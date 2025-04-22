Submit Release
Foresight Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

WINNEBAGO, Ill., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX:FGFH) reported net income of $734 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a 79% decrease compared to the $3.51 million reported for the first quarter of 2024. Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) for the first quarter decreased 80% to $0.20 compared to $1.00 in the first quarter of the prior year. The first quarter results produced a Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 2.18% and Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of 0.21%. The decrease in net income compared to the first quarter of 2024 was due to an increase in provision for loan losses, an impairment charge related to other investments and nonrecurring expenses related to the charter consolidation process.

Foresight CEO Peter Q. Morrison stated “The legal consolidation of our Company’s six banking charters is on track to occur during the second quarter of this year, with the conversions of operating systems to a single platform to be layered in between August and October of 2025. This consolidation will provide significant savings via the reduction of duplicative operational expenses and gained efficiencies by operating under one functional banking platform rather than six. During the consolidation process executive management of Foresight Financial Group gained additional insight into the loan portfolios and credit administration practices of each of its subsidiary banks, which resulted in the identification of weaknesses in the clean energy sector of the portfolio within the German-American State Bank charter. We expect the increased consistency in credit administration practices gained through charter consolidation will be accretive to credit quality, earnings, and shareholder value.”

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased by $152 thousand to $12.26 million as compared to $12.11 million the year before. The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased by two basis points to 3.25% compared to 3.23% in the first quarter of 2024. Average total loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased by $21.2 million to $1.10 billion as compared to $1.08 billion in the first quarter of 2024. Total average deposits for the first quarter of 2025 increased $34.4 million to $1.41 billion as compared to $1.38 billion in the first quarter of the prior year.

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased to $1.30 million as compared to $64 thousand in the first quarter of the prior year, reflecting potential impairment of certain credits within the clean energy sector of the loan portfolio. Total non-performing assets of the Company as of March 31, 2025 was $29.72 million compared to $28.42 million the previous quarter, and $14.72 million as of March 31, 2024.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased $267 thousand to $1.94 million compared to $1.68 million in the first quarter of the prior year. The increase includes an increase of $240,000 in net loan servicing fees, including a favorable fair value adjustment of $157 thousand to the originated mortgage servicing rights asset, and an improvement of $111 thousand in net gains/losses on securities sales.

Noninterest expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $12.18 million, a $3.03 million increase over $9.15 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in operating expenses includes a $1.96 million impairment charge on a green energy sector non-marketable equity investment and $313 thousand of charter consolidation related expenses. In addition, salaries and employee benefits increased by $447 thousand, or 7.8%.

The closing price for the Company’s stock was $31.50, as of the close of business April 16, 2025. Tangible book value per share of the Company’s common stock increased by $1.21and $3.63 to $43.80 as of March 31, 2025, compared to $42.59 and $40.17 as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The tangible book value per share of the Company’s common stock, excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income was $51.80 at March 31, 2025, compared to $51.79 at the end of 2024 and $50.44 as of March 31, 2024.

About Foresight Financial

Foresight Financial is a multi-bank holding company located in Northern Illinois, its subsidiary community banks include Northwest Bank of Rockford, State Bank in Freeport, State Bank of Davis, Foresight Bank in Pecatonica (fka German American State Bank), Lena State Bank, and the State Bank of Herscher. Foresight’s common stock is listed on the “OTCQX” market under the trading symbol FGFH.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company's markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which the Company, or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the Company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:

Peter Morrison
Chief Executive Officer
(815) 847-7500
 Todd James
Chief Financial Officer
(815) 847-7500



Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
  March 31,   December 31,
Assets   2025       2024  
  (in thousands, except per share data)
Cash and due from banks $ 19,996     $ 16,905  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   46,118       45,357  
Federal funds sold   452       1,738  
Total cash and cash equivalents   66,566       64,000  
       
Interest-bearing deposits in banks - term deposits   2,466       4,434  
Debt securities:      
Debt securities available-for-sale (AFS)   380,667       369,945  
Debt securities held-to-maturity (HTM)   3,263       3,263  
Marketable equity securities and other investments   5,671       7,592  
Loans held for sale   573       852  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses   1,084,761       1,100,657  
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net   -       -  
Premises and equipment, net   16,978       17,125  
Bank owned life insurance   24,615       24,459  
Other assets   40,519       40,892  
Total assets $ 1,626,079     $ 1,633,219  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
       
Liabilities:      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 250,709     $ 249,076  
Interest-bearing   1,142,009       1,151,627  
Total deposits   1,392,718       1,400,703  
Federal funds purchased   55       5,804  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   21,095       15,017  
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings   37,810       40,911  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   16,670       17,386  
Total liabilities   1,468,348       1,479,821  
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Preferred stock   -       -  
Common stock   1,060       1,060  
Additional paid-in capital   16,482       16,482  
Retained earnings   184,972       184,961  
Treasury stock, at cost   (16,008 )     (16,008 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (28,775 )     (33,097 )
Total stockholders' equity   157,731       153,398  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,626,079     $ 1,633,219  
       



Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025     2024
  (in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income:      
Loans, including fees $ 16,918   $ 16,698
Debt securities:      
Taxable   2,064     1,755
Tax-exempt   403     418
Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other   646     515
Federal funds sold   10     28
Total interest income   20,041     19,414
Interest expense:      
Deposits   7,365     6,881
Federal funds purchased   5     20
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   72     115
FHLB and other borrowings   335     286
Total interest expense   7,777     7,302
Net interest income   12,264     12,112
Provision for credit losses   1,298     64
Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses   10,966     12,048
       
Noninterest income:      
Customer service fees   342     342
Loss on sales and calls of AFS securities, net   0     -111
Gain on sale of loans, net   137     104
Loan servicing fees, net   309     69
Bank owned life insurance   157     216
ATM / interchange fees   494     507
Other   503     548
Total noninterest income   1,942     1,675
       
Noninterest expenses:      
Salaries and employee benefits   6,202     5,755
Occupancy expense of premises, net   602     638
Outside services   666     374
Data processing   731     716
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net   0     0
Other   3,980     1,663
Total noninterest expenses   12,181     9,146
       
Income before income taxes   727     4,579
Income tax expense   -7     1,070
       
Net income $ 734   $ 3,509
       
Earnings per common share:      
Basic $ 0.20   $ 1.00
Diluted $ 0.20   $ 1.00



Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
                   
  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024
Interest and dividend income:                  
Loans, including fees $ 16,918     $ 17,249   $ 17,943     $ 17,394   $ 16,698  
Interest on investment securities   2,467       2,269     2,183       2,236     2,173  
Interest on fed funds sold and other deposits   656       818     573       625     543  
Total interest income   20,041       20,336     20,699       20,255     19,414  
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   7,365       7,641     7,885       7,448     6,881  
Federal funds purchased   5       7     29       8     20  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   72       132     134       103     115  
FHLB and other borrowings   335       328     365       335     286  
Total interest expense   7,777       8,108     8,413       7,894     7,302  
Net interest income   12,264       12,228     12,286       12,361     12,112  
Provision for credit losses   1,298       665     185       138     64  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   10,966       11,563     12,101       12,223     12,048  
                   
Noninterest income:                  
Customer service fees   342       371     366       342     342  
Net securities gains (losses)   -       -     -       -     (111 )
Gain on sale of loans, net   137       182     303       183     104  
Loan servicing fees, net   309       192     (98 )     86     69  
Bank owned life insurance   157       160     571       163     216  
ATM / debit card revenue   494       539     547       550     507  
Other   503       429     298       334     548  
Total noninterest income   1,942       1,873     1,987       1,658     1,675  
                   
Noninterest expenses:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   6,202       6,383     6,302       6,230     5,755  
Occupancy expense of premises, net   602       587     592       587     638  
Outside services   666       435     411       391     374  
Data processing   731       968     788       716     716  
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net   -       -     6       6     -  
Other   3,980       1,878     1,759       1,709     1,663  
Total noninterest expenses   12,181       10,251     9,858       9,639     9,146  
Income before income taxes   727       3,185     4,230       4,240     4,579  
Income tax expense   (7 )     692     833       975     1,070  
Net income $ 734     $ 2,493   $ 3,397     $ 3,265   $ 3,509  
                   



Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
  As of
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 19,996     $ 16,905     $ 30,162     $ 21,290     $ 13,179  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   46,118       45,357       20,040       11,196       33,299  
Federal funds sold   452       1,738       2,183       3,433       2,791  
Total cash and cash equivalents   66,566       64,000       52,385       35,919       49,269  
                   
Interest-bearing deposits in banks - term deposits   2,466       4,434       5,169       4,983       5,975  
Debt securities:                  
Debt securities available-for-sale (AFS)   380,667       369,945       368,386       359,762       361,298  
Debt securities held-to-maturity (HTM)   3,263       3,263       3,616       3,609       3,603  
Marketable equity securities and other investments   5,671       7,592       6,738       6,215       6,030  
Loans held for sale   573       852       794       480       479  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses   1,084,761       1,100,657       1,102,342       1,107,199       1,074,147  
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net   -       -       -       68       -  
Premises and equipment, net   16,978       17,125       17,125       17,234       17,399  
Bank owned life insurance   24,615       24,459       24,300       24,653       24,490  
Other assets   40,519       40,892       39,350       39,550       37,172  
Total assets $ 1,626,079     $ 1,633,219     $ 1,620,205     $ 1,599,672     $ 1,579,862  
                   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 250,709     $ 249,076     $ 237,685     $ 244,414     $ 248,836  
Interest-bearing   1,142,009       1,151,627       1,138,578       1,128,081       1,118,894  
Total deposits   1,392,718       1,400,703       1,376,263       1,372,495       1,367,730  
Federal funds purchased   55       5,804       4,764       6,053       446  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   21,095       15,017       23,381       21,930       21,553  
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings   37,810       40,911       39,174       39,293       34,170  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   16,670       17,386       16,970       16,674       16,588  
Total liabilities   1,468,348       1,479,821       1,460,552       1,456,445       1,440,487  
Stockholders' equity:                  
Preferred stock   -       -       -       -       -  
Common stock   1,060       1,060       1,060       1,022       1,020  
Additional paid-in capital   16,482       16,482       16,445       11,660       11,432  
Retained earnings   184,972       184,961       183,118       180,346       177,703  
Treasury stock, at cost   (16,008 )     (16,008 )     (16,008 )     (16,008 )     (15,161 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (28,775 )     (33,097 )     (24,963 )     (33,793 )     (35,619 )
Total stockholders' equity   157,731       153,398       159,653       143,227       139,375  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,626,079     $ 1,633,219     $ 1,620,205     $ 1,599,672     $ 1,579,862  
                   



KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
(Unaudited)
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
                   
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.20     $ 0.69     $ 0.97     $ 0.95     $ 1.00  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.20       0.69       0.97       0.94       1.00  
Dividends per common share   0.20       0.18       0.18       0.18       0.18  
                   
Book value per common share   43.84       42.63       44.38       41.59       40.21  
Tangible book value per common share   43.80       42.59       44.34       41.55       40.17  
Tangible book value, excluding AOCI, per share   51.80       51.79       51.28       51.36       50.44  
End of period shares outstanding   3,598,042       3,598,042       3,597,418       3,443,937       3,466,225  
Average number of shares outstanding   3,598,042       3,597,478       3,494,270       3,450,527       3,494,961  
                   
Return on average assets   0.21 %     0.58 %     0.82 %     0.82 %     0.90 %
Return on average equity   2.18 %     6.08 %     8.83 %     9.40 %     10.04 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent   3.25 %     3.14 %     3.21 %     3.24 %     3.23 %
Efficiency ratio, tax equivalent   83.72 %     72.58       68.97       68.13       65.42  
                   



ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited) As of
(Amounts in thousands) March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024
                   
Nonaccrual Loans 28,564     28,175     23,653     21,366     14,668  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 185     230     680     32     53  
Total non-performing loans 28,749     28,405     24,333     21,398     14,721  
Other real estate owned and other assets 6     13     7     -     -  
Impaired other investments 961     -     -     -     -  
Total non-performing Assets 29,716     28,418     24,340     21,398     14,721  
                   
Total Loans 1,100,853     1,115,351     1,117,022     1,121,742     1,088,584  
Allowance for credit losses 16,092     14,694     14,678     14,543     14,435  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,084,761     1,100,657     1,102,344     1,107,199     1,074,149  
                   
Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.83 %   1.74 %   1.50 %   1.34 %   0.93 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.77 %   1.74 %   1.50 %   1.34 %   0.93 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.46 %   1.32 %   1.31 %   1.30 %   1.33 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 55.97 %   51.73 %   60.32 %   67.96 %   98.06 %

