all without intermediaries.





Through a secure, transparent protocol built natively on XRPL, XenDex introduces the infrastructure necessary for decentralized credit markets, leveraging audited smart contracts to manage lending pools, collateral, and interest payments on-chain.

How Lending Works on XenDex

Lenders can deposit supported assets (such as XRP, $XDX, or other XRPL tokens) into the platform’s smart contract-powered lending pools. These deposits are made available to borrowers, and in return, lenders earn interest based on usage of the pool by the platform's borrowers.

Key steps n how to lend on XenDex:

Connect Wallet via XRPL-compatible providers like Xaman.

via XRPL-compatible providers like Xaman. Choose an Asset to Lend — e.g., XRP or $XDX.

— e.g., XRP or $XDX. Deposit into the Lending Pool — funds are secured by smart contracts.

— funds are secured by smart contracts. Earn Passive Yield — interest is paid by borrowers and distributed to lenders proportionally.

— interest is paid by borrowers and distributed to lenders proportionally. Withdraw Anytime — as long as liquidity remains available, users can retrieve their principal and accrued interest.



Lenders can specify terms such as interest rate expectations and duration preferences through the XRP based platform's interface, although lending pools are dynamically managed based on real-time supply and demand.

How Borrowing Works on XenDex

Borrowers can access liquidity by locking supported tokens as collateral, then borrowing other assets up to a specified Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio.

Borrowing process on XenDex:

Connect Wallet to access the borrowing dashboard.

to access the borrowing dashboard. Lock Collateral — deposit XRP, $XDX, or other supported assets.

— deposit XRP, $XDX, or other supported assets. Borrow Against Collateral — receive up to a percentage of your collateral (e.g., 70%).

— receive up to a percentage of your collateral (e.g., 70%). Repay with Interest — repay the loan at any time during the agreed period.

— repay the loan at any time during the agreed period. Unlock Collateral — once fully repaid, your collateral becomes accessible again.



Example: Deposit 1,000 $XDX (valued at $1,000) with a 70% LTV. You can borrow up to $700 worth of XRP or other available assets.

Liquidation Protection: If your collateral value drops below safety thresholds, smart contracts may trigger partial liquidation to protect the lending pool and maintain solvency.

Security and Non-Custodial Architecture of XenDex's Lending & Borrowing Protocol

All assets are secured through audited smart contracts, no central authority or third-party custody.

Real-time price oracles and liquidation bots maintain platform safety and collateral health.

Full transparency with on-chain verifiability for all lending and borrowing transactions.



XenDex’s lending and borrowing protocol is redefining how XRP holders interact with DeFi; enabling secure, decentralized capital efficiency with full user control.

