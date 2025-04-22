The Magnificent Mile celebrates the return of its signature tulip for the 2025 bloom season

More than 100,000 tulips, including the iconic Magnificent Mile Tulip, blanket michigan avenue from the Chicago River to oak street

Chicago, IL, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Magnificent Mile® Association is ushering in Spring with a spectacular seasonal tradition: the vibrant return of tulips along North Michigan Avenue, headlined by the celebrated Magnificent Mile™ Tulip. This year, more than 100,000 tulips will blanket the boulevard in color — including over 11,000 of the signature variety quickly becoming a favorite among locals and visitors alike.

The radiant Magnificent Mile Tulip, first unveiled in 2024, is distinguished by its golden yellow petals, sun-kissed tangerine blush, and soft red edges — a striking color blend that evokes the joy of springtime in Chicago.

“The Magnificent Mile Tulip has become a true symbol of spring in Chicago,” said Kimberly Bares, President and CEO of The Magnificent Mile Association. “More than just a flower, it signifies beauty, renewal, and the deep connection people feel to this iconic location — whether in our planters, on our streets, or across our social media feeds.”

A Celebration Rooted in Global Collaboration

The Magnificent Mile tulip was initially introduced last year through a partnership with the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. It symbolizes the powerful connection between Dutch horticultural excellence and Chicago's deep-rooted gardening tradition. That partnership blooms again in 2025, as thousands of Magnificent Mile Tulips stretch from the Chicago River to Oak Street, creating a vibrant, mile-long welcome to the season.

As part of this season's festivities, The Magnificent Mile® Association has unveiled four five-foot tulip sculptures at landmark destinations along the Avenue:

625 North Michigan Avenue

Starbucks Reserve Roastery

The Shops at North Bridge

875 North Michigan Avenue

Each sculpture stands as a bold, photo-ready beacon of Spring and a celebration of the creativity that makes The Magnificent Mile a world-class destination.

Across the district, member businesses are also joining in, introducing tulip-inspired menus, displays, and experiences that bring a personal touch to the season's spirit — inviting guests to celebrate Spring in full bloom.

About The Magnificent Mile Association

The Magnificent Mile Association is a private, non-profit membership organization with a mission of preserving, promoting, and enhancing Chicago's most iconic neighborhood. The organization represents 450 members including retailers, hotels, restaurants, popular attractions, and commercial, institutional, and residential properties.

Bringing the Beauty Home

Like last year, tulip lovers can bring a touch of The Magnificent Mile magic to their gardens. Chalet, a family-owned garden center rooted in Wilmette since 1917, is again offering The Magnificent Mile Tulip bulbs for purchase online and in-store. Now through June 30, tulip lovers can pre-order their bulbs at chaletnursery.com for fall delivery — just in time for planting season and a vibrant spring bloom in 2026.

"We're thrilled to renew our partnership with The Magnificent Mile Association to make these special bulbs available once again," said Lawson Thalmann, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Chalet. "The Magnificent Mile Tulip has become a standout in spring gardens, and we're proud to help fans bring a piece of the Avenue home."

You'll find them blooming proudly at 625 North Michigan Avenue, Tribune Tower residence and outside the Starbucks Reserve Roastery, where they're joined by four vibrant tulip sculptures that add even more color and charm to one of the world's most photographed boulevards.

A Tribute in Bloom at the Driehaus Museum

This year, The Magnificent Mile® Association is proud to partner with the Driehaus Museum, where more than 900 bulbs of the breathtaking Blend 393 tulip — now officially named the Driehaus Tulip — have been planted in the museum’s historic garden. On April 22, the tulip will be formally honored in a special dedication and baptism ceremony, celebrating it as a living tribute to beauty, history, and cultural heritage.

As a lasting symbol of the collaboration, the Driehaus garden will also debut a custom 5-foot metal tulip sculpture inspired by the Blend 393 bloom — where art and nature meet in an unforgettable display.

