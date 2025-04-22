Surplus Network Launches Dedicated Surplus Liquidation Services for the Warehousing & Logistics Industry

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surplus Network, a trusted platform for surplus asset recovery, has announced a new service line focused on helping warehouses, distribution centers, and logistics providers efficiently liquidate surplus equipment and inventory. The launch of the industry-specific service marks a significant step in bringing streamlined, AI-powered solutions to a critical sector in the global supply chain.

As warehousing and logistics operations scale and automate, they often accumulate surplus material handling equipment, storage systems, obsolete stock, and unused facility supplies. These idle assets can quickly translate into lost space and tied-up capital. Surplus Network offers a simple, transparent way to convert surplus into recovered value.

“The logistics industry thrives on efficiency and space optimization,” said Kevin, VP, Business Development at Surplus Network. “We help operations free up both by turning surplus assets into cash through a secure, data-driven liquidation process.”

Common Categories of Surplus Managed by Surplus Network:

Material Handling Equipment – Forklifts, pallet jacks, conveyors, AGVs, robotic pickers

Storage & Racking Systems – Pallet racking, shelving units, mezzanines, totes

Conveyor & Sortation Systems – Belt conveyors, picking stations, sortation systems

Warehouse Automation – AS/RS systems, barcode scanners, robotic arms

MRO & Facility Supplies – Batteries, motors, control panels, safety gear

Excess Inventory – Overstocked products, returned items, and slow-movers

How It Works:

1. Upload Your Surplus Inventory – Use the secure portal to submit asset details

2. Receive a Free AI-Powered Valuation – Get a fair market estimate based on real-time data

3. Select Your Monetization Strategy – Choose immediate bulk sale or continuous liquidation

4. Let Surplus Network Handle the Rest – Including buyer outreach, logistics, and compliance

With buyer networks spanning North America, Surplus Network connects sellers with qualified purchasers actively seeking warehouse and logistics equipment.

To explore this new solution or list your surplus assets, visit: https://www.surplus.net/warehousing-and-logistics

