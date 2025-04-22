Submit Release
First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

BLUEFIELD, Va., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company reported net income of $11.82 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.  

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of thirty-one cents, $0.31 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on May 9, 2025, and is expected to be paid on May 23, 2025. This year marks the 40th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders and the prior year was the 15th consecutive year of regular dividend increases.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Income Statement

  • Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 4.34%.  The yield on earning assets decreased 5 basis points from the same period of 2024 and is primarily attributable to a decrease in interest income of $867 thousand.  Interest income for loans and securities available-for-sale decreased $2.74 million and $470 thousand, respectively.  The decreases were primarily due to decreases in the average balance for loans and securities available-for-sale of $154.04 million and $89.74 million, respectively.  Additionally, the yield on loans decreased 8 basis points.  The decrease in interest income on loans and securities available-for-sale was somewhat offset by an increase in interest income on interest-bearing deposits with banks.  Interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities increased $472 thousand and is primarily attributable to an increase in yield of 11 basis points.
  • Noninterest income increased approximately $970 thousand, or 10.48%, when compared to the same quarter of 2024.  The increase is primarily attributable to an increase in service charges on deposits of $526 thousand, or 15.89%, and an increase in other operating income of $491 thousand, or 35.07%.  Noninterest expense increased $1.56 million, or 6.66% when compared to the same period of 2024.  The increase is primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits of $754 thousand, or 5.99%.
  • Annualized return on average assets ("ROA") was 1.49% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 1.60% for the same period of 2024. Annualized return on average common equity ("ROE") was 9.49% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 10.18%  for the same period of 2024.  

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

  • Consolidated assets totaled $3.23 billion at March 31, 2025.
  • Loans decreased $33.39 million, or 1.38%, from December 31, 2024.  Securities available for sale decreased $40.19 million, or 23.66%, from December 31, 2024.  Deposits decreased $6.77 million, or 0.25%, which was largely a function of declining higher-rate time deposits.  Stockholder equity decreased $29.98 million, or 5.69% due to the payment of a special cash dividend in the first quarter of 2025.  The net effect of these balance sheet changes resulted in an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $37.23 million, or 9.86%.  
  • The Company did not repurchase any common shares during the first quarter of 2025.
  • Non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.85% when compared with the same quarter of 2024.  The Company experienced net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 of $1.39 million, or 0.24% of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.74 million, or 0.27%, of annualized average loans for the same period in 2024. 
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.42% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.44% at December 31, 2024 and 1.41% at March 31, 2024. 
  • Book value per share at March 31, 2025, was $ 27.09, a decrease of $1.64 from year-end 2024.  The decrease is primarily attributable to the payment of the special cash dividend in the first quarter of 2025 of $2.07 per share totaling approximately $37.93 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.  Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached tables to this press release.  While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 53 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of March 31, 2025. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.62 billion in combined assets as of March 31, 2025. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.23 billion as of March 31, 2025. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; changes in banking laws and regulations; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict , terrorism or other geopolitical events; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Companys Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)  
   
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,
2025
 		    December 31,
2024
 		    September 30,
2024
 		    June 30,
2024
 		    March 31,
2024
 		 
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)                    
Interest income                                        
Interest and fees on loans   $ 30,669     $ 31,637     $ 32,120     $ 32,696     $ 33,418  
Interest on securities     1,238       1,447       1,070       1,211       1,698  
Interest on deposits in banks     3,262       3,348       3,702       2,882       913  
Total interest income     35,169       36,432       36,892       36,789       36,029  
Interest expense                                        
Interest on deposits     4,871       5,099       5,298       4,877       4,365  
Interest on borrowings     -       -       -       -       35  
Total interest expense     4,871       5,099       5,298       4,877       4,400  
Net interest income     30,298       31,333       31,594       31,912       31,629  
Provision for credit losses     321       1,082       1,360       144       1,011  
Net interest income after provision     29,977       30,251       30,234       31,768       30,618  
Noninterest income     10,229       10,337       10,452       9,342       9,259  
Noninterest expense     24,944       24,107       24,177       24,897       23,386  
Income before income taxes     15,262       16,481       16,509       16,213       16,491  
Income tax expense     3,444       3,441       3,476       3,527       3,646  
Net income   $ 11,818     $ 13,040     $ 13,033     $ 12,686     $ 12,845  
                                         
                                         
Earnings per common share                                        
Basic   $ 0.64     $ 0.71     $ 0.71     $ 0.69     $ 0.70  
Diluted   $ 0.64     $ 0.71     $ 0.71     $ 0.71     $ 0.71  
Cash dividends per common share                                        
Regular     0.31       0.31       0.31       0.29       0.29  
Special cash dividend     2.07       -       -       -       -  
Weighted average shares outstanding                                        
Basic     18,324,760       18,299,612       18,279,612       18,343,958       18,476,128  
Diluted     18,451,321       18,418,441       18,371,907       18,409,876       18,545,910  
Performance ratios                                        
Return on average assets     1.49 %     1.60 %     1.60 %     1.58 %     1.60 %
Return on average common equity     9.49 %     9.89 %     10.04 %     10.02 %     10.18 %
Return on average tangible common equity(1)     13.79 %     14.12 %     14.46 %     14.54 %     14.82 %

_____________

(1 ) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.      
           


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE  (Unaudited)  
   
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,
2025
 		    December 31,
2024
 		    September 30,
2024
 		    June 30,
2024
 		    March 31,
2024
 		 
(Amounts in thousands)                    
Noninterest income                                        
Wealth management   $ 1,162     $ 1,251     $ 1,071     $ 1,064     $ 1,099  
Service charges on deposits     3,836       3,613       3,661       3,428       3,310  
Other service charges and fees     3,340       3,575       3,697       3,670       3,450  
Other operating income     1,891       1,898       2,023       1,180       1,400  
Total noninterest income   $ 10,229     $ 10,337     $ 10,452     $ 9,342     $ 9,259  
Noninterest expense                                        
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 13,335     $ 13,501     $ 13,129     $ 12,491     $ 12,581  
Occupancy expense     1,576       1,329       1,270       1,309       1,378  
Furniture and equipment expense     1,575       1,562       1,574       1,687       1,545  
Service fees     2,484       2,305       2,461       2,427       2,449  
Advertising and public relations     1,055       1,165       967       933       796  
Professional fees     372       295       221       330       372  
Amortization of intangibles     524       535       536       530       530  
FDIC premiums and assessments     362       365       365       364       369  
Litigation expense     -       -       -       1,800       -  
Other operating expense     3,661       3,050       3,654       3,026       3,366  
Total noninterest expense   $ 24,944     $ 24,107     $ 24,177     $ 24,897     $ 23,386  


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)  
   
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,
2025
 		    December 31,
2024
 		    September 30,
2024
 		    June 30,
2024
 		    March 31,
2024
 		 
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)                    
Adjusted Net Income for diluted earnings per share   $ 11,818     $ 13,040     $ 13,033     $ 12,686     $ 12,845  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                                        
Loss (gain) on sale of securities     -       -       -       -       -  
Merger expense     -       -       -       -       -  
Day 2 provision for allowance for credit losses - Surrey     -       -       -       -       -  
Litigation expense     -       -       -       1,800       -  
Other items(1)     -       -       (825 )     -       -  
Total adjustments     -       -       (825 )     1,800       -  
Tax effect     -       -       (198 )     432       -  
Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP   $ 11,818     $ 13,040     $ 12,406     $ 14,054     $ 12,845  
                                         
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP   $ 0.64     $ 0.71     $ 0.68     $ 0.76     $ 0.69  
Performance ratios, non-GAAP                                        
Adjusted return on average assets     1.49 %     1.60 %     1.53 %     1.75 %     1.60 %
Adjusted return on average common equity     9.49 %     9.89 %     9.56 %     11.10 %     10.18 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (2)     13.79 %     14.12 %     13.77 %     16.11 %     14.82 %

_____________

(1 ) Includes other non-recurring income and expense items.      
(2 ) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.      
           


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)  
   
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2025     2024  
    Average             Average
Yield/		     Average             Average
Yield/		  
(Amounts in thousands)   Balance     Interest(1)     Rate(1)     Balance     Interest(1)     Rate(1)  
Assets                                                
Earning assets                                                
Loans(2)(3)   $ 2,395,068     $ 30,757       5.21 %   $ 2,549,107     $ 33,500       5.29 %
Securities available for sale     149,266       1,261       3.43 %     239,010       1,731       2.91 %
Interest-bearing deposits     295,939       3,262       4.47 %     66,483       916       5.54 %
Total earning assets     2,840,273       35,280       5.04 %     2,854,600       36,147       5.09 %
Other assets     373,791                       373,614                  
Total assets   $ 3,214,064                     $ 3,228,214                  
                                                 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                                                
Interest-bearing deposits                                                
Demand deposits   $ 658,651     $ 180       0.11 %   $ 665,875     $ 162       0.10 %
Savings deposits     891,148       3,311       1.51 %     866,084       3,412       1.58 %
Time deposits     238,254       1,380       2.35 %     249,974       790       1.27 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,788,053       4,871       1.10 %     1,781,933       4,364       0.98 %
Borrowings                                                
Federal funds purchased     -       -       -       2,527       35       5.52 %
Retail repurchase agreements     1,071       -       0.06 %     1,127       -       0.05 %
Total borrowings     1,071       -       0.06 %     3,654       35       3.85 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,789,124       4,871       1.10 %     1,785,587       4,399       0.99 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     859,988                       886,947                  
Other liabilities     60,167                       48,298                  
Total liabilities     2,709,279                       2,720,832                  
Stockholders' equity     504,785                       507,382                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 3,214,064                     $ 3,228,214                  
Net interest income, FTE(1)           $ 30,409                     $ 31,748          
Net interest rate spread                     3.94 %                     4.10 %
Net interest margin, FTE(1)                     4.34 %                     4.47 %

_____________

(1 ) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2 ) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3 ) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $556 thousand and $781 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
     


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)  
   
    March 31,
2025
 		    December 31,
2024
 		    September 30,
2024
 		    June 30,
2024
 		    March 31,
2024
 		 
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)                    
Assets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 414,682     $ 377,454     $ 315,338     $ 329,877     $ 248,905  
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value     129,659       169,849       166,669       129,686       166,247  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income     2,382,699       2,416,089       2,444,113       2,473,268       2,519,833  
Allowance for credit losses     (33,784 )     (34,825 )     (35,118 )     (34,885 )     (35,461 )
Loans held for investment, net     2,348,915       2,381,264       2,408,995       2,438,383       2,484,372  
Premises and equipment, net     48,780       48,735       49,654       50,528       51,333  
Other real estate owned     298       521       346       100       374  
Interest receivable     9,306       9,207       9,883       9,984       10,719  
Goodwill     143,946       143,946       143,946       143,946       143,946  
Other intangible assets     12,490       13,014       13,550       14,085       14,615  
Other assets     117,697       117,226       115,980       116,230       115,470  
Total assets   $ 3,225,773     $ 3,261,216     $ 3,224,361     $ 3,232,819     $ 3,235,981  
                                         
Liabilities                                        
Deposits                                        
Noninterest-bearing   $ 893,794     $ 883,499     $ 869,723     $ 889,462     $ 902,396  
Interest-bearing     1,790,683       1,807,748       1,789,530       1,787,810       1,779,819  
Total deposits     2,684,477       2,691,247       2,659,253       2,677,272       2,682,215  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     908       906       954       894       1,006  
Interest, taxes, and other liabilities     43,971       42,671       43,460       45,769       45,816  
Total liabilities     2,729,356       2,734,824       2,703,667       2,723,935       2,729,037  
                                         
Stockholders' equity                                        
Common stock     18,327       18,322       18,291       18,270       18,413  
Additional paid-in capital     169,867       169,752       168,691       168,272       173,041  
Retained earnings     317,728       349,489       342,121       334,756       327,389  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (9,505 )     (11,171 )     (8,409 )     (12,414 )     (11,899 )
Total stockholders' equity     496,417       526,392       520,694       508,884       506,944  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 3,225,773     $ 3,261,216     $ 3,224,361     $ 3,232,819     $ 3,235,981  
                                         
Shares outstanding at period-end     18,326,657       18,321,795       18,290,938       18,270,273       18,413,088  
Book value per common share   $ 27.09     $ 28.73     $ 28.47     $ 27.85     $ 27.53  
Tangible book value per common share(1)     18.55       20.16       19.86       19.20       18.92  

_____________

(1  ) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding.
     


SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)  
   
    March 31,
2025
 		    December 31,
2024
 		    September 30,
2024
 		    June 30,
2024
 		    March 31,
2024
 		 
(Amounts in thousands)                    
Allowance for Credit Losses                                        
Balance at beginning of period:                                        
Allowance for credit losses - loans   $ 34,825     $ 35,118     $ 34,885     $ 35,461     $ 36,189  
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments     341       441       441       746       746  
Total allowance for credit losses beginning of period     35,166       35,559       35,326       36,207       36,935  
Provision for credit losses:                                        
Provision for credit losses - loans     350       1,182       1,360       449       1,011  
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses - loan commitments     (29 )     (100 )     -       (305 )     -  
Total provision for credit losses - loans and loan commitments     321       1,082       1,360       144       1,011  
Charge-offs     (1,998 )     (2,005 )     (1,799 )     (1,599 )     (2,448 )
Recoveries     607       530       672       574       709  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries     (1,391 )     (1,475 )     (1,127 )     (1,025 )     (1,739 )
Balance at end of period:                                        
Allowance for credit losses - loans     33,784       34,825       35,118       34,885       35,461  
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments     312       341       441       441       746  
Ending balance   $ 34,096     $ 35,166     $ 35,559     $ 35,326     $ 36,207  
                                         
Nonperforming Assets                                        
Nonaccrual loans   $ 19,974     $ 19,869     $ 19,754     $ 19,815     $ 19,617  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more     117       149       176       19       30  
Modified loans past due 90 days or more     125       135       -       -       -  
Total nonperforming loans     20,216       20,153       19,930       19,834       19,647  
OREO     298       521       346       100       374  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 20,514     $ 20,674     $ 20,276     $ 19,934     $ 20,021  
                                         
                                         
Additional Information                                        
Total modified loans   $ 2,124     $ 2,260     $ 2,320     $ 2,290     $ 2,177  
                                         
Asset Quality Ratios                                        
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.85 %     0.83 %     0.82 %     0.80 %     0.78 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.64 %     0.63 %     0.63 %     0.62 %     0.62 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans     167.12 %     172.80 %     176.21 %     175.88 %     180.49 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.42 %     1.44 %     1.44 %     1.41 %     1.41 %
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans     0.24 %     0.24 %     0.18 %     0.16 %     0.27 %


FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
David D. Brown
(276) 326-9000

