G20 Interfaith Forum Association (IF20) Statement on the Passing of His Holiness Pope Francis

We at IF20 mourn with the Catholic community and those blessed by his life of service

Pope Francis was a spiritual guide and a powerful force for good. ...In a too divided world, his voice was one of reconciliation.” — G20 Interfaith Forum Association

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- G20 Interfaith Forum Association (IF20) mourns the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a remarkable beacon of compassion and humility. He leaves an indelible mark on the world. His passing is a profound loss, for the Catholic Church and for all who have found solace in his unwavering commitment to justice and mercy. The IF20 team and our “network of networks” take inspiration from his wisdom and lived inspiration. His legacy stands above all as a champion of the marginalized and those who risk being left behind.Pope Francis as a leader challenged convention, reminding us that faith is as much action as belief and doctrine. His words resonated beyond religious boundaries, as he called for environmental stewardship, economic fairness, and the dignity of every human being. His famous question, “Who am I to judge?” became a symbol of his empathy and openness to doubt and learning.As we at IF20 mourn with the Catholic community and those blessed by his life of service, we are reminded of our responsibility to carry forward his mission—to uplift the forgotten, to seek for understanding, and to act with kindness. Pope Francis was a spiritual guide and a powerful force for good. His legacy calls us to action, to continue his work uplifting the oppressed.In a too divided world, his voice was one of reconciliation. May his memory inspire us to let compassion remain at the heart of our shared humanity.

