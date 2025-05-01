2025 Reader Views Literary Awards for Independent Authors Now Open for Submissions

2025 Awards Program

All entries receive a full editorial review and 20-point evaluation. Cash prizes, visibility, and sponsored awards for indie authors.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over two decades, the Reader Views Literary Awards have celebrated the best in independent publishing, becoming a hallmark of excellence in the self-publishing world.Hosted annually by Reader Views, a respected book review and author publicity service, the program is open to all indie authors, regardless of country of residence, as long as the book is published in English and intended for the North American market. Books published by major publishers, their imprints, or subsidiaries are not eligible.Categories span Children’s and Adult fiction and non-fiction, with several sponsored awards offering cash grand prizes and promotional packages.“Our sponsors are passionate advocates for indie authors,” says Managing Editor Sheri Hoyte, “giving back in meaningful ways through prizes and visibility.”Sponsors for the 2025 awards include: AutoCrit, B.A. Bellec's Production Studio, Book by Book Publicity, Conversations Media Group, Marquette Fiction, Written Word Media, Women in Publishing Summit, Barefoot Librarian, First Chapter Plus, Live Write Thrive, Love Book Tours, Veneration Editorial, and Inside Scoop Live. Meet our Sponsors.📅 Early Bird Registration: May 1 – October 31, 2025📅 Final Entry Deadline: December 15, 2025Entries are evaluated by the Reader Views editorial staff and a diverse team of reviewers — avid readers, industry professionals, educators, and subject-matter experts — all representative of an author’s target reading audience. Judging criteria includes content and originality, design and presentation, innovation, social relevance, production quality, enjoyment/impact, plot/storyline, and overall resourcefulness.“Our review team is deeply committed to supporting indie authors,” says Hoyte. “They approach every title with care and enthusiasm, providing thoughtful, constructive feedback and championing books that deserve the spotlight.”Every entry receives a full review, which is published on the Reader Views website — a rare guarantee in today’s competitive awards landscape. In addition to the review, each author receives a 20-point evaluation scorecard outlining how their book performed across key judging criteria. Winners and finalists will be announced in Spring 2026.“Independent authors are creating incredible work, without the support of traditional publishing systems,” Hoyte adds. “This program shines a light on the standout books and authors raising the bar in indie publishing.”To learn more or enter your book, visit: https://readerviews.com/literaryawards Submissions open May 1, 2025 — mark your calendar and get ready!About Reader ViewsReader Views is a long-standing book review and publicity service that has supported thousands of indie and small press authors since its founding in 2005. Each year, the team reviews thousands of books from independently published authors around the world. Services include editorial reviews, press releases, podcast interviews, author features, book trailers, and more.Learn more about Reader Views and their work at www.Readerviews.com

