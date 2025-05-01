New Psychological Thriller 'SWIPE' Delivers for Fans of 'Gone Girl' and 'You' with a Deadly Take on Modern Dating

SWIPE: A Twisty Psychological Thriller RG Belsky Bonnie Traymore

Authors R.G. Belsky and Bonnie Traymore spin a suspenseful tale of obsession and deception where online attraction becomes a matter of life and death.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when online dating turns deadly? In “SWIPE: A Twisty Psychological Thriller,” bestselling authors R.G. Belsky and Bonnie Traymore dive into the treacherous world of digital deception, obsession, and blurred morality. With dual points of view, unforgettable characters, and whip-smart plotting, “SWIPE” is building buzz as a must-read for fans of “Gone Girl” and “You.”Sonya Romano, a thirty-something woman fed up with the manipulative men she meets on dating apps, decides to take matters into her own hands. When one of her confrontations ends in death, she spirals into a world of secrets and suspicion. At the same time, Jake Parker—a decorated journalist reluctantly working for a click-driven website—is assigned to go under cover and write about online dating. What he uncovers is far more disturbing than a few bad dates. As his investigation gains momentum, he starts to suspect that someone on the app is out for revenge, and it might be Sonya.Told from alternating perspectives, “SWIPE” explores how quickly lines blur between justice and vengeance, intimacy and exploitation. Sharp dialogue, mounting tension, and complex moral questions drive the story forward, as both characters hurtle toward a conclusion neither could anticipate.Traymore, an Amazon Charts bestselling author of emotionally layered suspense novels, brings depth and volatility to Sonya’s character. Belsky, a veteran crime journalist with more than 20 thrillers under his belt, lends authenticity and narrative momentum through Jake’s investigative lens. Their combined voices create a dark, tightly woven thriller that captures the danger and volatility of digital intimacy.A THRILLER ROOTED IN REALITYThe idea for “SWIPE” was sparked when Traymore heard one bad date story too many. “A friend was venting over coffee and joking that I should write a book about terrible dates,” she said. “Of course, since I write thrillers, my imagination immediately veered toward revenge.” She approached Belsky with the concept, and their partnership quickly took shape.“Bonnie’s idea had such bite,” Belsky said. “We split the narrative—she wrote Sonya, I wrote Jake—and each new chapter pushed the other forward. It came together surprisingly fast.”With their distinct voices and shared love for twisty storytelling, Traymore and Belsky elevate a disturbing premise into a tense, psychologically layered thriller that feels grounded and unsettlingly plausible.EARLY PRAISE FOR SWIPEReaders and reviewers are already raving about “SWIPE,” applauding its gripping plot, vivid characters, and chilling insight into modern relationships:“I highly recommend ‘SWIPE’ by R.G. Belsky and Bonnie Traymore. It’s an engaging thriller that blends psychological depth with an absorbing mystery. Fans of ‘Gone Girl’ and ‘You’ will enjoy the elements of obsession, deception, and the consequences of hidden identities.” — Sheri Hoyte, Reader Views“R.G. Belsky and Bonnie Traymore have teamed up to create a journalistic cat-and-mouse game that’s suspenseful, addictive, thoroughly modern and loads of fun. Swipe right on this one — you’ll be glad you did!” — Alison Gaylin, USA Today Bestselling Author of “We Are Watching”“You may think you see it coming—but in “SWIPE,” the final twist is more shocking and explosive than you can imagine.” — Emily Shiner, Bestselling Author of “Meet the Parents”I am OBSESSED with the book!!! I love the dating app thriller aspect, that's what really drew me into this book. It was full of suspense & twists - that had me gasping for air. I loved the elements of true crime, mystery & journalism! — NetGalley Reviewer“The characters were well developed and believable... Fans of Freida McFadden will absolutely devour this book. It has that same addictive, page-turning energy.” — NetGalley Reviewer“This is one that I read in the span of an evening because I couldn’t stop.” — NetGalley ReviewerPUBLICATION DETAILS AND AVAILABILITY“SWIPE: A Twisty Psychological Thriller” (ISBN: 979-8230469544, Independently Published, 2025) is available now through major retailers in print and digital formats.• Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Swipe-Twisty-Psychological-Thriller-Belsky/dp/B0F2SDZ9J9 • Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/swipe-r-g-belsky/1147109068?ean=9798230469544 • Bookshop.Org: https://bookshop.org/p/books/swipe-a-twisty-psychological-thriller/011797eec513210f?ean=9798230469544&next=t • Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/swipe-a-twisty-psychological-thriller?sId=9b179d21-e235-4701-acef-52226fbfbf6a • BooksToRead.Com: https://books2read.com/u/mZkRkJ ABOUT THE AUTHORSR.G. Belsky is an award-winning author and longtime journalist who has served as editor at the New York Post, New York Daily News, Star Magazine, and NBC News. He also writes thrillers under the pen name Dana Perry. He is a contributing writer for The Big Thrill and BookTrib, and lives in New York City. Learn more and connect with R.G. Belsky at https://www.rgbelsky.com Bonnie Traymore is the Amazon Charts bestselling author of eight psychological thrillers known for emotionally complex female protagonists and suburban suspense. She holds a doctorate in U.S. history and lives in Honolulu with her family. Learn more and connect with Bonnie Traymore at: https://www.bonnietraymore.com Read an Interview with the Authors: https://readerviews.com/reviews/meet-the-authors-belsky-traymore-swipe/ Publicity Contact:

