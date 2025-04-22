Liberty Military Housing Honored with Resident Satisfaction Award for Eleventh Consecutive Year

SatisFacts Company Awards Recognizes Liberty for Outstanding Resident Experience Initiatives

Huntington Beach, CA, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Military Housing (Liberty), the first employee-owned military housing provider in the country and the largest in the multifamily industry, today announced that it has been recognized with the 2024 SatisFacts National Company Award for the eleventh consecutive year. This prestigious honor recognizes property management companies that demonstrate industry leadership in customer satisfaction and resident experience efforts.

SatisFacts Company Award winners are determined based on resident feedback submitted through its third-party surveying program. In 2024, Liberty earned an overall satisfaction score of 4.78 out of 5.00, with over 45,206 completed resident satisfaction surveys. Additionally, more than 170 Liberty communities were honored with the SatisFacts Property Award, which recognizes customer service initiatives executed at the property level.

“At Liberty, our passion for exemplary service drives our employee-owners to go above and beyond every day for the military families that live in our communities,” says Gail Miller, Chief Operating Officer, Liberty Military Housing. “The work that Liberty team members have done to earn top ratings from our residents for eleven consecutive years is an exceptional achievement that illustrates their tireless efforts to create an outstanding quality of life for our service members and their families.”

About Liberty Military Housing

Liberty Military Housing, formerly Lincoln Military Housing, is a leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multifamily industry. Liberty provides over 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families live in homes and communities built and maintained to the highest standards. Liberty was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) partnership. For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit www.livelmh.com.

About SatisFacts

SatisFacts is the leading provider of resident surveys, focusing on multifamily retention and reputation management. With over 15 years of experience and serving over 3 million units nationwide, SatisFacts' surveys provide actionable feedback to help increase resident satisfaction and property management companies' overall bottom lines. To learn more about the services they provide, please visit www.satisfacts.com. SatisFacts is a division of Internet Brands®.

