High-Tech Secrets Power New Pacific Thriller 'Archipelago' Where a Billionaire's Vision Risks Redefining Civilization

E. William Podojil's thriller dives into the collision of technology, ambition, and ethics in a vivid story of global power set in the South Pacific Islands.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Set against the striking backdrop of French Polynesia and Fiji, E. William Podojil’s "Archipelago" follows a group of characters drawn into a global scheme with roots in ancient history and ambitions that push the boundaries of science. A follow-up to his 2024 novel "The Poseidon Project," this second entry in The Herb Society Mysteries blends cutting-edge technology, political conspiracy, and emotional tension into a tightly woven and visually rich thriller.Billionaire Pierre Baptiste, who built his empire from the ground up, believes he’s discovered a rare material with properties mankind has coveted for eons. Hidden within a remote island chain and protected by his ultra-advanced yacht, the Juventus, his work draws the attention of world leaders, tech elites—and those who stand in his way. Among them are Molly Halloran, a former CIA operative turned corporate CEO; her brilliant but self-doubting son Lukas; and Lukas’s husband Taylor, a former Air Force pilot. What begins as a peaceful family honeymoon quickly unravels into a dangerous confrontation with global consequences.Podojil explores how control over innovation is becoming the ultimate tool of influence—and how easily that power can be misused. “Disruptive technology has become the differentiator for the mega-rich who start to control government, laws, and even what is remembered from history,” he says. “Science fiction is our new normal, because the fiction part will become fact. If a writer can conceive of the concept, it will be invented eventually.”EARLY PRAISE FOR ARCHIPELAGOEarly reviews praise Podojil’s ability to create tension, develop complex characters, and craft a gripping thriller filled with unexpected twists, breathtaking adventure, and sincere family dynamics.“A sexy yet cutthroat businessman and explorer… Archipelago is a sensual, striking tale aboard the Juventus.”—Elizabeth Upshur, Writer/Poet“Reminiscent of a modern-day 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea meets Stargate Atlantis... a beach read for mystery fans who like a little science fiction edge.” —Reader Views“Podojil handles the exploration of love, grief, and ambition with such finesse, it creates characters who resonate across a wide age and background.” —Demetria Head, AuthorA TIMELY STORY WITH GLOBAL STAKESThemes of memory, power, and identity run throughout Archipelago, echoing real-world concerns around artificial intelligence, wealth concentration, and the ethical use of technology. Through layered characters, vivid landscapes, and a steadily building sense of tension, Podojil delivers a thriller that feels both expansive and urgent.PUBLICATION DETAILS AND AVAILABILITYArchipelago (ISBN 978-1509260669, The Wild Rose Press, 2025), the second book in The Herb Society Mysteries series by E. William Podojil, was released on April 7 and is now available in print and digital formats through Amazon Barnes & Noble , and other major retailers.ABOUT THE AUTHORE. William Podojil is an author, strategic advisor, and international business executive. He studied screenwriting at UCLA and has published both thrillers and mysteries, including "The Tenth Man" and "The Poseidon Project." "Archipelago" is the second book in The Herb Society Mysteries. Podojil lives in Northeast Ohio with his husband and three sons.For additional information visit the author's website at https://www.ewpodojil.com . Connect with the author on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ewilliampodojil/ and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ewilliampodojil Read an indepth interview with the author: https://readerviews.com/reviews/meet-the-author-podojil-archipelago/ Listen to a podcast interview with the author: https://www.insidescooplive.com/e/archipelago-podojil/ Publicity Contact: admin@readerviews.com

Archipelago by E. William Podojil

