The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation Expands Research Partnership with Helios Clinical Across Markets, Enhancing Access to Cutting-Edge Cancer Trials

CERRITOS, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) (“TOI” or the “Company”), a pioneer in value-based community oncology care, is proud to announce an enterprise-wide expansion of its strategic partnership with Helios Clinical Research, a nationally recognized research site network. This initiative builds upon a successful collaboration in Florida and reflects TOI’s ongoing commitment to integrating clinical research into community oncology settings.

“Expanding our research collaboration with Helios Clinical is a natural next step,” said Daniel Virnich, MD, CEO at TOI. “They’ve proven to be a highly capable partner, helping us streamline study activation, accelerate enrollment, and reduce operational burden on our sites. This move allows us to scale our research infrastructure much more quickly while staying laser-focused on patient care.”

Strategic Benefits of the Partnership:

Expanded Access to Clinical Trials: Patients will gain greater access to leading-edge therapies through trials supported by Helios’ centralized operations and outreach model.

Enhanced Trial Performance: Sponsors benefit from streamlined startup processes, optimized patient matching, and unified oversight.

Scalable Infrastructure: Helios provides regulatory, recruitment, and operational support, enabling TOI’s clinicians to focus on delivering world-class care while expanding their research footprint.

Equity in Oncology Research: Both organizations share a commitment to enrolling diverse and underrepresented patient populations, advancing health equity in oncology care.

“This isn’t just about geographic growth,” said Yale Podnos, MD, Chief Medical Officer at TOI. “It’s about ensuring that clinical research becomes a routine, integral part of patient care in every market we serve.”

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of over 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other services traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 120 employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 70 clinic locations, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information, visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com

About Helios Clinical Research

Helios Clinical Research is a full-service site network known for its integrated, tech-forward approach to clinical trial execution. With expertise in oncology and a national footprint, Helios partners with leading healthcare organizations to bring high-performing, patient-first research capabilities into real-world care settings.

Contacts

Media

The Oncology Institute, Inc.

marketing@theoncologyinstitute.com

Investors

Solebury Strategic Communications

investors@theoncologyinstitute.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.