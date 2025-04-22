Former Toronto Mayoral Candidate Xiaohua Gong Approved for Federal Election Run in Don Valley North

Canada & World Report-On April 16, 2025 –Xiaohua Gong, prominent businessman has officially been approved by Elections Canada to run as an independent candidate for Member of Parliament.

Toronto. Ontario, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada & World Report-On April 16, 2025 –Xiaohua Gong, prominent businessman has officially been approved by Elections Canada to run as an independent candidate for Member of Parliament in Don Valley North.

Canadian National Television (CNTV), led by founder and prominent businessman Xiaohua Gong, announces Gong’s official approval by Elections Canada as an independent candidate in the upcoming federal election for the Don Valley North riding. The federal election is scheduled for April 28, 2025, with advance voting occurring from April18 to April 21.



CNTV has a longstanding commitment to fostering transparency, fair governance, and public dialogue on vital issues including education and healthcare. This election campaign further extends CNTV’s mission to address the concerns of everyday Canadians by providing an alternative to traditional party politics.



"Canadians have grown weary of the ongoing stalemate between major political parties," Gong explained. "CNTV believes it is crucial to restore public faith by directly addressing the concerns and aspirations of our community members through independent, accountable representation."



Commitment to Accessible Higher Education



CNTV emphasizes a core policy advocating for free university education for Canadian citizens. This initiative aims to remove financial barriers and ensure equitable access to higher education, strengthening Canada's global competitiveness.



Promoting Inclusive Economic Development



Recognizing the diverse challenges faced by immigrant communities and entrepreneurs, CNTV supports policies designed to foster equitable economic growth. Gong’s candidacy embodies these collective aspirations and CNTV’s continued dedication to community-driven solutions.



Six Key Policy Priorities:



Abolishing individual income tax



Implementing free university education



Attracting global talent



Improving healthcare accessibility



Expanding energy resources and international trade



Developing Canada into a digital nation



Throughout the campaign, CNTV will host a series of community engagement events in Don Valley North to gather feedback, ensure transparent communication, and build a platform responsive to public needs.



About Canadian National Television (CNTV)



Founded in 2012, Canadian National Television is committed to promoting multicultural dialogue, transparent governance, and equitable economic development through media initiatives, public forums, and community events.



For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Steven Zhao

Email: zhao@canadanewsreport.com

Legal Disclaimer:

