Media Advisory: SBA Regional Administrator to Visit Sacramento Region to Spotlight Manufacturing and Small Businesses

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Regional Administrator will visit Sacramento and Rancho Cordova on April 22–23 to engage directly with California manufacturers, business leaders, and economic development partners. The visit will include site tours, roundtables, and strategic meetings to highlight small business innovation, workforce development, and the economic strength of the state’s manufacturing sector.

This two-day engagement will elevate California’s leadership in manufacturing and connect SBA leadership with on-the-ground entrepreneurs, small business advocates, and regional stakeholders.

WHO:
SBA Regional Administrator; Local manufacturers and small business owners; City of Rancho Cordova leaders; California Chamber of Commerce; Sacramento-area SBA partners and stakeholders

WHAT:
Two-Day Manufacturing and Small Business Innovation Visit

WHEN & WHERE:
Tuesday, April 22, 2025 — Rancho Cordova & Sacramento
2:00 PM – 2:30 PM: Tour of Tri Tool Technologies

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 — Sacramento
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM: SAM Signing & Meeting with CalChamber / Location: Lucas Public Affairs, 1010 K Street, Sacramento, CA

WHY:
The visit highlights the SBA’s commitment to strengthening America’s small manufacturers, ensuring equitable access to federal resources, and deepening public-private partnerships that drive job growth and innovation.

MEDIA RSVP:
Members of the media are invited to attend scheduled roundtables and site visits. To RSVP or request interviews, contact:

David Nelson
Capitol Regions
+1 916-761-8922
email us here

