Viasat Announces Issuance of Notice of Early Full Redemption of Senior Unsecured Notes

Full Redemption of Remaining 5.625% Senior Notes due 2025

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced that it has issued a notice of redemption for all $442,550,000 remaining aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.625% senior notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) ahead of the September 15, 2025 maturity date at a cash redemption price of 100% of the principal amount of the notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest on such amount to, but excluding, the redemption date of May 2, 2025. Viasat plans to fund the redemption with cash on hand.

Interest on the redeemed 2025 Notes will cease to accrue and the 2025 Notes will cease to be outstanding effective as of the redemption date of May 2, 2025.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption of the 2025 Notes. Holders of the 2025 Notes should refer to the notice of redemption delivered to the registered holders of the 2025 Notes by Wilmington Trust, National Association, the trustee with respect to the 2025 Notes.

