Fab Glass and Mirror Sets New Industry Standard with AI-Powered Ordering and Fastest Lead Times

FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fab Glass and Mirror is pleased to announce the introduction of enhancements to its online shopping experience for custom and ready-made items. By integrating AI-driven ordering assistance, instant online quotes, and offering the fastest lead times in the industry, Fab Glass and Mirror is enhancing convenience and efficiency for both residential and commercial customers nationwide.According to the company, customers of Fab Glass and Mirror will now have the ability to receive instant, real-time pricing for complex custom orders directly through its website, including shower doors glass table tops , mirrors, tempered and laminated glass, plexiglass sheets, and more, significantly streamlining the purchase process. Fab Glass and Mirror's advanced AI chatbot guides users in selecting appropriate products, configuring precise specifications, and resolving inquiries instantly, thereby simplifying the entire transaction."We're committed to revolutionizing the way our customers experience purchasing glass and mirror products," says, Tehmas Baig CTO of Fab Glass and Mirror. "Our technological advancements and extensive network of fabricators ensure that we provide unmatched service and quality."Leveraging a nationwide network of over 24 fabrication facilities, Fab Glass and Mirror ensures exceptionally swift service. Custom glass and mirror orders are now fabricated within three days, with nationwide delivery typically completed within five to eight business days, setting a new benchmark in the industry. For ready-to-ship products, orders placed before 4 p.m. (EST) are dispatched the same day via trusted shipping partners including FedEx, UPS, and USPS.Additionally, by recognizing the needs of commercial clients who constitute 35% of their customer base, Fab Glass and Mirror offers additional enhanced services tailored specifically for bulk and B2B orders. These include secure wooden crate packaging, complimentary curbside delivery, and optional white glove or inside delivery services.Further distinguishing itself in the marketplace, Fab Glass and Mirror maintains an industry-leading breakage rate of only 0.89%. This achievement underscores the company's dedication to secure packaging practices and careful handling throughout the shipping process, ensuring products arrive intact and on time.Fab Glass and Mirror’s customer-first approach is validated by a strong 4.4-star average satisfaction rating as of August 2024, supported by a dedicated after-sales support team. The company's continual investment in logistics, customer care, and technological innovation positions it distinctly within the glass and mirror industry.For more information, visit fabglassandmirror.com.About Fab Glass and MirrorFounded over a decade ago by Ahmad Mady and Tehmas Baig, Fab Glass and Mirror has grown from a regional startup into a leading national e-commerce company, revolutionizing how glass products are ordered, customized, and delivered across the United States. Known as the "Amazon of the glass industry," the company specializes in custom shower doors, glass tabletops, tempered glass, LED mirrors, gym mirrors, plexiglass sheets, and highly customizable glass solutions. Fab Glass and Mirror combines AI-powered technology, a robust logistics network of over 24 fabricators, and rigorous quality standards, having served over 500,000 customers and completed more than 100,000 design projects. Consistently recognized in Inc. 5000 and Google's Economic Impact Report, the company continues to set new benchmarks for innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction in the glass industry.

