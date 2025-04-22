Mandy Cole Returns to Call It Closed International Realty, Citing Agent-Centric Focus and Unparalleled Potential

Mandy's dedication to her clients and her impressive track record align perfectly with our company's values. We are excited to see her continued success and growth within the CIC family.” — Chad Osborne, Co-Founder and CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is thrilled to announce the return of esteemed real estate professional Mandy Cole . After a brief period away, Mandy has rejoined the CIC family, driven by a renewed appreciation for the company's agent-centric philosophy and the exceptional growth opportunities it provides.Mandy brings a wealth of experience and a passion for client service back to CIC. With a career dedicated to guiding clients through significant life decisions, she has consistently demonstrated her commitment to understanding and fulfilling their unique needs. Her 2024 sales volume of over $17 million, coupled with more than 150 transactions since the start of her career, underscores her expertise and dedication."In real estate, I have the privilege of helping people with one of the most significant decisions of their lives," Mandy said. "There's something incredibly fulfilling about being part of my clients' journeys—whether it’s finding a place to build memories, sell a beloved home, or make a fresh start. I enjoy getting to know each client’s unique story and goals, and I strive to provide guidance, understanding, and a listening ear at every step. Your trust is never taken lightly, and I’m here to make sure that each move feels like a positive, empowering chapter. Thank you for letting me be part of your journey."This year, Mandy expanded her impact by forming a team with her husband, Robert, who has quickly proven to be an asset, closing approximately 20 transactions since obtaining his license in August 2024. She also plans to further her education in commercial real estate, enhancing her ability to serve a wider range of client needs."We are absolutely delighted to welcome Mandy back to Call It Closed International Realty," says Chad Osborne, CEO and Co-Founder. "Her return is a testament to the unique culture and support we provide our agents. Mandy's dedication to her clients and her impressive track record align perfectly with our company's values. We are excited to see her continued success and growth within the CIC family."Mandy's return reinforces CIC's commitment to attracting and retaining top talent, and her experience will undoubtedly contribute to the company's ongoing success.Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is a forward-thinking virtual real estate brokerage committed to revolutionizing the industry through innovative technology and a client-centric approach. With a growing network of experienced agents and a strong focus on empowering both clients and professionals, CIC offers comprehensive real estate services designed to exceed expectations. We leverage cutting-edge tools and a deep understanding of market trends to provide unparalleled support to buyers and sellers, ensuring a seamless and successful real estate experience. Our dedication to integrity, professionalism, and fostering strong community connections sets us apart as a leader in the modern real estate landscape.

