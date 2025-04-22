Call for applications launched for support to women exporters through WTO-ITC WEIDE Fund

A joint initiative of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the International Trade Centre (ITC), the WEIDE Fund is supported by a USD 50 million commitment to empower women entrepreneurs and help them thrive in global markets through the use of digital tools and platforms.

WTO Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala emphasized the importance of inclusive access to digital trade opportunities: "Digital trade is reshaping the global economy. Women — including those in developing countries — must be at the forefront. The WTO-ITC WEIDE Fund is about powering growth, innovation and job creation. It reflects the WTO’s broader commitment to sustainable and inclusive re-globalization, where no one is left behind."

The WEIDE Fund offers two types of grants:

Discovery Grant (up to USD 5,000): For early-stage businesses exploring digital trade opportunities.

Booster Grant (up to USD 30,000): For businesses ready to scale up their digital presence and expand into global markets.

Beyond financial support, the WEIDE Fund provides technical assistance, mentorship and access to international business networks. The initiative aims to build the long-term competitiveness and resilience of women-led micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) involved in e-commerce, online services, or other forms of digital trade as well as those ready to engage in these activities.

ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton highlighted the importance of removing barriers for women in global trade: "ITC is committed to breaking barriers for women exporters and ensuring they have the resources needed to succeed in the digital economy. The WTO-ITC WEIDE Fund is an opportunity for women-led businesses to access not only funding but also the expertise and networks critical for long-term success."

The WEIDE Fund announced on 7 March the selection of four pilot beneficiary countries: Dominican Republic, Jordan, Mongolia and Nigeria. Business support organizations in these countries were selected from a competitive call for proposals to implement programmes that can help women entrepreneurs expand their business through international trade and digitalization.

To be eligible for support, women-led businesses must be:

Registered and operational in the Dominican Republic, Jordan, Mongolia, or Nigeria

Export-ready and keen to engage in digital trade

Able to demonstrate potential for business growth and job creation

The application period runs from 22 April to 18 May 2025 for the Dominican Republic, Mongolia and Nigeria. Applications from Jordan will be accepted at a later stage.

In each country, the WEIDE Fund collaborates with the following business support organizations (BSOs) to strengthen outreach and local engagement:

ProDominicana

Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO)

Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MNCCI)

Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC)

The WEIDE Fund has been made possible through the support of the United Arab Emirates and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Legacy Fund.

For more details on eligibility and how to apply, visit wto.org/weidefund or contact [email protected].