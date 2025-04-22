C-PACE Deal Facilitated by Lone Star PACE Wins Most Creative Financing at 2025 Best Real Estate Deals Awards

Dallas Business Journal highlights the stakeholders and dealmakers of the most noteworthy commercial real estate projects in the Metroplex.

DALLAS, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lone Star PACE, a leading administrator of the Texas C-PACE program, has been honored with the Most Creative Financing award at the Dallas Business Journal’s 2025 Best Real Estate Deals Awards. The recognition highlights the firm’s role in administering a $27 million Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) assessment for HALL Arts Hotel in the Dallas Arts District — a transaction that recapitalized energy-efficiency upgrades at the luxury property.

The award was presented during the DBJ’s annual ceremony on April 17, which celebrates the most impactful and innovative commercial real estate deals in North Texas. Of 130 submissions, only 65 were selected as finalists, and just 22 received top honors.

Lee McCormick, President of Lone Star PACE, said: “This award reflects the power of creative financing to elevate commercial real estate projects in ways that align with sustainability, economics and long-term value. We’re honored to work alongside visionary partners like HALL Group and Nuveen Green Capital to bring these transformative deals to life.”

Nuveen Green Capital, the capital provider behind the HALL Arts Hotel project, emphasized the significance of the award and the broader momentum behind C-PACE financing.

Sean Ribble, Senior Director at Nuveen Green Capital, said: “We were proud to partner with Lone Star PACE and HALL Structured Finance to provide C-PACE capital for this notable project. As more owners and developers turn to C-PACE as a flexible financing solution in Dallas and nationwide, we’re honored to be recognized by the Dallas Business Journal. This recognition highlights C-PACE’s growing mainstream adoption and unique ability to deliver value at every stage of development: pre-, mid- and post-construction.”

The assessment allowed HALL Group to recapitalize the cost of previously installed energy-efficient improvements, providing an alternative source of capital and increased flexibility for future projects.

Mike Canning, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets at HALL Structured Finance, said: “We’re proud to have partnered with Lone Star PACE and to see them recognized for their creativity and innovation in financing HALL Arts Hotel. C-PACE continues to be a positive product in advancing sustainability goals and an efficient form of financing in today's environment.”

Glenn Silva, Chief Operating Officer at Lone Star PACE, emphasized the deal’s broader implications: “This project demonstrates what’s possible when developers, capital providers, and administrators work in sync. C-PACE continues to prove itself as a dynamic tool for fueling sustainability while supporting the business goals of developers and property owners.”

If you're a property owner or developer exploring creative ways to strengthen your capital stack, improve sustainability or unlock liquidity, your project could be a fit for C-PACE. Contact Lone Star PACE today to get started.

About Lone Star PACE

Lone Star PACE serves as a program administrator for city and county Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) programs in Texas. LSP helps local governments, economic development corporations, chambers of commerce and trade associations promote economic development and resource conservation by facilitating C-PACE projects alongside property owners, C-PACE capital providers, contractors and other stakeholders. The company's goal is to promote sustainability as well as increased property values while positively impacting cash flow and utility savings. For more information, visit www.lonestarpace.com.

About Nuveen Green Capital

Nuveen Green Capital is a national leader in sustainable commercial real estate financing solutions and an affiliate of Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA responsible for over $1 trillion in assets under management. Established in 2015 by the C-PACE industry’s founders and standard-setters, Nuveen Green Capital is a private capital provider dedicated to making sustainability a smart financial decision for commercial real estate owners who seek to improve the energy, water, and resiliency performance of their property. For more information, visit www.nuveen.com/greencapital.

About HALL Group

HALL Group is a Dallas-based, multibillion-dollar, private company made up of a diverse group of subsidiaries spanning real estate, finance, winemaking, and venture capital. Founded in 1968, the company focuses on four key areas: development and ownership of office, multifamily and hospitality real estate assets including HALL Park, a 162-acre, mixed-use development in Frisco, Texas with a masterplan underway that, when complete, will include 10 million square feet of commercial assets; HALL Structured Finance, a national commercial real estate construction and bridge loan lender, primarily in the hotel and multifamily sectors; HALL Family Wines, a producer of high-quality California wines that includes the HALL, WALT and BACA brands; and angel- and seed-round funding for select venture capital investments. HALL Group also owns the HALL Collection, an immense compilation of local and international artwork on display throughout the company’s properties. For more information, visit www.hallgroup.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a87deeb-526d-43c6-b63f-f52f478337c2

Olivia Lueckemeyer accepts Most Creative Financing Award Olivia Lueckemeyer, Director of Marketing & Media Relations for Lone Star PACE, accepted the award on behalf of the company at an April 17 ceremony.

