Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Appoints Ranjana B. Clark to Board of Directors

DALLAS, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital, today announced the appointment of Ranjana B. Clark to its Board of Directors, effective April 15, 2025. Clark will serve as a member of the Audit and Technology Committees.

Clark has over 35 years of executive experience in the financial services and technology industries, with previous leadership roles spanning payments, marketing, strategy and business operations.

Most recently, she served as Head of Global Transaction Banking at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), and previously as Head of Transaction Banking, Americas. Before MUFG, she was Chief Customer and Marketing Officer at PayPal Inc.

Clark is a fellow at Stanford University’s Distinguished Careers Institute and serves on the President’s Leadership Council of the Asia Foundation. In addition to joining the board of Texas Capital, she serves on the boards of Xometry Inc. (Chair, Compensation Committee; Member, Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee), InvestCloud Inc. and StanCorp Financial Group Inc.

Clark earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics at the University of Delhi; a Master of Business Administration with a marketing concentration at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad; and a Master of Business Administration with a finance concentration at the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

“It is an honor to welcome Ranjana to our board,” said Rob C. Holmes, Chairman, President & CEO of Texas Capital. “Her global perspective, customer-centric mindset and track record of innovation will be instrumental as we continue executing on our long-term priorities.”

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and service terms. Deposit and lending products and services are offered by TCB. For deposit products, member FDIC. For more information, please visit www.texascapital.com.

