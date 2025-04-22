Submit Release
Range Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced its first quarter 2025 financial results.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights –

  • Cash flow from operating activities of $330 million
  • Cash flow from operations, before working capital changes, of $397 million
  • Repurchased $68 million of shares, paid $22 million in dividends, and reduced net debt by $42 million
  • Capital spending was $147 million, approximately 22% of the annual 2025 budget
  • Realized price, including hedges, was $4.02 per mcfe
  • Natural gas differential, including basis hedging, of ($0.15) per mcf to NYMEX
  • Pre-hedge NGL realizations of $27.79 per barrel – a premium of $1.05 over Mont Belvieu equivalent
  • Production averaged 2.20 Bcfe per day, approximately 69% natural gas
  • Strategic collaboration to supply natural gas to potential data center and industrial development in Pennsylvania

Commenting on the results, Dennis Degner, the Company’s CEO said, “Range is off to a great start in 2025 with efficient operations, consistent well performance and strong free cash flow. Our solid financial results supported increased returns of capital to shareholders alongside further bolstering of the balance sheet. As demand for natural gas and NGLs increases and in-basin demand opportunities continue to materialize, we believe Range is well positioned given our growing in-process inventory, consistent well results, and high-return, long-life assets measured in decades.”

Financial Discussion

Except for generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) reported amounts, specific expense categories exclude non-cash impairments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustment on derivatives, non-cash stock compensation and other items shown separately on the attached tables. “Unit costs” as used in this release are composed of direct operating, transportation, gathering, processing and compression, taxes other than income, general and administrative, interest and depletion, depreciation and amortization costs divided by production. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a definition of non-GAAP financial measures and the accompanying tables that reconcile each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

First Quarter 2025 Results

GAAP revenues and other income for first quarter 2025 totaled $691 million, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $330 million, and GAAP net income was $97 million ($0.40 per diluted share).  First quarter earnings results include a $159 million mark-to-market derivative loss due to increases in commodity prices.

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $397 million.  Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $232 million ($0.96 per diluted share) in first quarter 2025.

The following table details Range’s first quarter 2025 unit costs per mcfe(a):

Expenses   1Q 2025
(per mcfe) 		  1Q 2024
(per mcfe) 		    Increase
(Decrease)
                 
Direct operating(a)   $ 0.13   $ 0.11     18 %  
Transportation, gathering,
processing and compression(a) 		    1.55     1.49     4 %  
Taxes other than income     0.04     0.03     33 %  
General and administrative(a)     0.16     0.18     (11 )%  
Interest expense(a)     0.14     0.15     (7 )%  
Total cash unit costs(b)          2.01          1.96     3 %  
Depletion, depreciation and
amortization (DD&A)		     0.46     0.45              2 %  
Total unit costs plus DD&A(b)   $ 2.46   $ 2.40     3 %  

(a)   Excludes stock-based compensation, one-time settlements, and amortization of deferred financing costs.
(b)   Totals may not be exact due to rounding.

The following table details Range’s average production and realized pricing for first quarter 2025(a):

  1Q25 Production & Realized Pricing  
    Natural Gas
(mcf)
   Oil (bbl)
   NGLs
(bbl)
   Natural Gas
Equivalent (mcfe)
       
                 
Net production per day     1,510,705       4,706       110,222       2,200,276
                 
Average NYMEX price   $ 3.66     $ 71.40     $ 26.74      
Differential, including basis hedging     (0.15 )     (10.28 )        1.05      
Realized prices before NYMEX hedges     3.51       61.12       27.79       3.93
Settled NYMEX hedges     0.13       0.60       (0.04 )     0.09
Average realized prices after hedges   $ 3.64     $ 61.72     $ 27.75     $ 4.02

(a)   Totals may not be exact due to rounding

First quarter 2025 natural gas, NGLs and oil price realizations (including the impact of cash-settled hedges and derivative settlements) averaged $4.02 per mcfe.

  • The average natural gas price, including the impact of basis hedging, was $3.51 per mcf, or a ($0.15) per mcf differential to NYMEX. Range continues to expect its 2025 natural gas differential to average ($0.40) to ($0.48) relative to NYMEX.
  • Range’s pre-hedge NGL price during the quarter was $27.79 per barrel, approximately $1.05 above the Mont Belvieu weighted equivalent. Range is improving its full-year NGL price guidance to a range of +$0.25 to +$1.25 relative to a Mont Belvieu equivalent barrel.
  • Crude oil and condensate price realizations, before realized hedges, averaged $61.12 per barrel, or $10.28 below WTI (West Texas Intermediate). Range continues to expect its 2025 condensate differential to average ($10.00) to ($15.00) relative to NYMEX.

Financial Position and Repurchase Activity

As of March 31, 2025, Range had net debt outstanding of approximately $1.36 billion, consisting of $1.71 billion of senior notes and $345 million in cash. During the first quarter, Range repurchased in the open market $2.2 million principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due 2025 at a discount.

During the quarter, Range repurchased 1,826,562 shares at an average price of approximately $36.97 per share. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had approximately $949 million of availability under the share repurchase program.

Capital Expenditures and Operational Activity

First quarter 2025 drilling and completion expenditures were $130 million. In addition, during the quarter, approximately $16 million was invested in acreage, and $1 million was invested in infrastructure and other investments. First quarter capital spending represented approximately 22% of Range’s total capital budget in 2025.

During the quarter, Range drilled ~250,000 lateral feet across 18 wells, while turning to sales ~132,000 lateral feet across 10 wells. The added inventory of drilled but not completed laterals is in line with Range’s plans to exit 2025 with ~400,000 lateral feet of surplus inventory to support future development.

The table below summarizes expected 2025 activity plans regarding the number of wells to sales in each area.

        Wells TIL
1Q 2025		   Remaining
2025		   2025
Planned TIL
  SW PA Super-Rich     0   8   8
  SW PA Wet     10   19   29
  SW PA Dry     0   5   5
  NE PA Dry     0   4   4
  Total Wells     10   36   46
 

Marketing and Midstream Update

Range is collaborating with Liberty Energy Inc. and Imperial Land Corporation to supply natural gas to a proposed state-of-the-art power generation facility in Washington County, PA. The proposed power facility is expected to serve as a catalyst for attracting data centers and industrial operations seeking long-term, reliable, efficient energy solutions. The project plans to utilize modular, scalable power generation systems and Marcellus natural gas, which has an advantaged emissions profile versus other basins in the U.S.

Guidance – 2025

Capital & Production Guidance

Range’s 2025 all-in capital budget is $650 million - $690 million. Annual production is expected to be approximately 2.2 Bcfe per day in 2025. Liquids are expected to be over 30% of production.

Full Year 2025 Expense Guidance

  Direct operating expense: $0.12 - $0.14 per mcfe
  Transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense: $1.50 - $1.55 per mcfe
  Taxes other than income: $0.03 - $0.04 per mcfe
  Exploration expense: $24 - $28 million
  G&A expense: $0.17 - $0.19 per mcfe
  Net Interest expense: $0.12 - $0.13 per mcfe
  DD&A expense: $0.45 - $0.46 per mcfe
  Net brokered gas marketing expense: $8 - $12 million
     

Updated Full Year 2025 Price Guidance

Based on recent market indications, Range expects to average the following price differentials for its production in 2025.

  FY 2025 Natural Gas:(1) NYMEX minus $0.40 to $0.48
  FY 2025 Natural Gas Liquids:(2) MB plus $0.25 to $1.25 per barrel
  FY 2025 Oil/Condensate: WTI minus $10.00 to $15.00

(1) Including basis hedging
(2) Mont Belvieu-equivalent pricing based on weighting of 53% ethane, 27% propane, 8% normal butane, 4% iso-butane and 8% natural gasoline.

Hedging Status

Range hedges portions of its expected future production volumes to increase the predictability of cash flow and maintain a strong, flexible financial position. Please see the detailed hedging schedule posted on the Range website under Investor Relations - Financial Information.

Range has also hedged basis across the Company’s numerous natural gas sales points to limit volatility between benchmark and regional prices. The combined fair value of natural gas basis hedges as of March 31, 2025, was a net gain of $11.7 million.    

Conference Call Information

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Wednesday, April 23 at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time). Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain a dial in number with passcode.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until May 23rd.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company’s earnings press release contains certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes certain non-GAAP measures may provide financial statement users with meaningful supplemental information for comparisons within the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to Net Income, excluding certain items, Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, realized prices, Net debt and Cash margin.

Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates as set forth in this release represents income or loss from operations before income taxes adjusted for certain non-cash items (detailed in the accompanying table) less income taxes. We believe adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates is calculated on the same basis as analysts’ estimates and that many investors use this published research in making investment decisions and evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Diluted earnings per share (adjusted) as set forth in this release represents adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates on a diluted per share basis. A table is included which reconciles income or loss from operations to adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates and diluted earnings per share (adjusted). On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods.

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital represents net cash provided by operations before changes in working capital and exploration expense adjusted for certain non-cash compensation items. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (sometimes referred to as “adjusted cash flow”) is widely accepted by the investment community as a financial indicator of an oil and gas company’s ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service debt. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is also useful because it is widely used by professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations, investing, or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity. A table is included which reconciles net cash provided by operations to cash flow from operations before changes in working capital as used in this release. On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods for cash flow, cash margins and non-GAAP earnings as used in this release.

The cash prices realized for oil and natural gas production, including the amounts realized on cash-settled derivatives and net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, is a critical component in the Company’s performance tracked by investors and professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations and forecasts of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Due to the GAAP disclosures of various derivative transactions and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, such information is now reported in various lines of the income statement. The Company believes that it is important to furnish a table reflecting the details of the various components of each income statement line to better inform the reader of the details of each amount and provide a summary of the realized cash-settled amounts and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, which were historically reported as natural gas, NGLs and oil sales. This information is intended to bridge the gap between various readers’ understanding and fully disclose the information needed.

Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes this measure is helpful to investors and industry analysts who utilize Net debt for comparative purposes across the industry.

The Company discloses in this release the detailed components of many of the single line items shown in the GAAP financial statements included in the Company’s Annual or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K or 10-Q. The Company believes that it is important to furnish this detail of the various components comprising each line of the Statements of Operations to better inform the reader of the details of each amount, the changes between periods and the effect on its financial results.
  
We believe that the presentation of PV10 value of our proved reserves is a relevant and useful metric for our investors as supplemental disclosure to the standardized measure, or after-tax amount, because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our proved reserves before taking into account future corporate income taxes and our current tax structure. While the standardized measure is dependent on the unique tax situation of each company, PV10 is based on prices and discount factors that are consistent for all companies. Because of this, PV10 can be used within the industry and by credit and security analysts to evaluate estimated net cash flows from proved reserves on a more comparable basis.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.  More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

Included within this release are certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Range’s current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events.  Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “outlook”, “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made within regarding activities, events or developments the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding future well costs, expected asset sales, well productivity, future liquidity and financial resilience, anticipated exports and related financial impact, NGL market supply and demand, future commodity fundamentals and pricing, future capital efficiencies, future shareholder value, emerging plays, capital spending, anticipated drilling and completion activity, acreage prospectivity, expected pipeline utilization and future guidance information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and Range's future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks and uncertainties is available in Range's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Unless required by law, Range undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date they are made.

The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in filings made with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves, which are estimates that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions as well as the option to disclose probable and possible reserves. Range has elected not to disclose its probable and possible reserves in its filings with the SEC. Range uses certain broader terms such as "resource potential,” “unrisked resource potential,” "unproved resource potential" or "upside" or other descriptions of volumes of resources potentially recoverable through additional drilling or recovery techniques that may include probable and possible reserves as defined by the SEC's guidelines. Range has not attempted to distinguish probable and possible reserves from these broader classifications. The SEC’s rules prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC these broader classifications of reserves. These estimates are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of actually being realized. Unproved resource potential refers to Range's internal estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be potentially discovered through exploratory drilling or recovered with additional drilling or recovery techniques and have not been reviewed by independent engineers. Unproved resource potential does not constitute reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer's Petroleum Resource Management System and does not include proved reserves. Area wide unproven resource potential has not been fully risked by Range's management. “EUR”, or estimated ultimate recovery, refers to our management’s estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be recovered from a well completed as a producer in the area. These quantities may not necessarily constitute or represent reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer’s Petroleum Resource Management System or the SEC’s oil and natural gas disclosure rules. Actual quantities that may be recovered from Range's interests could differ substantially. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of Range's drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, drilling and production costs, commodity prices, availability of drilling services and equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals, field spacing rules, recoveries of gas in place, length of horizontal laterals, actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates and other factors. Estimates of resource potential may change significantly as development of our resource plays provides additional data.

In addition, our production forecasts and expectations for future periods are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the undertaking and outcome of future drilling activity, which may be affected by significant commodity price or drilling cost changes. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available from our website at www.rangeresources.com or by written request to 100 Throckmorton Street, Suite 1200, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. You can also obtain this Form 10-K on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by calling the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330.

SOURCE: Range Resources Corporation

Range Investor Contacts:

Laith Sando
817-869-4267

Matt Schmid
817-869-1538

Range Media Contact:

Mark Windle
724-873-3223

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION  
                 
                 
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS                
Based on GAAP reported earnings with additional                
details of items included in each line in Form 10-Q                
(Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data)                
  Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2025     2024     %  
Revenues and other income:                
Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales (a) $ 791,920     $ 567,001        
Derivative fair value (loss) income   (158,957 )     46,598        
Brokered natural gas and marketing   54,408       28,831        
ARO settlement loss (b)   -       (26 )      
Interest income (b)   3,053       2,943        
Gain on sale of assets (b)   62       87        
Other (b)   68       22        
Total revenues and other income   690,554       645,456       7 %
                 
Costs and expenses:                
Direct operating   24,836       21,664        
Direct operating - stock-based compensation (c)   537       497        
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression   306,109       290,875        
Taxes other than income   6,987       5,368        
Brokered natural gas and marketing   57,361       30,895        
Brokered natural gas and marketing - stock-based compensation (c)   840       708        
Exploration   6,044       4,202        
Exploration - stock-based compensation (c)   347       324        
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties   4,574       2,371        
General and administrative   31,553       33,772        
General and administrative - stock-based compensation (c)   10,111       9,978        
General and administrative - lawsuit settlements   27       191        
Exit costs   8,897       10,315        
Deferred compensation plan (d)   2,879       6,405        
Interest expense   27,785       29,116        
Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs (e)   1,376       1,360        
Gain on early extinguishment of debt   (3 )     (64 )      
Depletion, depreciation and amortization   90,559       87,137        
Total costs and expenses   580,819       535,114       9 %
                 
Income before income taxes   109,735       110,342       -1 %
                 
Income tax expense                
Current   2,000       1,582        
Deferred   10,683       16,622        
    12,683       18,204        
                 
Net income $ 97,052     $ 92,138       5 %
                 
                 
Net income Per Common Share                
Basic $ 0.40     $ 0.38        
Diluted $ 0.40     $ 0.38        
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, as reported                
Basic   240,035       240,505       0 %
Diluted   241,755       242,406       0 %
                 
                 
(a) See separate natural gas, NGLs and oil sales information table.  
(b) Included in Other income in the 10-Q.  
(c) Costs associated with stock compensation and restricted stock amortization, which have been reflected in the  
    categories associated with the direct personnel costs, which are combined with the cash costs in the 10-Q.  
(d) Reflects the change in market value of the vested Company stock held in the deferred compensation plan.  
(e) Included in interest expense in the 10-Q.  


RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION  
           
           
BALANCE SHEET          
(In thousands) March 31,     December 31,  
  2025     2024  
  (Unudited)     (Audited)  
Assets          
Current assets $ 714,502     $ 636,982  
Derivative assets   6,470       87,098  
Natural gas and oil properties, net (successful efforts method)   6,476,813       6,421,700  
Other property and equipment, net   2,799       2,465  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   100,110       119,838  
Other   82,030       79,592  
  $ 7,382,724     $ 7,347,675  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Current liabilities $ 1,211,926     $ 1,263,247  
Asset retirement obligations   1,189       1,189  
Derivative liabilities   70,845       9,634  
Senior notes, excluding current maturities   1,090,107       1,089,614  
Deferred tax liabilities   552,057       541,378  
Derivative liabilities   32,178       10,488  
Deferred compensation liabilities   66,336       65,233  
Operating lease liabilities   35,535       35,737  
Asset retirement obligations and other liabilities   140,607       137,181  
Divestiture contract obligation   242,583       257,317  
    3,443,363       3,411,018  
           
Common stock and retained deficit   4,520,586       4,449,987  
Other comprehensive income   597       611  
Common stock held in treasury   (581,822 )     (513,941 )
Total stockholders' equity   3,939,361       3,936,657  
  $ 7,382,724     $ 7,347,675  


RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT AS REPORTED                
TO NET DEBT, a non-GAAP measure                
(Unaudited, in thousands)                
  March 31,     December 31,        
  2025     2024     %  
                 
Total debt, net of deferred financing costs, as reported $ 1,696,541     $ 1,697,883       0 %
Unamortized debt issuance costs, as reported   10,001       10,819        
Less cash and cash equivalents, as reported   (344,574 )     (304,490 )      
Net debt, a non-GAAP measure $ 1,361,968     $ 1,404,212       -3 %


RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION  
           
           
           
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES          
(Unaudited, in thousands)          
           
  Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2025     2024  
           
Net income   97,052       92,138  
Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided from continuing operations:          
Deferred income tax expense   10,683       16,622  
Depletion, depreciation and amortization   90,559       87,137  
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties   4,574       2,371  
Derivative fair value loss (income)   158,957       (46,598 )
Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments   4,573       122,373  
Divestiture contract obligation, including accretion   8,897       10,267  
Amortization of deferred financing costs and other   1,182       1,232  
Deferred and stock-based compensation   15,083       18,215  
Gain on sale of assets   (62 )     (87 )
Gain on early extinguishment of debt   (3 )     (64 )
           
Changes in working capital:          
Accounts receivable   (28,722 )     107,454  
Other current assets   (9,028 )     (8,944 )
Accounts payable   36,181       12,188  
Accrued liabilities and other   (59,843 )     (82,374 )
Net changes in working capital   (61,412 )     28,324  
Net cash provided from operating activities   330,083       331,930  
           
           
           
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATING          
ACTIVITIES, AS REPORTED, TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS          
BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL, a non-GAAP measure          
(Unaudited, in thousands)          
  Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2025     2024  
Net cash provided from operating activities, as reported $ 330,083     $ 331,930  
Net changes in working capital   61,412       (28,324 )
Exploration expense   6,044       4,202  
Lawsuit settlements   27       191  
Non-cash compensation adjustment and other   (175 )     (101 )
Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital - non-GAAP measure $ 397,391     $ 307,898  
           
           
           
ADJUSTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING          
(Unaudited, in thousands)          
  Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2025     2024  
Basic:          
Weighted average shares outstanding   240,776       242,082  
Stock held by deferred compensation plan   (741 )     (1,577 )
Adjusted basic   240,035       240,505  
           
Dilutive:          
Weighted average shares outstanding   240,776       242,082  
Dilutive stock options under treasury method   979       324  
Adjusted dilutive   241,755       242,406  


RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION  
                 
                 
                 
RECONCILIATION OF NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL SALES                
AND DERIVATIVE FAIR VALUE INCOME (LOSS) TO                
CALCULATED CASH REALIZED NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND                
OIL PRICES WITH AND WITHOUT THIRD-PARTY                
TRANSPORTATION, GATHERING, PROCESSING AND                
COMPRESSION COSTS, a non-GAAP measure                
(Unaudited, In thousands, except per unit data)          
  Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2025     2024     %  
Natural gas, NGLs and Oil Sales components:                
Natural gas sales $ 490,377     $ 271,475        
NGLs sales   275,654       256,076        
Oil sales   25,889       39,450        
Total Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil Sales, as reported $ 791,920     $ 567,001       40 %
                 
Derivative Fair Value (Loss) Income, as reported $ (158,957 )   $ 46,598        
Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments - (gain) loss:                
Natural gas   (4,729 )     (120,913 )      
NGLs   412       77        
Oil   (256 )     (1,537 )      
Total change in fair value related to commodity derivatives prior to                
settlement, a non GAAP measure $ (163,530 )   $ (75,775 )      
                 
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression components:                
Natural Gas $ 157,519     $ 150,112        
NGLs   147,838       140,274        
Oil   752       489        
Total transportation, gathering, processing and compression, as reported $ 306,109     $ 290,875        
                 
Natural gas, NGL and Oil sales, including cash-settled derivatives: (c)                
Natural gas sales $ 495,106     $ 392,388        
NGLs sales   275,242       255,999        
Oil Sales   26,145       40,987        
Total $ 796,493     $ 689,374       16 %
                 
Production of natural gas, NGLs and oil during the periods (a):                
Natural Gas (mcf)   135,963,430       132,650,240       2 %
NGLs (bbls)   9,919,989       9,760,723       2 %
Oil (bbls)   423,579       610,279       -31 %
Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b)   198,024,838       194,876,252       2 %
                 
Production of natural gas, NGLs and oil - average per day (a):                
Natural Gas (mcf)   1,510,705       1,457,695       4 %
NGLs (bbls)   110,222       107,261       3 %
Oil (bbls)   4,706       6,706       -30 %
Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b)   2,200,276       2,141,497       3 %
                 
Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third-party                
transportation costs:                
Natural Gas (per mcf) $ 3.61     $ 2.05       76 %
NGLs (per bbl) $ 27.79     $ 26.24       6 %
Oil (per bbl) $ 61.12     $ 64.64       -5 %
Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b) $ 4.00     $ 2.91       37 %
                 
Average prices, including derivative settlements before third-party                
transportation costs: (c)                
Natural Gas (per mcf) $ 3.64     $ 2.96       23 %
NGLs (per bbl) $ 27.75     $ 26.23       6 %
Oil (per bbl) $ 61.72     $ 67.16       -8 %
Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b) $ 4.02     $ 3.54       14 %
                 
Average prices, including derivative settlements and after third-party                
transportation costs: (d)                
Natural Gas (per mcf) $ 2.48     $ 1.83       36 %
NGLs (per bbl) $ 12.84     $ 11.86       8 %
Oil (per bbl) $ 59.95     $ 66.36       -10 %
Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b) $ 2.48     $ 2.05       21 %
                 
Transportation, gathering and compression expense per mcfe $ 1.55     $ 1.49       4 %
                 
(a) Represents volumes sold regardless of when produced.  
(b) Oil and NGLs are converted at the rate of one barrel equals six mcfe based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil to natural gas, which is not necessarily  
indicative of the relationship of oil and natural gas prices.  
(c) Excluding third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs.  
(d) Net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs.  
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION  
                 
                 
                 
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME                
TAXES AS REPORTED TO INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES                
EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure                
(Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data)                
  Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2025     2024     %  
                 
Income from operations before income taxes, as reported   109,735      110,342       -1 %
Adjustment for certain special items:                
Gain on the sale of assets   (62 )    (87 )      
ARO settlement loss   -      26        
Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement   163,530      75,775        
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties   4,574      2,371        
Gain on early extinguishment of debt   (3 )    (64 )      
Lawsuit settlements   27      191        
Exit costs   8,897      10,315        
Brokered natural gas and marketing - stock-based compensation   840      708        
Direct operating - stock-based compensation   537      497        
Exploration expenses - stock-based compensation   347      324        
General & administrative - stock-based compensation   10,111      9,978        
Deferred compensation plan - non-cash adjustment   2,879      6,405        
                 
Income before income taxes, as adjusted   301,412      216,781       39 %
                 
Income tax expense, as adjusted                
Current (a)   2,000      1,582        
Deferred (a)   67,325      48,278        
                 
Net income, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 232,087     $ 166,921       39 %
                 
Non-GAAP income per common share                
Basic $ 0.97     $ 0.69       41 %
Diluted $ 0.96     $ 0.69       39 %
                 
Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, if dilutive   241,755      242,406        
                 
                 
                 
                 
                 
(a) Taxes are estimated to be approximately 23% for 2024 and 2025  


RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION  
           
           
           
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME, EXCLUDING          
CERTAIN ITEMS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER          
SHARE, non-GAAP measures          
(In thousands, except per share data)          
  Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2025     2024  
           
Net income, as reported $ 97,052     $ 92,138  
Adjustments for certain special items:          
Gain on the sale of assets   (62 )     (87 )
ARO settlement loss   -       26  
Gain on early extinguishment of debt   (3 )     (64 )
Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement   163,530       75,775  
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties   4,574       2,371  
Lawsuit settlements   27       191  
Exit costs   8,897       10,315  
Stock-based compensation   11,835       11,507  
Deferred compensation plan   2,879       6,405  
Tax impact   (56,642 )     (31,656 )
           
Net income, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 232,087     $ 166,921  
           
Net income per diluted share, as reported $ 0.40     $ 0.38  
Adjustments for certain special items per diluted share:          
Gain on the sale of assets   -       -  
ARO settlement loss   -       -  
Gain on early extinguishment of debt   -       -  
Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement   0.68       0.31  
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties   0.02       0.01  
Lawsuit settlements   -       -  
Exit costs   0.04       0.04  
Stock-based compensation   0.05       0.05  
Deferred compensation plan   0.01       0.03  
Adjustment for rounding differences   (0.01 )     -  
Tax impact   (0.23 )     (0.13 )
Dilutive share impact (rabbi trust and other)   -       -  
           
Net income per diluted share, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 0.96     $ 0.69  
           
Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure:          
Basic $ 0.97     $ 0.69  
Diluted $ 0.96     $ 0.69  


RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION  
           
RECONCILIATION OF CASH MARGIN PER MCFE, a non-          
GAAP measure          
(Unaudited, In thousands, except per unit data)          
  Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2025     2024  
           
Revenues          
Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales, as reported $ 791,920     $ 567,001  
Derivative fair value (loss) income, as reported   (158,957 )     46,598  
Less non-cash fair value loss   163,530       75,775  
Brokered natural gas and marketing, as reported   54,408       28,831  
Other income, as reported   3,183       3,026  
Less gain on sale of assets   (62 )     (87 )
Less ARO settlement   -       26  
Cash revenues   854,022       721,170  
           
Expenses          
Direct operating, as reported   25,373       22,161  
Less direct operating stock-based compensation   (537 )     (497 )
Transportation, gathering and compression, as reported   306,109       290,875  
Taxes other than income, as reported   6,987       5,368  
Brokered natural gas and marketing, as reported   58,201       31,603  
Less brokered natural gas and marketing stock-based compensation   (840 )     (708 )
General and administrative, as reported   41,691       43,941  
Less G&A stock-based compensation   (10,111 )     (9,978 )
Less lawsuit settlements   (27 )     (191 )
Interest expense, as reported   29,161       30,476  
Less amortization of deferred financing costs   (1,376 )     (1,360 )
Cash expenses   454,631       411,690  
           
Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure $ 399,391     $ 309,480  
           
Mmcfe produced during period   198,025       194,876  
           
Cash margin per mcfe $ 2.02     $ 1.59  
           
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES          
TO CASH MARGIN, a non-GAAP measure          
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)          
  Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2025     2024  
           
Income before income taxes, as reported $ 109,735     $ 110,342  
Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to cash margin:          
ARO settlements   -       26  
Derivative fair value loss (income)   158,957       (46,598 )
Net cash receipts on derivative settlements   4,573       122,373  
Exploration expense   6,044       4,202  
Lawsuit settlements   27       191  
Exit costs   8,897       10,315  
Deferred compensation plan   2,879       6,405  
Stock-based compensation (direct operating, brokered natural gas and   11,835       11,507  
Marketing, and general and administrative)          
Bad debt expense   -       -  
Interest - amortization of deferred financing costs   1,376       1,360  
Depletion, depreciation and amortization   90,559       87,137  
Gain on sale of assets   (62 )     (87 )
Gain on early extinguishment of debt   (3 )     (64 )
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties   4,574       2,371  
Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure $ 399,391     $ 309,480  

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Mining Industry


