Unity Bank Recognized Again on Hovde Group’s High-Performer List

Bank earns spot for the third time in annual ranking of top-performing small banks

CLINTON, N.J., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bank has been named one of the top-performing small banks in the United States by the Hovde Group, a nationally respected financial advisory and research firm. This marks the third time Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY) has been included in Hovde’s annual high-performer list, underscoring the bank’s sustained excellence in financial management and customer service.

The 2025 edition of Hovde Group’s report evaluates small banks with market capitalizations between $100 million and $1.5 billion, ranking them on key financial metrics such as pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, efficiency ratios, loan and deposit growth, tangible book value growth, and employee productivity.

“Being recognized again by the Hovde Group reflects the consistent strength of our strategy, the dedication of our employees, and the continued trust of our customers,” said James Hughes, President & CEO of Unity Bank. “This recognition reinforces our focus on long-term, responsible growth.”

Unity Bank joins a select group of institutions that have been recognized multiple times for outstanding performance in the small bank sector.

More information about the full report and methodology is available through Hovde Group’s research platform or via coverage from financial publications.

About Unity Bancorp, Inc.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY) is the parent company of Unity Bank, a financial services organization based in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank operates 21 branches across New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, offering community-focused commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, and digital services. For details, visit unitybank.com or call 800-618-BANK (800-618-2265). Unity Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). To learn about FDIC insurance, visit FDIC.gov.

