TWO DOLL AMIR & ELEY CO-FOUNDERS NAMED 'LEGAL VISIONARIES'

Michael Amir Hunter Eley

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doll Amir & Eley LLP announced today that Co-Founders Michael Amir and Hunter Eley have been recognized by Los Angeles Times as “Legal Visionaries.”Those recognized are “some of the best and brightest in a large and highly competitive world of Southern California professionals, but it is their dogged dedication to both clients and craft that make them worthy of this recognition,” states the publisher.Michael Amir is “a seasoned litigator with a 20-year track record of winning high-stakes cases,” says the feature, noting that “Amir has secured major victories, including a jury verdict rejecting a $30-million damages claim against healthcare clients and multiple injunctions in trade secret and misappropriation cases.”Amir represents a variety of clients in high-stakes litigation, including health organizations, banks, technology companies, educational organizations (universities and schools), large national corporations, medium-sized companies, and high net-worth individuals."Hunter R. Eley is a litigator specializing in class action defense and financial services litigation,” the profile states. As chair of the firm’s financial services practice, “he has secured key victories in arbitration and appellate courts, including a complete defense win in a $10-million consumer protection case.”Eley has successfully litigated cases at all levels, including arguing cases of first impression in the Ninth Circuit, arguing appeals in the California Court of Appeal and routinely appearing in state and federal trial courts nationwide.Earlier this year, both Michael Amir and Hunter Eley were recognized as “Leading Commercial Litigators” in California by Daily Journal.

