Foresight Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
WINNEBAGO, Ill., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX:FGFH) reported net income of $734 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a 79% decrease compared to the $3.51 million reported for the first quarter of 2024. Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) for the first quarter decreased 80% to $0.20 compared to $1.00 in the first quarter of the prior year. The first quarter results produced a Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 2.18% and Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of 0.21%. The decrease in net income compared to the first quarter of 2024 was due to an increase in provision for loan losses, an impairment charge related to other investments and nonrecurring expenses related to the charter consolidation process.
Foresight CEO Peter Q. Morrison stated “The legal consolidation of our Company’s six banking charters is on track to occur during the second quarter of this year, with the conversions of operating systems to a single platform to be layered in between August and October of 2025. This consolidation will provide significant savings via the reduction of duplicative operational expenses and gained efficiencies by operating under one functional banking platform rather than six. During the consolidation process executive management of Foresight Financial Group gained additional insight into the loan portfolios and credit administration practices of each of its subsidiary banks, which resulted in the identification of weaknesses in the clean energy sector of the portfolio within the German-American State Bank charter. We expect the increased consistency in credit administration practices gained through charter consolidation will be accretive to credit quality, earnings, and shareholder value.”
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased by $152 thousand to $12.26 million as compared to $12.11 million the year before. The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased by two basis points to 3.25% compared to 3.23% in the first quarter of 2024. Average total loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased by $21.2 million to $1.10 billion as compared to $1.08 billion in the first quarter of 2024. Total average deposits for the first quarter of 2025 increased $34.4 million to $1.41 billion as compared to $1.38 billion in the first quarter of the prior year.
The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased to $1.30 million as compared to $64 thousand in the first quarter of the prior year, reflecting potential impairment of certain credits within the clean energy sector of the loan portfolio. Total non-performing assets of the Company as of March 31, 2025 was $29.72 million compared to $28.42 million the previous quarter, and $14.72 million as of March 31, 2024.
Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased $267 thousand to $1.94 million compared to $1.68 million in the first quarter of the prior year. The increase includes an increase of $240,000 in net loan servicing fees, including a favorable fair value adjustment of $157 thousand to the originated mortgage servicing rights asset, and an improvement of $111 thousand in net gains/losses on securities sales.
Noninterest expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $12.18 million, a $3.03 million increase over $9.15 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in operating expenses includes a $1.96 million impairment charge on a green energy sector non-marketable equity investment and $313 thousand of charter consolidation related expenses. In addition, salaries and employee benefits increased by $447 thousand, or 7.8%.
The closing price for the Company’s stock was $31.50, as of the close of business April 16, 2025. Tangible book value per share of the Company’s common stock increased by $1.21and $3.63 to $43.80 as of March 31, 2025, compared to $42.59 and $40.17 as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The tangible book value per share of the Company’s common stock, excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income was $51.80 at March 31, 2025, compared to $51.79 at the end of 2024 and $50.44 as of March 31, 2024.
About Foresight Financial
Foresight Financial is a multi-bank holding company located in Northern Illinois, its subsidiary community banks include Northwest Bank of Rockford, State Bank in Freeport, State Bank of Davis, Foresight Bank in Pecatonica (fka German American State Bank), Lena State Bank, and the State Bank of Herscher. Foresight’s common stock is listed on the “OTCQX” market under the trading symbol FGFH.
Forward-Looking Statements
When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company's markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which the Company, or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the Company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.
FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
|Peter Morrison
Chief Executive Officer
(815) 847-7500
|Todd James
Chief Financial Officer
(815) 847-7500
|Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|Assets
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|19,996
|$
|16,905
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|46,118
|45,357
|Federal funds sold
|452
|1,738
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|66,566
|64,000
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks - term deposits
|2,466
|4,434
|Debt securities:
|Debt securities available-for-sale (AFS)
|380,667
|369,945
|Debt securities held-to-maturity (HTM)
|3,263
|3,263
|Marketable equity securities and other investments
|5,671
|7,592
|Loans held for sale
|573
|852
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
|1,084,761
|1,100,657
|Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net
|-
|-
|Premises and equipment, net
|16,978
|17,125
|Bank owned life insurance
|24,615
|24,459
|Other assets
|40,519
|40,892
|Total assets
|$
|1,626,079
|$
|1,633,219
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|250,709
|$
|249,076
|Interest-bearing
|1,142,009
|1,151,627
|Total deposits
|1,392,718
|1,400,703
|Federal funds purchased
|55
|5,804
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|21,095
|15,017
|Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings
|37,810
|40,911
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|16,670
|17,386
|Total liabilities
|1,468,348
|1,479,821
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock
|-
|-
|Common stock
|1,060
|1,060
|Additional paid-in capital
|16,482
|16,482
|Retained earnings
|184,972
|184,961
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(16,008
|)
|(16,008
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(28,775
|)
|(33,097
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|157,731
|153,398
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,626,079
|$
|1,633,219
|Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Interest and dividend income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|16,918
|$
|16,698
|Debt securities:
|Taxable
|2,064
|1,755
|Tax-exempt
|403
|418
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other
|646
|515
|Federal funds sold
|10
|28
|Total interest income
|20,041
|19,414
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|7,365
|6,881
|Federal funds purchased
|5
|20
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|72
|115
|FHLB and other borrowings
|335
|286
|Total interest expense
|7,777
|7,302
|Net interest income
|12,264
|12,112
|Provision for credit losses
|1,298
|64
|Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses
|10,966
|12,048
|Noninterest income:
|Customer service fees
|342
|342
|Loss on sales and calls of AFS securities, net
|0
|-111
|Gain on sale of loans, net
|137
|104
|Loan servicing fees, net
|309
|69
|Bank owned life insurance
|157
|216
|ATM / interchange fees
|494
|507
|Other
|503
|548
|Total noninterest income
|1,942
|1,675
|Noninterest expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|6,202
|5,755
|Occupancy expense of premises, net
|602
|638
|Outside services
|666
|374
|Data processing
|731
|716
|Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net
|0
|0
|Other
|3,980
|1,663
|Total noninterest expenses
|12,181
|9,146
|Income before income taxes
|727
|4,579
|Income tax expense
|-7
|1,070
|Net income
|$
|734
|$
|3,509
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.20
|$
|1.00
|Diluted
|$
|0.20
|$
|1.00
|Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income
|(Unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Interest and dividend income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|16,918
|$
|17,249
|$
|17,943
|$
|17,394
|$
|16,698
|Interest on investment securities
|2,467
|2,269
|2,183
|2,236
|2,173
|Interest on fed funds sold and other deposits
|656
|818
|573
|625
|543
|Total interest income
|20,041
|20,336
|20,699
|20,255
|19,414
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|7,365
|7,641
|7,885
|7,448
|6,881
|Federal funds purchased
|5
|7
|29
|8
|20
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|72
|132
|134
|103
|115
|FHLB and other borrowings
|335
|328
|365
|335
|286
|Total interest expense
|7,777
|8,108
|8,413
|7,894
|7,302
|Net interest income
|12,264
|12,228
|12,286
|12,361
|12,112
|Provision for credit losses
|1,298
|665
|185
|138
|64
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|10,966
|11,563
|12,101
|12,223
|12,048
|Noninterest income:
|Customer service fees
|342
|371
|366
|342
|342
|Net securities gains (losses)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(111
|)
|Gain on sale of loans, net
|137
|182
|303
|183
|104
|Loan servicing fees, net
|309
|192
|(98
|)
|86
|69
|Bank owned life insurance
|157
|160
|571
|163
|216
|ATM / debit card revenue
|494
|539
|547
|550
|507
|Other
|503
|429
|298
|334
|548
|Total noninterest income
|1,942
|1,873
|1,987
|1,658
|1,675
|Noninterest expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|6,202
|6,383
|6,302
|6,230
|5,755
|Occupancy expense of premises, net
|602
|587
|592
|587
|638
|Outside services
|666
|435
|411
|391
|374
|Data processing
|731
|968
|788
|716
|716
|Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net
|-
|-
|6
|6
|-
|Other
|3,980
|1,878
|1,759
|1,709
|1,663
|Total noninterest expenses
|12,181
|10,251
|9,858
|9,639
|9,146
|Income before income taxes
|727
|3,185
|4,230
|4,240
|4,579
|Income tax expense
|(7
|)
|692
|833
|975
|1,070
|Net income
|$
|734
|$
|2,493
|$
|3,397
|$
|3,265
|$
|3,509
|Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited)
|As of
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|19,996
|$
|16,905
|$
|30,162
|$
|21,290
|$
|13,179
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|46,118
|45,357
|20,040
|11,196
|33,299
|Federal funds sold
|452
|1,738
|2,183
|3,433
|2,791
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|66,566
|64,000
|52,385
|35,919
|49,269
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks - term deposits
|2,466
|4,434
|5,169
|4,983
|5,975
|Debt securities:
|Debt securities available-for-sale (AFS)
|380,667
|369,945
|368,386
|359,762
|361,298
|Debt securities held-to-maturity (HTM)
|3,263
|3,263
|3,616
|3,609
|3,603
|Marketable equity securities and other investments
|5,671
|7,592
|6,738
|6,215
|6,030
|Loans held for sale
|573
|852
|794
|480
|479
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
|1,084,761
|1,100,657
|1,102,342
|1,107,199
|1,074,147
|Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net
|-
|-
|-
|68
|-
|Premises and equipment, net
|16,978
|17,125
|17,125
|17,234
|17,399
|Bank owned life insurance
|24,615
|24,459
|24,300
|24,653
|24,490
|Other assets
|40,519
|40,892
|39,350
|39,550
|37,172
|Total assets
|$
|1,626,079
|$
|1,633,219
|$
|1,620,205
|$
|1,599,672
|$
|1,579,862
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|250,709
|$
|249,076
|$
|237,685
|$
|244,414
|$
|248,836
|Interest-bearing
|1,142,009
|1,151,627
|1,138,578
|1,128,081
|1,118,894
|Total deposits
|1,392,718
|1,400,703
|1,376,263
|1,372,495
|1,367,730
|Federal funds purchased
|55
|5,804
|4,764
|6,053
|446
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|21,095
|15,017
|23,381
|21,930
|21,553
|Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings
|37,810
|40,911
|39,174
|39,293
|34,170
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|16,670
|17,386
|16,970
|16,674
|16,588
|Total liabilities
|1,468,348
|1,479,821
|1,460,552
|1,456,445
|1,440,487
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock
|1,060
|1,060
|1,060
|1,022
|1,020
|Additional paid-in capital
|16,482
|16,482
|16,445
|11,660
|11,432
|Retained earnings
|184,972
|184,961
|183,118
|180,346
|177,703
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(16,008
|)
|(16,008
|)
|(16,008
|)
|(16,008
|)
|(15,161
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(28,775
|)
|(33,097
|)
|(24,963
|)
|(33,793
|)
|(35,619
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|157,731
|153,398
|159,653
|143,227
|139,375
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,626,079
|$
|1,633,219
|$
|1,620,205
|$
|1,599,672
|$
|1,579,862
|KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
|(Unaudited)
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.97
|$
|0.95
|$
|1.00
|Diluted earnings per common share
|0.20
|0.69
|0.97
|0.94
|1.00
|Dividends per common share
|0.20
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|Book value per common share
|43.84
|42.63
|44.38
|41.59
|40.21
|Tangible book value per common share
|43.80
|42.59
|44.34
|41.55
|40.17
|Tangible book value, excluding AOCI, per share
|51.80
|51.79
|51.28
|51.36
|50.44
|End of period shares outstanding
|3,598,042
|3,598,042
|3,597,418
|3,443,937
|3,466,225
|Average number of shares outstanding
|3,598,042
|3,597,478
|3,494,270
|3,450,527
|3,494,961
|Return on average assets
|0.21
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.90
|%
|Return on average equity
|2.18
|%
|6.08
|%
|8.83
|%
|9.40
|%
|10.04
|%
|Net interest margin, tax equivalent
|3.25
|%
|3.14
|%
|3.21
|%
|3.24
|%
|3.23
|%
|Efficiency ratio, tax equivalent
|83.72
|%
|72.58
|68.97
|68.13
|65.42
|ASSET QUALITY DATA
|(Unaudited)
|As of
|(Amounts in thousands)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Nonaccrual Loans
|28,564
|28,175
|23,653
|21,366
|14,668
|Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|185
|230
|680
|32
|53
|Total non-performing loans
|28,749
|28,405
|24,333
|21,398
|14,721
|Other real estate owned and other assets
|6
|13
|7
|-
|-
|Impaired other investments
|961
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total non-performing Assets
|29,716
|28,418
|24,340
|21,398
|14,721
|Total Loans
|1,100,853
|1,115,351
|1,117,022
|1,121,742
|1,088,584
|Allowance for credit losses
|16,092
|14,694
|14,678
|14,543
|14,435
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
|1,084,761
|1,100,657
|1,102,344
|1,107,199
|1,074,149
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|1.83
|%
|1.74
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.34
|%
|0.93
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|1.77
|%
|1.74
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.34
|%
|0.93
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|1.46
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.33
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|55.97
|%
|51.73
|%
|60.32
|%
|67.96
|%
|98.06
|%
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.