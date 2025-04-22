Submit Release
QNB Corp. Reports Earnings For First Quarter 2025

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QNB Corp. (the “Company” or “QNB”) (OTCQX: QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the first quarter of 2025 of $2,578,000, or $0.69 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $2,594,000, or $0.71 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2024.

For the first quarter of 2025, the annualized rate of return on average assets and average shareholders’ equity was 0.54% and 6.24%, respectively, compared with 0.59% and 6.53%, respectively, for the first quarter 2024.

The operating performance of the Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of QNB Corp., improved for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, in comparison with the same period in 2024, due primarily to improvement in the interest margin causing a $2,229,000 increase in net interest income and an increase in non-interest income of $99,000; this was partly offset by an increase in the provision for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments of $644,000 and an increase in non-interest expense of $483,000. The change in contribution from QNB Corp. for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared with the same period in 2024, is primarily due to a decrease in net interest income of $937,000, related to the subordinated debt issuance in 2024.

The following table presents disaggregated net income (loss):

  Three months ended,        
  3/31/2025     3/31/2024     Variance  
QNB Bank $ 3,292,000     $ 2,331,000     $ 961,000  
QNB Corp   (714,000 )     263,000       (977,000 )
Consolidated net income $ 2,578,000     $ 2,594,000     $ (16,000 )
                       

Total assets as of March 31, 2025 were $1,896,189,000 compared with $1,870,894,000 at December 31, 2024. Total cash and cash equivalents increased $30,844,000, or 60.8%, to $81,557,000, primarily due to increases in customer deposits. Loans receivable decreased $3,886,000, or 0.3%, to $1,212,162,000. Total deposits increased $36,014,000, or 2.2%, to $1,664,555,000. Short-term borrowing declined $10,545,000, or 19.6%.

“The Bank continued to navigate evolving fiscal policy decisions, unprecedented economic uncertainty, and market impacts, which resulted in relatively flat deposit and loan growth for the quarter,” said David W. Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Freeman continued, “We are pleased with the growth in net interest income at an all-time high in the first quarter, driven by an increase in average interest rates received on our loan portfolio, combined with a decrease in average interest rates paid on deposit balances. Furthermore, we believed it prudent to modestly increase our loan loss reserves in the first quarter and will continue to closely watch asset quality as the economic environment develops while looking for responsible growth opportunities for the success of our company.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $22,198,000, an increase of $2,629,000, from the same period in 2024. Net interest margin was 2.51% for the first quarter of 2025 and 2.39% for the same period in 2024.

The yield on earning assets was 4.81% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 4.57% in the first quarter of 2024; an increase of 24 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.76% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared with 2.66% for the same period in 2024, an increase of 10 basis points.

Proceeds from the growth in average deposits and the issuance of both long-term and subordinated debt over the past year were invested in loans, higher-yielding securities and used to pay down short-term borrowings. Loan growth was primarily in commercial real estate, which comprised 45.5% of average earning assets in the three months of 2025 compared with 44.7% for the same period in 2024, and the increases in both rates and volume in commercial real estate loans majorly contributed to the 37 basis-point increase in the yield on loans. The increase in the available-for-sale investments portfolio was primarily in corporate debt securities. The 23-basis point increase in rate on investments was primarily due to the 129-basis point increase in the yield on corporate debt securities. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits decreased 12 basis points; this was more than offset by the issuance of subordinated debt which was the primary contributor to the increase in the cost of funds of ten basis points.

Asset Quality, Provision for Credit Losses on Loans and Allowance for Credit Losses

QNB recorded $551,000 in the provision for credit losses on loans in the first quarter of 2025 compared to a $93,000 reversal in the provision in the first quarter of 2024. QNB's allowance for credit losses on loans of $9,298,000 represents 0.77% of loans receivable at March 31, 2025, compared to $8,744,000, or 0.72% of loans receivable at December 31, 2024. The five basis point increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans was primarily due to an increase in reserves for collateral dependent loans and deterioration in the economic outlook. Net loan recoveries were $3,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared with charge-offs of $21,000 for the same period in 2024. Annualized net loan recoveries for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were 0.00% and annualized net loan charge-offs were 0.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, of average loans receivable, respectively.

Total non-performing loans, which represent loans on non-accrual status and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest, were $8,407,000, or 0.69% of loans receivable at March 31, 2025, compared with $1,975,000, or 0.16% of loans receivable at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to one commercial customer relationship. In cases where there is a collateral shortfall on non-accrual loans, specific reserves have been established based on updated collateral values even if the borrower continues to pay in accordance with the terms of the agreement. Commercial loans classified as substandard or doubtful loans totaled $34,448,000 at March 31, 2025, compared with $34,301,000 at December 31, 2024; these were comprised primarily of commercial real estate loans.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $1,584,000 for the first quarter of 2025 compared with $1,836,000 for the same period in 2024. There were no realized and unrealized gain/loss on securities for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to a net gain of $347,000 in the same period in 2024. Excluding the net realized and unrealized gains on securities, non-interest income increased $95,000, or 6.4%.

Fees for service to customers increased $27,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as overdraft fees increased $12,000 and other deposit-related fees increased $15,000. ATM and debit card increased $20,000 due to volume. Retail brokerage and advisory income increased $48,000 to $141,000 for the same period. Other non-interest income decreased $3,000 for the same period due to a decline in merchant fee income of $24,000, partly offset by an increase in letter of credit fees of $11,000 and title company income of $8,000.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $9,369,000 for the first quarter of 2025 compared with $8,833,000 for the same period in 2024. Salaries and benefits expense increased $58,000, or 1.2%, to $5,032,000 when comparing the two quarters. Salary expense and related payroll taxes increased $199,000, or 4.8%, to $4,344,000 during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to pay increases. Benefits expense decreased $141,000, or 17.0%, when comparing the two periods primarily due to a reduction in medical costs.

Net occupancy and furniture and equipment expense increased $221,000, or 14.6%, to $1,736,000 for the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to software maintenance costs and depreciation. Other non-interest expense increased $257,000, or 11.0%, when comparing first quarter of 2025 with the same period in 2024 due to an increase in bank shares tax of $167,000, due to timing of tax credits and increased capital, an increase in write-offs relating to fraud on customer accounts of $77,000, and an increase in director fees of $79,000, as fees were bought in line with peer groups. These increases were partly offset by decreases in marketing expense of $77,000, due to timing of events and promotions.

Income Taxes

Provision for income taxes decreased $39,000 to $624,000 in the first quarter of 2025 due to decreased pre-tax income, compared with the same period in 2024. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 19.5% compared with 20.4% for the same period in 2024.

About the Company

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates twelve branches in Bucks, Lehigh and Montgomery Counties and offers commercial and retail banking services in the communities it serves. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. More information about QNB Corp. and QNB Bank is available at QNBBank.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. Such factors include the possibility that increased demand or prices for the Company’s financial services and products may not occur, changing economic and competitive conditions, technological developments, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including "Item lA. Risk Factors," set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Contacts: David W. Freeman Jeffrey Lehocky
  President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
  215-538-5600 x-5619 215-538-5600 x-5716
  dfreeman@QNBbank.com jlehocky@QNBbank.com
     


QNB Corp.  
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands)                            
Balance Sheet (Period End) 3/31/25     12/31/24     9/30/24     6/30/24     3/31/24  
Assets $ 1,896,189     $ 1,870,894     $ 1,841,563     $ 1,761,487     $ 1,716,081  
Cash and cash equivalents   81,557       50,713       104,232       76,909       50,963  
Investment securities                            
Debt securities, AFS   547,138       546,559       510,036       460,418       481,596  
Equity securities               2,760       7,233       6,217  
Loans held-for-sale   248       664       294       786        
Loans receivable   1,212,162       1,216,048       1,171,361       1,162,310       1,122,616  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (9,298 )     (8,744 )     (8,987 )     (8,858 )     (8,738 )
Net loans   1,202,864       1,207,304       1,162,374       1,153,452       1,113,878  
Deposits   1,664,555       1,628,541       1,626,284       1,572,839       1,536,188  
Demand, non-interest bearing   203,666       183,499       190,240       190,333       188,260  
Interest-bearing demand, money market and savings   1,083,011       1,063,584       1,055,409       1,003,813       990,451  
Time   377,878       381,458       380,635       378,693       357,477  
Short-term borrowings   43,299       53,844       22,918       49,066       55,088  
Long-term debt   30,000       30,000       30,000       30,000       20,000  
Subordinated debt   39,118       39,068       39,030              
Shareholders' equity   108,223       103,349       105,340       96,885       93,686  
                             
Asset Quality Data (Period End)                            
Non-accrual loans $ 8,651     $ 1,975     $ 1,696     $ 2,078     $ 2,001  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing                            
Non-performing loans   8,651       1,975       1,696       2,078       2,001  
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets                            
Non-performing assets $ 8,651     $ 1,975     $ 1,696     $ 2,078     $ 2,001  
                             
Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 9,298     $ 8,744     $ 8,987     $ 8,858     $ 8,738  
                             
Non-performing loans / Loans excluding held-for-sale   0.71 %     0.16 %     0.14 %     0.18 %     0.18 %
Non-performing assets / Assets   0.46 %     0.11 %     0.09 %     0.12 %     0.12 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans / Loans excluding held-for-sale   0.77 %     0.72 %     0.77 %     0.76 %     0.78 %
                                       


QNB Corp.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended,
For the period: 3/31/25 12/31/24 9/30/24 6/30/24 3/31/24
Interest income $ 22,198   $ 22,209   $ 21,945   $ 20,345   $ 19,569  
Interest expense   10,661     11,234     10,818     9,753     9,401  
Net interest income   11,537     10,975     11,127     10,592     10,168  
(Reversal in provision) provision for credit losses   550     (255 )   159     114     (86 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   10,987     11,230     10,968     10,478     10,254  
Non-interest income:            
Fees for services to customers   447     454     469     427     420  
ATM and debit card   656     708     691     705     636  
Retail brokerage and advisory income   141     118     139     126     93  
Net realized gain (loss) on investment securities   -     1,414     224     (1,096 )   377  
Unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities   -     (1,344 )   143     1,016     (30 )
Net (loss) gain on sale of loans   18     (3 )   19     (2 )   15  
Other   322     298     282     289     325  
Total non-interest income   1,584     1,645     1,967     1,465     1,836  
Non-interest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits   5,032     5,079     4,650     5,038     4,974  
Net occupancy and furniture and equipment   1,736     1,653     1,531     1,481     1,515  
Other   2,601     2,349     2,455     2,415     2,344  
Total non-interest expense   9,369     9,081     8,636     8,934     8,833  
Income before income taxes   3,202     3,794     4,299     3,009     3,257  
Provision for income taxes   624     743     961     544     663  
Net income $ 2,578   $ 3,051   $ 3,338   $ 2,465   $ 2,594  
           
Share and Per Share Data:          
Net income - basic $ 0.70   $ 0.83   $ 0.91   $ 0.67   $ 0.71  
Net income - diluted $ 0.69   $ 0.83   $ 0.91   $ 0.67   $ 0.71  
Book value $ 29.17   $ 27.96   $ 28.57   $ 26.34   $ 25.57  
Cash dividends $ 0.38   $ 0.37   $ 0.37   $ 0.37   $ 0.37  
Average common shares outstanding -basic   3,699,854     3,688,078     3,679,799     3,665,695     3,655,176  
Average common shares outstanding -diluted   3,713,141     3,695,518     3,682,773     3,665,695     3,655,176  
Selected Ratios:          
Return on average assets   0.54 %   0.64 %   0.72 %   0.55 %   0.59 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   6.24 %   7.36 %   8.13 %   6.14 %   6.53 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)   2.51 %   2.38 %   2.48 %   2.46 %   2.39 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)   70.65 %   71.16 %   65.27 %   73.26 %   72.73 %
Average shareholders' equity to total average assets   8.67 %   8.63 %   8.80 %   8.97 %   8.98 %
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (3 ) $ 1   $ 25   $ 12   $ 21  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) - annualized / Average loans excluding held-for-sale   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.01 %   0.00 %   0.01 %
Balance Sheet (Average)          
Assets $ 1,932,938   $ 1,908,914   $ 1,856,034   $ 1,798,040   $ 1,778,585  
Investment securities (AFS & Equities)   626,557     614,329     552,323     569,135     578,615  
Loans receivable   1,210,303     1,193,949     1,158,731     1,139,874     1,108,836  
Deposits   1,633,196     1,635,629     1,600,925     1,542,661     1,497,692  
Shareholders' equity   167,491     164,823     163,274     161,340     159,739  
                               


QNB Corp. (Consolidated)  
Average Balances, Rate, and Interest Income and Expense Summary (Tax-Equivalent Basis)  
                                   
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31, 2025     March 31, 2024  
  Average     Average           Average     Average        
  Balance     Rate     Interest     Balance     Rate     Interest  
Assets                                  
Investment securities:                                  
U.S. Treasury $ 20,155       4.38 %   $ 217     $ 6,782       5.33 %   $ 90  
U.S. Government agencies   75,960       1.18       224       84,951       1.17       248  
State and municipal   105,256       2.86       754       108,173       3.42       924  
Mortgage-backed and CMOs   363,641       2.43       2,208       365,983       2.59       2,373  
Corporate debt securities and mutual funds   61,545       6.88       1,058       6,707       5.59       94  
Equities   -       -       -       6,019       3.71       56  
Total investment securities   626,557       2.85       4,461       578,615       2.62       3,785  
Loans:                                  
Commercial real estate   857,600       5.71       12,069       775,135       5.34       10,300  
Residential real estate   114,271       4.33       1,238       108,922       3.92       1,066  
Home equity loans   67,973       6.41       1,074       62,269       6.81       1,055  
Commercial and industrial   148,680       7.41       2,717       140,293       7.50       2,615  
Consumer loans   3,446       7.68       65       3,644       8.10       73  
Tax-exempt loans   18,795       4.15       192       18,641       3.82       177  
Total loans, net of unearned income*   1,210,765       5.81       17,355       1,108,904       5.54       15,286  
Other earning assets   47,641       4.44       522       46,645       5.51       639  
Total earning assets   1,884,963       4.81       22,338       1,734,164       4.57       19,710  
Cash and due from banks   13,226                   12,769              
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (8,739 )                 (8,946 )            
Other assets   43,488                   40,598              
Total assets $ 1,932,938                 $ 1,778,585              
                                   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                  
Interest-bearing deposits:                                  
Interest-bearing demand $ 380,293       1.01 %     944     $ 321,904       0.80 %     643  
Municipals   149,579       3.95       1,456       131,887       4.81       1,577  
Money market   256,265       2.88       1,818       227,872       3.56       2,015  
Savings   279,657       1.30       893       298,353       1.28       949  
Time < $100   178,500       3.79       1,670       157,712       3.76       1,473  
Time $100 through $250   154,125       4.25       1,613       127,613       4.34       1,377  
Time > $250   48,785       4.31       518       49,756       4.22       522  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,447,204       2.50       8,912       1,315,097       2.62       8,556  
Short-term borrowings   47,529       3.89       456       87,441       2.88       625  
Long-term debt   30,111       4.73       356       20,000       4.36       220  
Subordinated debt   39,092       9.59       937                    
Total borrowings   116,732       6.08       1,749       107,441       3.16       845  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,563,936       2.76       10,661       1,422,538       2.66       9,401  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   185,992                   182,595              
Other liabilities   15,519                   13,713              
Shareholders' equity   167,491                   159,739              
Total liabilities and                                  
shareholders' equity $ 1,932,938                 $ 1,778,585              
Net interest rate spread         2.05 %                 1.91 %      
Margin/net interest income         2.51 %   $ 11,677             2.39 %   $ 10,309  
Tax-exempt securities and loans were adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis and are based on the Federal corporate tax rate of 21%  
Non-accrual loans and investment securities are included in earning assets.  
* Includes loans held-for-sale  

