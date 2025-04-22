Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Banking Officer Hiring

OAKDALE, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), is pleased to announce that Mark Kisting has joined the organization as Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer. He is based in the Sacramento Office, located at 455 Capitol Mall.

Kisting brings 18 years of commercial banking experience in the Sacramento region to his new role. In this position, Kisting will be responsible for commercial lending and business development across the Greater Sacramento area, helping local businesses access the financial solutions they need to grow and thrive.

“We are excited for Mark to join our commercial lending team,” said Gary Stephens, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking Group. “With his deep industry experience and commitment to building strong client relationships, he will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow and support the financial goals of our business clients.”

Kisting holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an MBA with a focus in Corporate Finance and Accounting from Southern Methodist University. He is also deeply engaged in the community, serving as a board member and incoming president of Davis Little League, as well as an active member of the Woodland Chamber of Commerce.

Kisting lives in Woodland with his wife, Pamela, and their two sons. Outside of work, he enjoys coaching his sons’ baseball teams, cheering them on at baseball and soccer games, and spending quality time with family and friends.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 18 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The company will open its 19th branch location in Lodi later this year.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.

Contact: Chris Courtney/Rick McCarty Phone: (209) 848-BANK (2265)

Toll Free (866) 844-7500

www.ovcb.com

