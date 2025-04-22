CHRISTUS Health breaks ground on $84 million hospital in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

State-of-the-art facility with over 450,000 square feet will open in 2028 in tourist corridor

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHRISTUS Health, an international not-for-profit health system, broke ground today on a new, state-of-the-art hospital in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, marking a strategic commitment to bring quality, compassionate care to a burgeoning tourist destination with a growing local population.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Mexico and provide world-class health care services to Cabo San Lucas, a region that attracts nearly 4 million visitors a year," said Ernie Sadau, CHRISTUS Health president and CEO. "CHRISTUS Health is recognized in both the United States and Mexico as an exceptional health care provider that has earned the trust of the communities we are so blessed to serve.”

CHRISTUS Muguerza Los Cabos Hospital, a private hospital located in the high-growth tourist corridor, will serve the more than 350,000 residents of the region, including over 23,000 U.S. citizens. Addressing the increasing health care demands of the region, it is an investment of over $84 million and will have 75 beds upon completion. The hospital will open in 2028.

The more than 450,000 square-foot facility will offer nearly 30 medical specialties including cardiology, oncology, gynecology, emergency care, family medicine, pediatrics and neurosurgery, as well as specialized clinics such as a breast clinic. It will employ 250 clinicians, specialists and other CHRISTUS Associates.

CHRISTUS is investing in the latest in technology, including innovative tools such as a virtual assistant for obstetric nursing, algorithms for post-surgical pain prediction and control and artificial intelligence applied to chest and breast imaging analysis.

“CHRISTUS is internationally recognized for our innovation, quality and safety in medical care, and most importantly, for providing a unique healing experience,” said Horacio Garza Ghio, general director of CHRISTUS Muguerza Health System. “We put our patients and their loved ones at the center, providing compassionate care not only focused on physical but also emotional and spiritual health. We are excited to introduce our care to the region.”

The hospital's design is led by the prestigious architectural firm FR-EE (Fernando Romero Enterprise), directed by architect Fernando Romero. The project will incorporate cultural elements, local materials and textures, as well as artistic installations that reflect the identity of Baja California Sur. Energy efficiency will be a priority through high-performance HVAC and lighting systems, along with the use of sustainable and eco-friendly materials.

