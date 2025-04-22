MUSICK PEELER & GARRETT NAMED A 'TOP LAW FIRM' IN CALIFORNIA

Steve Elie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that it has been recognized by the Los Angeles Times as a “Top Law Firm.” In addition, the firm’s Labor & Employment practice received special attention, earning a Top 25 ranking from the publication.“We are pleased to receive this recognition alongside other prestigious law firms,” says Co-Managing Partner Steven Elie . “It reflects the talent, dedication, and results our team delivers every day,”While Musick Peeler clients benefit from the personalized service and agility of an independent California law firm, many businesses today face legal challenges that span national and international borders. Musick Peeler is uniquely positioned to meet those needs. With attorneys fluent in multiple languages and practice groups dedicated to serving international clients, the firm regularly advises on matters that cross jurisdictions.Through its membership in Ally Law—an elite network of top-tier international law firms—Musick Peeler offers clients seamless access to global legal resources. This powerful alliance allows the firm to deliver the reach and sophistication of a global practice while preserving the distinct culture, responsiveness, and client focus of a regional firm.Musick Peeler’s commitment to exceptional client service has earned widespread recognition. Many of its attorneys are regularly honored by Super Lawyers, Chambers USA, Best Lawyers in America, Benchmark Litigation, and Martindale-Hubbell, where they have achieved the highest AVratings for ethics and legal skill. Beyond the legal field, Musick Peeler lawyers are active community leaders, elected officials, and educators, reflecting a deep commitment to public service and thought leadership.

