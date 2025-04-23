SKLAR KIRSH EARNS 'TOP LAW FIRM' DISTINCTION

Jeff Sklar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that it has been recognized by the Los Angeles Times as a “Top Law Firm.” The firm’s Real Estate practice received particular emphasis from the publication, earning Top 25 recognition.

“We’re honored to be recognized among such esteemed law firms in Los Angeles,” says Co-Founding Partner Jeff Sklar. “This recognition reflects the exceptional talent and steadfast commitment of our team, as well as our relentless pursuit of innovative, results-driven solutions that empower our clients to thrive.”

Sklar Kirsh offers top-tier legal services across corporate, real estate, entertainment and litigation. Founded by attorneys from nationally and internationally renowned firms, the firm delivers sophisticated, entrepreneurial, and highly focused counsel tailored to each client’s needs.

Earlier this month, Sklar Kirsh received the Chambers California Spotlight designation.

