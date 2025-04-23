City Launches Stormwater Incentive Program and Fee Estimator Tool

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton is launching a Stormwater Incentive Program and stormwater fee estimator tool to assist property owners in preparing for the new stormwater fee, which will start in April 2026.

The City of Hamilton is transitioning to a dedicated stormwater fee to ensure a sustainable and equitable approach to maintaining our community’s stormwater infrastructure.

Currently, stormwater management in Hamilton is mainly funded by wastewater fees, and the amount that each property pays is based on the volume of potable (drinking) water used.

Starting April 2026, properties will be charged the new stormwater fee based on the load (or runoff) their property places on the stormwater system. Residential properties will pay a fixed rate based on the type of dwelling (e.g., single-family detached homes, duplexes, townhomes, and multiplexes). Non-residential and large, multi-residential properties will pay based on the amount of hard surface on their property. The transition to a fee based on loading to the stormwater system will be fairer and more equitable.

“The City of Hamilton is dedicated to protecting our waterways and preparing for the challenges ahead. The new stormwater fee and incentive program is a critical step toward a more sustainable and equitable approach to stormwater management. By encouraging residents and businesses to reduce runoff, we’re building a stronger, more resilient community—together,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath.

Stormwater Incentive Program

The City is launching the stormwater incentive program to support property owners before the fee implementation.

Each property type is eligible for a rebate or credit to offset costs by reducing their property’s stormwater loadings:

Residential property types

Single-family homes, duplexes, townhomes, and multiplexes (six units and under).

Rain Ready Rebate

Homeowners can receive rebates for installing rain barrels, permeable paving, or other runoff-reducing solutions. This program is run by Green Venture, an environmental education not-for-profit organization in Hamilton, and funded by the City of Hamilton. For more information and to apply, visit: www.greenventure.ca/rain_ready_rebate.

Non-residential property types and large, multi-residential property types

Commercial, agricultural, institutional, industrial, and multi-residential properties (more than six units).

Green Space Credit - Automatically applied to reduce fees.

Farms, parks, and similar properties without a direct connection to the City’s stormwater system can qualify if their stormwater runoff goes to large green spaces. This credit will be automatically applied to eligible properties and reflected in the stormwater fee estimator tool.

Stormwater Infrastructure Credit - Available upon application and approval.

Property owners can get up to a 50% credit off their stormwater fee if they reduce the amount or improve the quality of stormwater that runs off their property. Owners must show that they have installed and maintained measures such as detention ponds, green roofs, or stormwater landscaping.

Hamilton Harbour Discharge Credit - Available upon application and approval.

Properties using private pipes to send stormwater directly to Lake Ontario can get up to a 90% credit. These properties must meet Provincial regulations related to discharge to the natural environment and prove that the discharge does not enter the City’s stormwater system.

Apply for credits at www.hamilton.ca/StormwaterFee

These credit and rebate initiatives aim to encourage proactive measures in managing stormwater runoff, contributing to flood prevention, and protecting local waterways.

Stormwater Fee Estimator Tool

To assist property owners in understanding their future stormwater fees, the City has developed a stormwater fee estimator tool available at www.hamilton.ca/StormwaterFee. This tool allows users to receive an estimate and budget for stormwater fees using their property address, which will come into effect in April 2026.

“This new funding model will provide a dedicated and equitable way to financially support Hamilton’s stormwater infrastructure,” said Mike Zegarac, General Manager, Corporate Services. “By offering incentives and tools like the stormwater fee estimator, we’re helping property owners understand their impact and take action to manage stormwater effectively. These initiatives are key to maintaining and improving the city’s stormwater system in a financially sustainable way.”

For more information on the stormwater fee, incentive program and access to the fee estimator, visit www.hamilton.ca/StormwaterFee.

Background

Stormwater is water from rain and melted snow that flows over land and into storm drains, ditches, creeks, and lakes. In natural landscapes, stormwater is soaked up like a sponge, nourishing plants and slowly replenishing creeks, lakes, wetlands, and aquifers.

In more urban areas, impervious (or hard) surfaces such as asphalt, concrete and rooftops prevent stormwater from naturally soaking into the ground. Instead, the water runs quickly into storm drains and sewer systems, and then to our creeks and lakes.

These hard surface areas create more stormwater runoff and carry more pollutants, such as oil, grit and garbage, into creeks and lakes. While rural areas may have fewer hard surfaces like parking lots and buildings compared to urban areas, they still can contribute runoff during rainstorms and have been found to impact the creeks which receive their runoff. In addition, the drainage from roadways and driveways in rural and urban areas must be managed, which is a service from which all property owners' benefit.

This is why the City is introducing a stormwater fee. With the stormwater fee, property owners will be charged based on the load (or use) they place on the stormwater system. When this new fee is implemented, wastewater charges will no longer be used to fund stormwater management activities, and the stormwater fee will be broken out as a separate line item on utility bills.

Quick Facts