AppTech Unveils Revolutionary CoreBanking Solution, Projecting Explosive Growth with Innovative Client Offerings

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) has launched its groundbreaking CoreBanking solution, seamlessly integrated with the FINZEO Platform, alongside its first banking client. This milestone signals AppTech’s entry into digital banking and retail financial services, with the company bringing both cutting-edge products and customers directly to financial institutions.

Transforming Banking Efficiency and Revenue Potential

The CoreBanking solution will help banks achieve operational efficiency, enter new markets, eliminate reliance on antiquated technologies, and remove the entry barriers of entry. CoreBanking delivers Digital Onboarding, FedWire, FedACH, Compliance, Virtual Bank Accounts, Risk Management, Ledger, FedNow, and Physical and Virtual Cards.

Coupled with the tightly integrated FINZEO client offering, banks can realize the benefits of these innovative solutions faster by leveraging AppTech’s existing client base for transaction fees and deposits ready for bank launch. AppTech expects sustained revenue growth through 2025 and beyond through sources not previously available.

“Our CoreBanking solution is more than a product—it changes how banks can operate and grow,” said Thomas DeRosa, CEO of AppTech. “By integrating our technology with unmatched client acquisition capabilities, we eliminate inefficiencies and drive revenue at scale.”

Projected Growth and Scalability

AppTech’s CoreBanking launch is expected to generate $40,000 in revenue in its first week, with monthly revenue projected to scale beyond $500,000 by the end of 2025. With our current pipeline of banks integrating the FINZEO platform, the CoreBanking solution is primed for rapid adoption, including expansion to community banking clients in the FINZEO pipeline. As additional partnerships and product launches roll out in April, AppTech is poised for transformational growth, increasing to millions of transactions. AppTech has restructured its management team and upgraded its technology to drive revenue through the final three quarters of 2025. With a visionary strategy, enhanced staffing, and a growing base of larger clients, the company intends to redefine digital banking and payment solutions.

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) provides digital financial services for financial institutions, corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”), and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure. For more information, please visit apptechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

AppTech Payments Corp.

760-707-5959

info@apptechcorp.com

