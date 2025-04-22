FRANDZEL NAMED A LOS ANGELES TIMES 'TOP LAW FIRM'

Managing Shareholder Hemal Master

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that it has been recognized by the Los Angeles Times as a “ Top Law Firm .” In addition, the firm’s Real Estate practice received special attention, earning a Top 25 ranking from the publication.“We’re proud to be considered alongside other prestigious law firms,” says Managing Shareholder Hemal Master . “This recognition is a testament to the talent and dedication of our team to our clients and the Los Angeles community.”Frandzel’s practices include litigation, documentation, equipment finance, bankruptcy, employment law and banking. Featuring nationally and internationally recognized attorneys who are renowned leaders in their fields, the firm partners with clients to develop practical solutions to solve their toughest challenges.Frandzel was recently recognized by Best Lawyersas a Best Law Firm2025.

